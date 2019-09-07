Darden Impresses, But Patience Is Needed

Image source

Darden Restaurants (DRI) has been on a tear since the year began, rising by a third since the bottom last December. The company’s Olive Garden and Longhorn brands are performing very well, and investors have bought into the story. Couple that with the company’s history of very strong cash returns to shareholders, and it is no wonder investors have bid the stock up. However, I think the current price is fair value at best, and overvalued at worst. As a result, despite strong results, I think those interested in owning Darden need to wait for a better price.

Olive Garden and Longhorn continue to outperform

Olive Garden and Longhorn collectively make up the vast majority of Darden’s total sales. Olive Garden produces about half of total revenue, Longhorn is just over 20%, and the remaining brands are worth the balance of just under 30% of total sales. In other words, while Darden is a conglomerate of several disparate brands, the story is about Olive Garden and Longhorn. That matches the company’s heavy investment in the two brands in recent years, including the revamp of the menu for Olive Garden that has occurred recently.

Source: Investor presentation, page 19

Not only are Olive Garden and Longhorn the biggest brands Darden has, but they are also performing well. Olive Garden was up 5% in terms of total revenue in fiscal 2019, while Longhorn was up 6.3%. Given that these are both sizable brands on their own, and that restaurants have had notoriously choppy results in recent years, these are strong growth numbers.

The gains have accrued due to a mix of new stores and comparable sales growth, the latter of which has outperformed the company’s stated benchmarks for the industry. Given that restaurant spending has been stronger of late, it certainly appears Darden is in a good spot heading into fiscal 2020.

Looking longer term, Darden has some ambitious growth goals.

Source: Investor presentation, page 15

The company thinks it can produce low single-digit comparable sales growth, in addition to slightly better new store sales growth, the combination of which should produce a total gain in the mid-single digits annually. This is totally reasonable given the way the company has performed in recent years, and the momentum the company showed in the just-ended fiscal year would certainly suggest this can continue. This is particularly true given the better industry-wide sales performance mentioned above.

Importantly, Darden reckons it can also continue to boost margins, as three of its four segments did so in fiscal 2019. The Other segment was the only one that posted a decline, the segment that has the company’s brands that are small and don’t fit into the Fine Dining category. It includes the underperforming Cheddar’s chain that has posted lower comparable sales for some time, and honestly, Darden should either invest in fixing Cheddar’s, or divest it. Either way, the vast majority of the company’s revenue is also seeing better margins, which will help boost margins over time.

Darden thinks it can largely offset a small degree of commodity inflation with pricing increases, as it has done of late. In addition, its labor costs are under control after the industry as a whole struggled with rising minimum wages in a variety of locales in recent years. In total, I think a small measure of margin growth is possible, but much depends upon actual commodity inflation and the sort of pricing increases the company can implement over time.

Cash is king

Darden continues to return huge amounts of cash to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, and the stock’s yield has always been a big part of total returns. Indeed, the past three dividend increases have been especially huge, showing the company’s commitment to returning generous levels of cash to shareholders.

Source: Investor presentation, page 17

The past three increases have been 13%, 19%, and 17%, respectively, very impressive by any standard. This is particularly true given the fact that Darden’s dividend is hardly new; it has been an income stock for many years. In fact, in the past decade, Darden has boosted its dividend by an average of 13% annually. That sort of track record of returning cash to shareholders is a draw for owning Darden's shares, and I expect that to be the case for many years to come.

A too-rich price today

Unfortunately, this favorable performance and dividend history appear, to my eye anyway, to be priced into the stock already. Below, I’ve charted the company’s last decade of PE ratios and dividend yields for comparison to today’s values.

Source: Author’s chart using company data

Darden’s PE ratio underwent a massive upgrade beginning in fiscal 2016 as the company’s turnaround efforts began to bear fruit. Since that time, the average PE the stock has seen has been ~19.5, which is well in excess of its 10-year average that is just under 16. While I don’t think the new, improved Darden will trade for 16 times earnings anytime soon, I also think the current PE ratio of 19.6 – using analyst estimates – is full value at best. In other words, while I wouldn’t call Darden expensive, it certainly isn’t cheap either. To my eye, that means there is the potential for some downward revision in the PE ratio over time, while upward mobility should be pretty limited.

I still like Darden’s very successful turnaround of the Olive Garden brand in recent years, and the continued performance of Longhorn. However, everyone is already aware of this story and it is very much priced into the stock. The stock has performed very well in 2019 and, to me, this has removed much of the appeal of the stock. The yield, for example, is also as low as it has been in the past decade despite the massive growth in the payout. For all of these reasons, I think investors that want to own Darden need to wait for a sizable pullback towards $110 or lower before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.