Ingersoll-Rand: Diversified Operations At The Forefront Of The Business

Investment Thesis

While a lot of S&P 500 companies have ended up flat over the last trailing twelve months in terms of capital appreciation, Ingersoll-Rand (IR) has outperformed the index by a large margin. With challenging economic environment worldwide, I believe Ingersoll-Rand is on a way to further outperformance, primarily thanks to its wide grip and diversified portfolio of operations.

Source: WSJ Quotes

Corporate profile

Ingersoll-Rand is a diversified global conglomerate manufacturing and selling a wide range of products such as various working tools, material handling solutions, golf cars, time management systems, refrigeration boxes or residential and commercial air conditioning. Originally, the company emerged from a merger of two independent drilling companies - Ingersoll-Sergeant Drill Company and Rand Drill Company – which have been competitors from their early foundations in 1871. Today, the company's operations are divided into two divisions – climate and industrial – with the former accounting for the majority of total revenue (~79 percent). As of December 2018, the company employed approximately 49,000 people across the world.

Source: IR 10-K filing

Key insights from the latest earnings call

Reading through the company’s quarterly earnings call transcript, one quickly finds out that the company is after global megatrends. In the second quarter, the company successfully completed a strategic acquisition of Precision Flow Systems for approximately $1.45 billion and managed to grow organic revenue by 4 percent, while increasing adjusted operating margin by 80 basis points and adjusted earnings per share by 13 percent. During the call, Mike Lamach, the company’s Chairman and CEO, emphasized chiefly sustained pace of investments and innovations, which represent the key driving force of the business. Lastly, the CEO also highlighted a good performance of its brands besides Ingersoll such as Thermo King, Trane and Club Car.

Financial analysis

Inspecting Ingersoll-Rand’s financial statements, revenue growth acceleration in recent years cannot stay unnoticed. In the last financial year, the company’s operating margin increased from 12.2 to 12.8 percent and the company has kept its indebtedness at sustainable levels (~2x debt to EBITDA). Over the last decade, the company has also managed to significantly reduce the number of shares outstanding and, as the CEO suggested, this trend might continue well in the upcoming years.

DCF Valuation

Plugging-in Ingersoll-Rand's financial figures into my DCF template, the company’s shares appear to be significantly undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, gradually accelerating 7 percent annual revenue growth rate assumption by 1 percent each year and steady 12 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at $237. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at $144 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own model

A generous margin of safety

Through the lenses of F.A.S.T. Graphs, Ingersoll-Rand’s shares trade close to a higher band of fair valuation range. On a relative basis, the company’s current price-to-earnings ratio hovers around 20x, which is more or less in line with the S&P 500’s current PE ratio.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The bottom line

To sum up, Ingersoll-Rand is an outstanding publicly-traded company with an exceptionally diversified business to weather any broader market turbulence. The company pays out a generous dividend on a quarterly basis, which is on an annual basis currently greater than the yield of 10-year treasuries (1.75 percent dividend yield vs. 1.5 percent 10-year treasury note at the time of writing this article). Hence, I believe Ingersoll-Rand’s graceful ride is likely to continue well in the foreseeable future. Business diversification is key and Ingersoll-Rand is a textbook example of an attractively priced company which possesses this trait.

