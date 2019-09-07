TYG - An Interesting Way To Play Midstream Growth, But Price Is Not That Appealing

A few days ago, I published an article to this site suggesting that midstream master limited partnerships could be a good place for an income and growth investor to park some of their money. My suggestion in that article was a closed-end fund specializing in the sector, the First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI). While there are not a huge number of funds that invest in the sector, there are a few of them. In this article, we will look at another fund that focuses on investing in master limited partnerships, the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG). Tortoise is admittedly a fund house that we do not hear a lot about, which can be either a good or a bad thing. In this case, it may be a good thing as the funds offered by the firm tend to be somewhat unique, but they do not get an outsized amount of attention so do not get the same outsized amount of money chasing them. Indeed, we can see this in the fact that Tortoise Energy Infrastructure boasts a higher distribution yield than some of the other funds that invest in the sector, which by itself may appeal to those that are investing in the sector in order to generate an income.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has the objective of delivering a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. This is an objective that is quite common among closed-end funds as most of them have a somewhat similar objective. The thing that differentiates TYG from other closed-end funds is that the this fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in the equity securities of publicly-traded master limited partnerships and related companies operating in the energy sector. As might be expected then, many of the companies that make up the largest holdings of the fund will be familiar to those that follow the sector:

Source: Tortoise Advisors

One thing that we do note here is that in addition to Energy Transfer (ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), which are some of the largest midstream companies in the country, we have some other companies that are much less commonly known and followed such as EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP). This could allow the fund to add some diversity even to a portfolio that contains other midstream funds due to the simple fact that it contains different assets than its peers do. This alone is something that should be appealing to its investors and potential investors.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally dislike seeing any individual position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which a position begins to expose the portfolio as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but, of course, if a position is too heavily-weighted, then the idiosyncratic risk is not completely diversified away. Therefore, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the value of any particular asset to decline when the market itself does not, and if that asset accounts for too large of a position in the fund, then it will drag the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are five companies that individually account for more than 5% of the portfolio. While these are all among the strongest and most well-capitalized firms in the industry, investors should still keep in mind that they are exposed to the fortunes of these five companies.

Earlier in this article, I stated that TYG invests in both master limited partnerships and related companies. As we can see here, only about 72% of its assets are actually invested in partnerships:

Source: Tortoise Advisors

Despite this, though, essentially all of the portfolio is invested in midstream companies. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: Tortoise Advisors

Midstream companies tend to act fairly similarly regardless of whether they are structured as partnerships or corporations. While partnerships usually have somewhat higher yields, both types of companies typically pay out a relatively high percentage of their cash flow to their investors. In addition, both types of companies tend to be relatively insulated from commodity price fluctuations as their models are more dependent on the volume of resources being handled rather than the actual value of the resources. Thus, from our perspective as investors in the fund, we can be relatively indifferent as to the legal structure of the companies in which the fund is investing.

Why Invest In Midstream?

In the energy sector, a midstream company is one that is involved in the transportation, storage, or wholesale marketing of crude oil or refined petroleum products. They serve much the same function in the case of natural gas with the addition of providing gathering and processing services. One of the features of this business is that the companies earn their money by charging a fee or a spread on every unit of resources that they handle. This fee is generally independent of commodity prices. Therefore, these companies generally see their revenues and cash flows increase whenever the volume of resources moving through their infrastructure increases, but they are not really hurt when oil or gas prices decline. As we can see here, essentially every basin in which oil or natural gas is produced has seen its output increase over the past year:

Source: Energy Information Administration

As anyone that follows the sector can tell you, several of the companies in the industry have delivered quite strong growth over the past few years and the chart above tells us why. This is because these are the companies that bring this incremental production to the market. As already discussed, the firms should see higher revenues and cash flows when handled volumes are higher so this makes sense.

As I discussed in a recent article, this production growth should continue over at least the next few years. This will drive growth at the midstream companies that TYG invests in. In a recent presentation, leading midstream firm Enterprise Products Partners provided this chart:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see here, between today and 2025, the United States is expected to increase its production of natural gas liquids by 30% and of crude oil by 33%. The majority of this production will be bound for export markets as the demand for energy products, excepting natural gas, is not expected to grow very much in the United States going forward. This should prove to be quite good for the growth of midstream companies over the same period as they will be the ones that are taking this new production to the market. Indeed, many companies are trying to take advantage of this by entering into contracts to transport these incremental resources before beginning construction on the infrastructure that allows them to fulfill these contracts. This effectively guarantees that the growth will happen because it is backed by contracts. As TYG invests in the companies that will be exploiting these opportunities, the shareholders of the fund should also benefit.

Distributions

As mentioned in the introduction, midstream master limited partnerships are a good vehicle for income-focused investors due to the fact that these companies tend to pay out a sizable percentage of their cash flow to investors in the form of distributions. As a result of this, we may expect TYG to also boast a solid distribution profile and yield. This is indeed the case as TYG pays out a distribution of $0.655 per share on a quarterly basis, which works out to $2.62 annually. This gives the fund an 11.89% distribution yield at the current price. For obvious reasons, this is a yield that should prove quite appealing to anyone looking for income and, in fact, should be fairly attractive to anyone as it is higher than the average long-run total return of the S&P 500 index.

One thing that may concern some investors, though, is the fact that the overwhelming majority of these distributions are classified as return of capital. This can be seen quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution may be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money off of its investments to cover the distributions that it pays out to its shareholders and is therefore essentially returning an investor's own money back to them. A scenario such as this is not sustainable over any sort of extended period. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be characterized as return of capital. One of these is distributing money that the fund receives from investments in partnerships. As the fund's primary investment strategy is investing in partnerships in order to generate cash flow, we can expect that a good portion of the fund's distributions would come from this source and would therefore be classified as return of capital. Thus, investors in the fund should not worry too much about this and should instead simply enjoy the tax benefits that come from receiving income in this manner.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios, including shares of TYG. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like TYG, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the total current market value of all of the assets in a fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were completely shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of September 5, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), TYG had a net asset value of $20.46 per share. The fund closed at $20.49 as of that date but declined a bit on September 6, closing at $20.36 on that date. This gives the fund a slight discount of 0.49% to net asset value. This is a much lower discount than what peer funds such as FEI have, but it is in line with the 0.20% average discount that the fund has traded at over the past month. Thus, we can conclude that there is no particular reason to be attracted to the fund based solely on its price, although it is admittedly not particularly overvalued either. It could therefore work as a way to add some diversity to a portfolio containing other MLP funds, but if you can only buy one fund in the category, I would rather buy the First Trust funds than this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.