Kiplinger's Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees In September

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs showed 33.28% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big high-price Kiplinger reliable retirement stocks led the September pack.

These 40 select dividend stocks ranged 0.00%-9.5% in annual yield and ranged -7.6%-57.96% in annual price target upsides per brokers 9/5/19.

The articles were titled, 25 stocks every retiree should own, and 20 for 20 retirement years. The list was cut to 40 as three showed up on both lists.

Kiplinger Investing periodically lists retirement tips. This 40-stock list came from two articles. One by Brian Bollinger, 8/13/18, and another by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, 7/2/19.

Foreword

25 Stocks Every Retiree Should Own by Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, published 7/2/19, featured a "group of retirement stocks that includes both pure income plays and growth companies, with a focus on very-long-term performance and durability.”

20 Quality Dividend Stocks (yielding roughly 4% or higher), published 8/13/18 by Brian Bollinger, "...should fund at least 20 years of retirement, if not more. They have paid uninterrupted dividends for more than 20 consecutive years, appear to have secure payouts and have the potential to collectively grow their dividends to protect investors’ purchasing power."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 14.84% To 63.79% Net Gains For Ten Top Kiplinger September Reliable Retirement Dogs Into 2020

Six of ten top Kiplinger most reliable retirement stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these September dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to September 5, 2020 were:

Meredith Corp. (MDP) was projected to net $477.54, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 24% more than the market as a whole.

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) was projected to net $291.52 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates form six brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $288.03, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 14% less than the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) netted $258.40 based on the median of estimates from fifteen analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk, 5% more than the market as a whole.

International Paper Co. (IP) was projected to net $224.44, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 52% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $214.18, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $196.47, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) was projected to net $191.13, based on a median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 56% less than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was projected to net $151.51, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 34% more than the market as a whole.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) was projected to net $148.41, based on a median of target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.02% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 5% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Two Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Top Yield Dogs To Show 3.15% And 3.976% Losses to September 2020

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Public Storage (PSA) projected a loss of $31.51 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from seventeen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 83% less than the market as a whole.

LTC Properties (LTC) projected a loss of $39.63 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from ten analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 56% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 3.56% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average volatility 73% less than the market as a whole.

Source: hdwallpaper.nu

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By September Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

40 Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks By September Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Kiplinger ReliableRetirement Stocks By Yield

Top ten Kiplinger Reliable Retirement stocks selected 9/5/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by a the first of three real estate sector representatives, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) [1]. The other two real estate representatives placed seventh, and ninth, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) [7] and Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. [9].

Two consumer cyclical stocks slotted in the second and tenth positions, Meredith Corp. [2], and International Paper Co. [10]. Three from the energy sector placed third, to fifth: Enbridge Inc. [3], Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)[4], and Enterprise Products Partners LP [5].

A lone communications services pup claimed sixth place, AT&T Inc. (T) [6]. Finally, one basic materials representative placed eighth, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) [8], to complete the Kiplinger reliable retirement top ten by yield for September.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Dogs Showed 12.65%-41.92 Upsides While (32) Four Lowly Downsiders Sank -0.53% to -7.55%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 15.76% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Kiplinger Reliable Retirement Stocks To September 2020

Ten top Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger reliable retirement dogs screened 9/5/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Kiplinger Featured Retirement Dogs (33) Delivering 16.12% Vs. (34) 19.13% Net Gains by All Ten Come September 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Kiplinger reliable retirement kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 31.51% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fifth lowest priced selection, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 28.66%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs as of September 5 were: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp., Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., Physicians Realty Trust, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., with prices ranging from $13.20 to $33.67.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger most reliable dividend dogs as of September 5 were: Meredith Corp., Enbridge Inc., AT&T Inc., International Paper Co., Magellan Midstream Partners LP, whose prices ranged from $33.68 to $65.55.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P 500 stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: hdwallpaper.nu

Get The Entire Kiplinger Reliable Retirement 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.