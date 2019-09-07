Pizza Pizza: Its Turnaround Story Continues

Its dividend payout ratio continues to be above 100% and this is negatively impacting its working capital.

Pizza Pizza has been around for more than 50 years so it has a track record of adapting.

I last wrote about Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTC:PZRIF) or TSX: (PZA.UN) about a year ago, and since then the stock has been trending in the $7.00 to $8.00 range (stock price in USD). The markets have not been too kind to this stock after falling more than 20% to 30% from its 2017 highs. But I'm still of the opinion that the company has the right fundamentals to increase profits.

There are a number of initiatives management is taking on that already are making a positive impact on its same store sales growth (SSSG).

Pizza Pizza Financials are Improving

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. is the publicly-traded entity that collects a 6% royalty fee from Pizza Pizza and a 9% royalty fee from Pizza 73's top line revenue. The entity Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. collects the royalty fees from is a private corporation: Pizza Pizza Limited. This is an important distinction because in order for Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. to perform well, it relies on Pizza Pizza Limited to sustain its growth trajectory.

This also is why I analyzed the financials of Pizza Pizza Limited instead of reviewing Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Below are the financials of Pizza Pizza Limited using the F-Score:

Source: Pizza Pizza Financials

Since Pizza Pizza Limited itself is not a publicly-traded company, I have added an extra 1 point value to the "Change in Number of Shares" category to keep the F-Score calculation simple.

Based on the above results, the F-Score had improved from a low of 3 in 2015 to a 6 in 2018. The higher the F-Score, the more financially viable the business is. More importantly, the return on assets (ROA) has improved. This has lowered the leverage and increased the current ratio.

In looking at the SSSG at both Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73, both chains showed an improvement in sales in its latest financial reporting. Pizza 73 showed an uptick of 5.8% while Pizza Pizza shows an increase of 0.8%:

Source: Pizza Pizza Q2-2019

Although one quarter in positive SSSG does not mean the company has turned itself around, 5.8% growth is still pretty significant, and this figure is too big to be just a blip.

Management is in Expansion Mode

The improvement in its bottom line is no surprise given how aggressively the company is expanding:

Its pushing its geographic presence into British Columbia by opening six stores.

Pizza Pizza has partnered with Media Experts to consolidate its media strategy on a national scale.

Pizza Pizza is expanding its menu by teaming up with Field Roast Grain Meat Co. to offer plant-based pizza options.

Pizza 73 debuts the Cauliflower Crust pizza in Alberta.

From its recent earnings call, it's clear some of the above initiatives are having a clear impact to its operations. Pizza Pizza has overhauled its marketing strategy through its partnership with Media Experts. Also, it has built an in-house data analytics system that allows it to improve its decision making and target specific demographics, which in the end should improve sales. Also, the introduction of plant-based protein toppings (through its partnership with Field Roast Grain Meat Co.) has helped increase average customer check.

Pizza Pizza Has Longevity

What investors may sometimes forget is the chain has been around for more than 50 years. Through this long period, I'm sure it has learned a thing or two about adapting to the fast food market. Although new online food ordering apps such as Uber Eats and Foodora may be eroding the Pizza Pizza business, the company is taking steps to stand out from other fast food restaurants. For example: The introduction of the cauliflower crust pizza is a response to consumer demands for healthier food options.

Pizza Pizza is Going Through its Business Cycle

In a competitive fast food environment, all businesses go through the highs and the lows of the business cycle. I believe Pizza Pizza had entered one a year ago and will be emerging from it in a much stronger position:

Its total system sales has improved in Q2-2019 after a year long decline.

The one downside to the Pizza Pizza turnaround story is its high dividend payout ratio. Pizza Pizza cannot sustain its operations if it continues to pay out more than it earns. Its current ratio has steadily dropped over the past few quarters and its working capital had fallen to below $3.5 million for the first time.

Despite the dwindling cash reserves, I'm still of the opinion that Pizza Pizza has the resources and time to turn itself around.

Pizza Pizza is a Buy

Pizza Pizza has been in operation for more than 50 years and it IPO-ed back in 2005 (more than 14 years ago). A company that survives that long shows it can always adapt. I believe investors should be patient with Pizza Pizza's turnaround story and invest in the company.

In the short term, I believe there's going to be some price fluctuations as the market is still a bit skeptical on whether the company can truly turn itself around.

At its current stock price the dividend yields are above 8.5%, making it an attractive investment for patient dividend investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PZRIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.