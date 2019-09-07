Netflix Is Still A Good Business

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) is a good business that has quietly made significant improvements to its margins in the past few years while most people have been focused on calling the impending doom once competitors enter the business. I believe that there's demand that allows for multiple streaming services to coexist and that Netflix can further improve its operations. Investors should appreciate the progress the company has made in terms of operating profitability. These improvements justify the current valuation. The stock currently trades around my estimate for its fair value.

Profitability has improved sharply

Netflix has been able to double its operating margin from 5% to 10% in the three years between 2015 and 2018. At the same time, net margin has quadrupled from 2% in 2015 to 8% in 2018. The return on equity improved in similar fashion, rising from 6% in 2015 to 23% in 2018. While the effect on the return on equity is primarily caused by taking on larger amounts of debt, the improvement in the return on invested capital is evidence for better overall capital efficiency.

Source: my model, data provided by seeking alpha

The discussion about Netflix is usually focused on the high content spending of the company. Critics often argue that this is getting out of hand. But if content spending is out of control, why has profitability improved so dramatically? The answer is that the content issue is not worsening. Matter of fact it's improving every year. The mistake that a lot of people make is that they only look at the nominal amount that the company spends on content. While it's true that this number has been increasing quite substantially, the ultimately deciding factor is how big this spending is as a percentage of revenue. Both content cost and content spending have been decreasing as a percentage of revenue in recent years.

Source: my model, data taken from filings of the company

Content cost is the portion of content assets the company expenses while content spending is the actual cash outflow for new content assets. The decrease in these figures tells us why margins have improved. Revenue has grown faster than content spending has increased. In conclusion, rising content spending is not an issue if it's offset by revenue growth.

Netflix has been successfully raising the price of its subscriptions

The company’s ability to increase the price of its services has contributed significantly to the growth in revenue. Average revenue per member has been increasing every year. At the same time, the company is still constantly adding new users every year. This suggests that consumers are largely insensitive to a few dollars in monthly price increases. If Netflix is able to steadily raise prices in small increments in the coming years it will substantially benefit the topline growth of the company. These price increases also will be a deciding factor once acquiring new members becomes difficult.

Source: my model, data taken from filings of the company

High leverage is a negative

One of the issues with Netflix is its severe amount of leverage. The company has twice as much debt as equity and has a leverage ratio of almost 5. The good news is that interest coverage is decent at a coverage ratio of 3.5. Normally leverage of this size would be a cause of concern but Netflix has an advantage that a lot of other heavily-leveraged companies lack. Since it generates its revenue and cash flows from a subscription-based model, its cash inflow is very steady. Users are billed each month, which means that provided they do not cancel their subscription - Netflix can rely on stable revenue each month. This reduces the risk that stems from the large amount of debt.

Source: my model, data provided by seeking alpha

Valuation

Netflix currently trades at 109 times trailing twelve months earnings and a book value multiple of 20. These are obviously very elevated numbers. The redeeming factor for Netflix is its growth. As revenue and therefore earnings grow, the P/E falls to more reasonable levels. While topline growth is important, I particularly applaud the company’s success in improving its operating margin. The current valuation is justifiable provided that they are able to sustain this growth for at least a few more years and are able to continue the expansion of the operating margin. My model suggests that the stock is currently about fairly valued, trading slightly above my fair value estimate.

Source: my model, data provided by seeking alpha

Risks to the company

The biggest risk to Netflix is the entry of competitors into the streaming business. In particular, Disney’s (DIS) streaming service is expected to be a strong competitor. The bear argument is that these competitors will take away potential new customers from Netflix which will hurt subscriber growth and therefore dramatically slow down revenue growth. Worst case, those new participants even steal some of its existing members.

This is a legitimate concern, but I'm doubtful about the extent to which this will negatively impact the company. Each streaming service will likely have a multitude of exclusive content. On top of that, streaming subscriptions are relatively cheap. Consumers might not buy multiple video game consoles despite exclusive content due to the high cost, but they might very well subscribe to multiple streaming services. New competitors will certainly affect Netflix, but I find it very likely that they can coexist without hurting each other’s success.

Another risk is the large amount of money the company must spend on new content. Netflix has done a good job at keeping the growth of these costs below the growth in revenue which has allowed for a significant expansion in margins. The current valuation builds on the assumptions that this trend continues in the future. If Netflix is forced to ramp up content spending above the growth in revenue in the coming years, for example due to increased competition, it could shave of a decent chunk off the valuation.

Conclusion

Netflix faces challenges with the approach of new competitors. It remains to be seen what effect this will have on the company. Nevertheless, Netflix is still a very good business that has made significant progress in recent years. However, due to the fact that the stock is trading around its fair value estimate, I suggest that investors looking to enter a position wait for a more favorable valuation before making a move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell securities. The points presented in this article are estimates and opinions of the author and may or may not correctly indicate the future. I am not a financial advisor and this report is not to be considered financial advice. Please always conduct your own research and consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.