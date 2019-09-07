Buy Conn's Inc.: A Clear Runway For Strong Earnings And Operational Growth

The company is expanding into Florida and expects to open its first store in the state within the next year.

Conn's Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) is a specialty retailer with a range of merchandise including furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics. The company also offers customer financing solutions which is an important part of the business. Conn's has a 128-year history and now features 133 locations in 14 states generating about $1.5 billion in revenues over the past year. Its e-commerce site is a more recent addition which management notes has become a growth driver. The company is in the process of opening new stores and is about to expand into the state of Florida where it sees a potential for 40 locations. This is a stock that has been beaten up in recent years based on the difficult environment for brick-and-mortar retail, but the company just reported strong earnings with a solid growth outlook. We think the turnaround is underway and CONN has +30% upside over the next year. This article recaps the latest results with our view on where the stock is headed next.

CONN Q2 Earnings Recap

CONN reported its Q2 fiscal 2020 earnings on September 3, 2019 with GAAP EPS of $0.62, up 17% y/y and $0.12 ahead of the consensus estimates. Revenues of $401 million climbed 4.3% y/y and also beat expectations. Growth was driven by new stores with an ongoing expansion becoming a theme for Conn's. The company highlighted that credit segment revenues of $94.8 million increased 7.5% y/y with a spread of 890 basis points, "the best second quarter credit spread in six years". The charge off percentage declined 80 bps to 13% from 13.8% last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin over the last twelve months reached 14.3%, up from 11% ending fiscal 2018.

Same-store sales numbers were difficult to dissect considering the company has a large number of stores in areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey from 2017 which resulted in a large boost to sales in subsequent periods during the rebuilding effort into 2018. Management noted that same-store sales increased 0.4% for stores not impacted by Hurricane Harvey but decreased 2.3% overall. Looking ahead, from the conference call:

The second quarter of fiscal year 2020 is the second best quarter of total retail sales growth in 13 quarters, despite the continued headwind of lapping the benefit of Hurricane Harvey rebuilding efforts had on our results last fiscal year. Although total same-store sales decreased 2.3%, reflecting the continued impact of Hurricane Harvey, I am pleased to announce that total retail sales (ex. financing business) increased 3.3% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 and same-store sales were positive in non-Hurricane Harvey impacted markets, highlighting the power of our growth opportunity.

The main development this quarter is really the news of an expansion into the state of Florida. The company has already signed a lease on a new distribution center and expects to open the first store by next year with a long-term target of 40 locations in the state. This represents an expansion of 30% from the current store count which is a significant growth potential. Separately, management sees parallel gains with increased financing business in the state along with a new market for e-commerce customers experiencing the brand for the first time.

With strong operating performance and financial results, I am excited to announce our plans to enter the Florida market next fiscal year. We believe that the state of Florida can support over 40 Conn’s HomePlus locations once fully penetrated. Positive momentum is accelerating across our business and we believe fiscal year 2020 is shaping up to be a year of strong earnings and operational growth.

Management is guiding for total retail sales growth between 4% and 8% for the upcoming Q3. Overall, this was a solid quarter of steady growth reversing some of the weaker trends from the past year.

CONN analysis and forward-looking commentary

We are bullish on CONN and like the clearly defined growth strategy and trend in higher profitability. With a market cap of just $700 million, this is a well-managed small cap with an experienced team that is proving it can survive and succeed in what has been a difficult retail environment.

While other retailers and many department stores are either retrenching or reporting declining sales, Conn's is a breath of fresh air with momentum on its side. Recognizing that consumer retail sales are moving online and dominated by players like Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), we believe there is room in the segment for a smaller player like Conn's in regional markets to compete and take market share in the vulnerable brick and mortar landscape. In some ways, the merchandise mix of Conn's is reminiscent of something like the failed and bankrupt Sears Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:SHLDQ), but clearly Conn's is doing something right and will benefit going forward. The uniqueness of Conn's business model is what it calls a "breakeven credit strategy" allowing it to draw customer with affordable financing options that supports the profitable retail business.

One of the things we are looking at is the relatively high level of profitability compared to other retailers driven by high margin categories like mattress and electronics. Considering a retail peer group with varied companies like Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB), Macy's (M), Loews Corp. (L) TJX Companies (TJX), and Dollar General Corp. (DG), Conn's presents the highest gross margin over the trailing twelve months at 55.09% and the highest EBITDA margin at 13.9% from the group. Conn's gross margin here includes the financing business, but the retail operation alone generated a gross margin of 40% in Q2.

The caveat here is that Conn's is more leveraged with a debt to equity ratio at 1.5x, although this is in part given the company's relatively large financing business compared to other retailers. This credit portfolio, which has performed well in the current economic environment, is seen as a vulnerability should consumer credit conditions deteriorate. This is a key risk for the stock over the long term and could turn based on broader economic and cyclical conditions.

Nevertheless, we think the stock has value here with a forward P/E ratio at 8.8x, representing a 25% discount to Best Buy, for example. In essence, Conn's today is a combination of a good turnaround story with high growth potential and still deep value.

Takeaway

The solid earnings report coupled with the strong growth outlook from new stores expansion is overall bullish for the stock. Conn's is profitable, free cash flow positive, and the stock has upside in our opinion. We rate CONN as a buy with price target of $33, representing a 12x multiple on full-year consensus earnings estimate of $2.75.

Monitoring points going forward include same-store sales, and the credit portfolio for signs of rising delinquency. Updates on the expansion into Florida over the next year could be a catalyst for a move higher should the company see some general brand momentum.

