Grain Markets: Prices To Continue To Trade Sideways To Lower With Weather, Trade, And Export Data In Focus

Weather pattern to turn wetter across the north-central U.S. (northern corn/bean belt, spring wheat country) and warmer over much of the grain belt over the next 7 days.

Investment Thesis

There remains no strong signs of a rally coming for the grain market as there aren't any indications of any frost/freeze coming, mostly favorable weather expected over the next couple of weeks, and uncertainties surrounding trade weighing.

Grain market led by corn closes lower on Friday after a subpar net export sales report; mostly favorable weather also a factor

On Friday, the U.S. September corn futures finished down 1.01% to $3.5538, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 0.52% to $8.5750 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 0.73% to $4.6262. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished lower on Friday 0.92% ($0.13) to $14.34, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0% ($0.01) to $14.84 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.80% ($0.04) to $4.98. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 3.6 cents to $4.624, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 3 cents to $3.906. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.096 to $4.746 and the December contract was down $0.076 to $4.942. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

USDA net export sales for the week ending August 29 comes in mostly bearish with low sales from nearly all the crops

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending August 29, Friday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending August 29, 2019, came in at 312,100 metric tons. This came in below traders' expected range of 408,000-789,000 metric tons. The 312,100 metric tons were down 53% from the prior week and 43% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the old wheat crop last week were from the Philippines and Mexico.

The 2018/19 corn export sales for the week ending August 29, 2019, of 165,900 metric tons exported came in above traders' expectation range of 0-102,000 metric tons. The main buyer of the old corn crop last week was from Mexico. For the 2019/20 new corn crop, net export sales for the week ending August 29, 2019, of 416,700 metric tons came in below traders' range of 508,000-787,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from Mexico and unknown destinations.

The 2018/19 soybeans export sales for the week ending August 29, 2019, of 69,400 metric tons exported were within traders' expected range of 0-109,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the old soybean crop last week were from Indonesia, Pakistan, and Mexico. For the 2019/20 new soybean crop, net export sales for the week ending August 29, 2019, of 788,400 metric tons were above traders' range of 191,000-599,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from unknown destinations and Mexico.

Dryness expands week/week across the middle of the country after a week dominated by dry, cool Canadian air masses

Last week, a large upper level trough/broad cyclonic flow dominated eastern North America while further upstream upper level ridging of high pressure sat over western North America. From a temperature standpoint, this circulation pattern created a northwesterly flow across the contiguous United States that ushered in a cool, dry Canadian air masses into the states east of the Rockies (especially over the north-central U.S.) while yielding warmer than normal temperatures along and west of the Rockies. Because this flow scenario, moisture and instability values were limited from a precipitation standpoint. Therefore, much of the country (and for that matter the grain belt) was dry with only a few pockets of above or wetter than normal precipitation. These pocketed areas include parts of the interior Northeast U.S., a narrow band stretching from northern North Dakota eastward to northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, another narrow band over northwestern and north-central Illinois, a pocket over southeastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska, and a pocket across northeastern and southern Texas.

Hurricane Dorian, in its own, brought above normal precipitation along the Southeast U.S. coast from Florida to the Carolinas.

The drier than normal pattern across much of the Lower 48 resulted in an expansion of drought and abnormal dryness into parts of the Southwest U.S., southern Plains, and mid-Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes.

In the latest U.S. drought monitor update, moderate to extreme drought encompasses 11.3% of the country, up from 10.5% last week. In the Midwest, abnormal dryness expanded in parts of Iowa, Indiana, and Lower Michigan, while moderate drought grew in central to eastern Iowa, central Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and eastern Lower Michigan.

Figure 5 is a map from NOAA/USGS depicting precipitation departure from normal over the last 7 days. Areas in green/blue indicate areas of wetter-than-normal precipitation, while areas in yellow indicate areas of drier-than-normal precipitation.

Source: NOAA/USGS

Figure 6 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting areas of drought or abnormally dry conditions over the Midwest region. Abnormal dryness has expanded week/week in parts of Iowa, Indiana, and Lower Michigan, while moderate drought grew in central to eastern Iowa, central Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and eastern Lower Michigan.

Source: Drought Monitor

Figure 7 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting areas of drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Source: Drought Monitor

Figure 8 below is a map depicting temperature departures from normal for the week ending September 4.

Source: NOAA

Precipitation to ramp up across the northern sections of the country while temperatures turn cooler across the western U.S. and warmer/hotter across the central, southern, and eastern U.S. over the next 7 days

Over the next 7 days, upper level troughing of low pressure will setup over the West/Northwest U.S. Meanwhile, strengthening upper level ridging of high pressure will take shape over the southern and southeastern U.S. This scenario will setup an active storm track from the Northwestern U.S. into the northern Rockies and Plains, and into the Upper Midwest over the next 7 days. Therefore, the above average rainfall will be confined to the northern sections (north-central) of the country over the next 7 days as a series of storm systems track across these regions.

Monsoonal moisture fetch out of Mexico will likely trigger diurnal chances of mountain showers/storms over the southern sections of Arizona and New Mexico, and extreme western Texas through Wednesday before drying out under the next building mid-upper level ridge.

Figure 9 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Friday morning to next Friday morning) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 10 is a map from the 06z GEFS depicting a wetter than normal pattern developing across the northern U.S. (especially north-central) with a drier than normal pattern continuing over the eastern and southern U.S. over the next week (September 7-14).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

With upper level troughing over the West/Northwest U.S. and downstream upper ridging over the southern and southeastern U.S., temperatures next week will run cooler or below normal out West and warmer/hotter than normal across the eastern half of the country. The highest warm anomalies will be located over the heart of the corn/soybean belt or from the Lower Great Lakes to the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. The southeastern U.S. from the Lower Mississippi Valley to southern Appalachia will see near to record-breaking temperatures through at least the middle of next week. Daytime highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s to lower 100s during this time frame. Figure 11 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 3-8 day (September 9-14) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

The weather pattern is set to turn more zonal/flatter during the second half of mid September or in the 10-15 day time frame. This would support a continuation of warm temperatures across the eastern half of the country and also temperatures moderating/warming again across the western U.S. Figure 12 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (September 16-21) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite have an increased area of dryness across the central corn and soybean belt, weather is not having a negative effect on corn and soybean development (yield potential). The area of dryness only covers a small amount of the grain belt. Warming temperatures in the days ahead will support corn and soybeans in terms of increasing the growing degree days. And with no signs of early season frost or freeze, weather will continue to be a bearish variable in the grain market. Uncertainties surrounding trade will continue to also have a bearish variable on the market. Friday's net export sales report was neutral to bearish. That said, prices should remain rangebound, but with risks to the downside outweighing upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.