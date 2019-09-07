It's Not Too Late To Join The Campari's Party

The iconic Italian company Davide Campari is my favorite pick, thanks to its excellent combination of famous brands, remarkable marketing and clever M&A activity.

Alcoholic beverage companies are not cheap, but their solid long-term perspective almost always justifies the hefty valuation.

This sector will continue to expand and, possibly, accelerate in the years to come, especially when it comes to spirits.

The alcoholic beverage market has always delivered a constant and steady growth in the long term.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCPK:DVDCY) (MILAN:CPR.MI) is one of the oldest alcoholic beverage companies.

Its founder, Gaspare Campari, invented the famous “bitter all’uso d’Hollanda” (the Dutch-style bitter), better known as Campari, the iconic bright-red Italian liquor whose recipe is still a secret known by very few people. He started to sell it in his cafés, first in Novara, a small town close to Turin, and later in the Milan central gallery, just a few steps from the renowned Duomo Square.

The firm’s expansion started with one of Gaspare’s sons: Davide, who gave the business an entrepreneurial organization, with the opening of the first facility in Sesto San Giovanni, which is, still today, operated and managed to produce the internationally famous beverages. They were the ones who started the tradition of the Italian aperitif, a light appetizer consumed at home or in cafés while eating finger food and drinking, almost without exception, a Campari Bitter.

The group created many successful products in the 20th century. One of the most famous is the Campari Soda, the ready-to-drink bitter beverage sold in an iconic bottle shaped like an inverted drinking glass and designed by the futuristic artist Fortunato Devero in 1932. A long and productive collaboration with the best artists and creative minds in the market generated legendary marketing campaigns, allowing the firm to become one of the most recognizable symbols of the Italian lifestyle around the world, decades before Italian stylists began to dominate the fashion world and turned Milan into one of the main international fashion capitals.

Bought in 1982 by the last member of the Campari’s clan, the company is now managed by the Garavoglia family. Luca Garavoglia, the group’s Chairman, was able to publicly list the firm in 2001 and Campari is now traded at the Milan SE under the name Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. The firm has its ADRs listed in the US too, but its Italian listing is preferable due to its bigger liquidity.

After its IPO, Campari accelerated its business expansion through joint ventures, acquisitions and exclusive distribution licenses, which greatly enriched its brand portfolio with prestigious assets such as Aperol, Wild Turkey and, recently, Espolon and Grand Marnier.

Now, the company is a remarkable holding of superior spirit brands that keeps reshaping its capital through new strategic acquisitions and a systematic elimination of the branches that no longer serve the company’s purposes and financial needs. Just last year, for example, it sold its LemonSoda’s business (for a total net capital gain of €38.5M) and terminated a distribution agreement with Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B) for the sale of the Jack Daniel’s brand in Italy. On the acquisition side, in 2018, it acquired the Biscuit’s cognac brand.

An overview of the Campari’s addressable market

The alcoholic beverage market is countercyclical and stable, with a moderate but constant growth:

The main forecasts bet on a 3-4% CAGR (in US dollars) for the next 5 years (see the picture below).

The main players all trade at a fair valuation, or slightly overpriced in some cases. Here is a short summary of the key numbers of the most important publicly-listed spirits companies.

Price to Sales EV/Ebitda Debt/Equity Price to book value Diageo (NYSE:DEO) 6.5 17 1.5 9.8 Pernod Ricard (OTCPK: OTCPK:PDRDY) 4.6 18.6 0.5 2.7 Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) 5.2 6.4 1.1 3.1 Brown-Forman 8.4 25 1.5 16.7 Campari Group 5.5 23 0.7 4.1 Remy Cointreau (OTCPK:OTCPK:REMYY) 6 24 0.37 4.6 Total 6 19 0.95 6.8

Without being too specific, it’s worth mentioning that the generous premium assigned by the market is mostly due to the high quality of their business and the ability to provide high margins (gross margin is never lower than 55% and the profitability is usually somewhere between 2,500 and 3,000 bps for each of the companies in the table above).

My personal preference is for the ones that have a below-average debt/equity ratio, namely Pernod Ricard, Campari Group and Remy Cointreau, because these companies have more room to invest in the expansion of their business by issuing more debt, which is a rather cheap option in Europe, where the three firms are headquartered.

If we look at the portfolio’s brand value, Pernod Ricard owns some of the best names in the market, such as Jameson, Absolut, Havana Club and the top champagne brand Perrier Jouet. On the other hand, its wide portfolio contains some lower margin products, like wines, and it’s arguable that executives could find it challenging to effectively manage such a large and differentiated collection of brands. In fact, 4 years ago, the company experienced a difficult time after the acquisition of the Absolut Vodka brand, which seemed to be losing fans among the picky vodka consumers. The company managed to pick itself up brilliantly, but similar headwinds could materialize again in the future.

