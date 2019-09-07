Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron

Hedge your E&P portfolio if you're unfortunate enough to still have one.

Chevron and big oil may pick them up at pennies on the dollar.

To say that E&P companies have “fallen out-of-favor” with investors would be quite an understatement. The share price of California Resources Corporation (CRC) is down about 80 percent over the past 52 weeks and is off 32 percent since I published an article on Seeking Alpha about my favorite short position, “California Resources Corporation: Timing A Short Sale,” on July 31.

Valuations of an index of exploration and production companies are about half of what they were a year ago and are close to their troughs when oil prices were much lower.

Chevron (CVX) is targeting 900,000 bpd in the Permian basin over the next five years. Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth told CNBC:

The big thing that I think has changed is the shale game has become a scale game, and so people that can do things at large scale and bring the capabilities to bear that a company like Chevron has are the ones that really can take this to the next level.”

Major integrated firms can afford to take a long view in their investments. For one thing, their businesses are more diversified. When oil prices drop, and the upstream revenues suffer, their downstream refining and marketing businesses are likely to prosper. For example, Shell made the final investment decision to move ahead with the Appomattox deepwater project back in 2015 when oil prices were very weak. This demonstrates how the major oil companies basically ignore the cycles in oil prices.

The implication is that if and when big oil dominates the shale oil industry, production will not be subject to fits and starts. The price-induced dip in U.S. production that occurred in 2016 will not be repeated.

Such a development would make it virtually impossible for Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) and OPEC to flood the market to gain market share as they did.

Dash for Trash

And with shale producer’s valuations collapsing, some shale companies may become acquisition targets. Chevron’s vice president of Mid-Continent business said at the Barclays energy conference in New York that “we’re always looking” for acquisitions but the company is not under “any pressure to transact.” It is being “opportunistic.”

About 2 million barrels of pipeline capacity is being added in the second half of 2019 in the Permian. That effectively lowers breakeven costs. Exxon (XOM) has claimed it can earn a 10% return even with oil at $35 per barrel.

Conclusions

Chevron, for one, intends to be a dominating presence in America’s most prolific oil basin. Its deep pockets, diversification and know-how can enable shale oil to scale up production and deliverability. The shale oil game is becoming the scale oil game, and OPEC is in for a migraine.

Investors with E&P companies in their portfolios should seriously consider hedging the oil price risk component, at the very least. The smaller E&P companies are like a toxic waste burning through retirement capital. They should have not been recommended as investments.

Some may say I'm a "Johnny-come-lately" in that previous comment, and hindsight is 20-20. However, I have been short oil (with some exceptions of going long) since 2014 because the fundamentals have been negative and the outlook remains so.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.