Instead, Campari’s portfolio looks solid, with a concentration of a few global and regional high-margin brands, which account for more than 70% of the firm’s total sales.

At first glance, Remy Cointreau’s portfolio doesn’t appear to be at the same qualitative level as the other two competitors.

It can be argued that the relatively high valuation Campari is now traded at suggests a wait-and-see attitude, rather than an immediate buy-in and, to be fair, the idea doesn’t sound far-fetched.

After all, that moment did materialize a few years ago for Pernod Ricard. The stock became extremely cheap, at least in comparison with its competitors, which convinced me to buy some shares of the French company, which I still own: not a bad investment at all!

However, it's worth considering that Campari has been fairly valued since its IPO, but that didn’t stop the stock from literally crushing their performance benchmarks all these years.

Campari’s last results

After a weak 2018, the first semester of 2019 showed a consistent growth in virtually all of its business areas.

Organic net sales grew by 8% and gross profit by 9.5%, bringing the first margin at a record level of 6,200 basis points.

EBIT and EBITDA also grew more than 11%, while net profit declined because of a difficult YoY comparison. In fact, in H1/2018, the company recorded the previously mentioned capital gain, as well as more tax adjustments. It’s also worth mentioning that, each year, Campari is entitled to a tax break related to the value of its brands, the so-called Patent Box.

Net profit margin remained at 14.5% in H1/2019.

Among the global brands, Aperol and Wild Turkey whiskey stood up, with organic growth percentages of 22% and 11.4%, respectively. The Jamaican rums performed well too, while SKYY is still struggling and has recorded a decrease of 3% organically YoY. In any case, as far as the Campari’s vodka brand is concerned, the decline is shrinking compared to last year (-8.1% FY/2018 vs. FY/2017).

Among the regional and local brands, Espolon just boomed, growing more than 46% YoY and more than 63% organically in the second quarter. Now the tequila brand accounts for 4.3% of the company’s total sales, targeting a run rate of roughly €40M. Espolon was just recently launched in the international markets (outside Central and North America), which means its growth rate may continue to overperform in the years to come.

Campari liquor and Campari soda, the company’s most symbolic drinks, registered a robust growth (almost 6% organically).

Geographically, Campari shows an interesting underexposure in the Asia-Pacific market.

As shown in the table below, sales from this area merely account for less than 7% of the total sales.

In the first semester of 2019, the organic growth was small (+1.1%), following a strong FY2018 (+13%), which makes the basis of comparison somehow unfavorable. Nevertheless, the relatively small size of the Campari’s business in the world’s fastest growing region is something important to consider in order to assess the company’s potential for growth.

As CEO Robert Kunze-Concewitz stated in the last conference call:

China was back up around 17.5%. And this is an area we'll pay more and more attention to looking forward.

Campari pays an annual dividend that currently amounts to less than 1% of the company’s total cap. Its dividend history is excellent. Since its IPO, the company has always paid a dividend and the distribution has never decreased YoY.

The dividend coverage is very conservative at the moment (net profit/dividend ratio is less than 0.2). Therefore, even if the current yield is not exciting, shareholders will not have to fear a dividend cut in the years to come.

The high dividend coverage allows the company to have more cash available to invest in marketing as well as M&A activities.

Other possible sources of capital have to do with equity and, of course, debt.

As previously mentioned, debt coverage is absolutely adequate. There is an opportunity to lower the debt interest cost even in the years to come, considering the favorable interest rate in the euro area.

For example, of the €930M in bonds, €580M will expire in one year and carry a fixed interest cost of 2.8%, which is quite high if we bear in mind that, just a few months ago, Campari issued €150M in bonds for at least 100 basis points of interest less. With such a low premium paid, the company should seriously consider expanding its business through borrowings in the near future.

Bottom Line

The alcoholic beverage market is a great sector because of its long-term growth perspectives.

In a sea of competitors, the Italian company Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A is probably one of the best options to jump in, given the high quality of its brand portfolio, the great competence of its management and the commitment of its main shareholders: the Garavoglia family.

Even if Campari’s shares seem fairly valued right now, the same can be said for all of its main competitors. However, most of them don’t offer the same long-term growth profile the Italian firm does, having a relatively clean balance sheet and being underexposed in the Chinese and Asian markets. Cinzano, Mondoro, Campari and Aperol, the iconic Italian brands owned by the company, look perfect for conquering those markets in the near future.

I personally own a stake in the French company Pernod Ricard, which I bought a few years ago at a price that looked like a secure bargain.

Now, I have started to switch that investment into Campari and I expect to gradually complete the move within the next 18 months.

Campari will probably be one of the buy-and-forever-keep stocks in my portfolio.

