Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 8

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Verizon Communications (VZ) 10/9 11/1 0.6025 0.615 2.07% 4.17% 15

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 9 (Ex-Div 9/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Spire Inc. (SR) 10/2 0.5925 No Change 85.27 2.78% 16

Tuesday September 10 (Ex-Div 9/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 9/26 0.25 No Change 96.53 1.04% 12 Mercury General Corp. (MCY) 9/26 0.6275 No Change 56.26 4.46% 32 MDU Resources (MDU) 10/1 0.2025 No Change 27.28 2.97% 28 Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 9/26 0.62 No Change 78.84 3.15% 16 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) 9/26 0.197 No Change 18.09 4.36% 10 Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) 9/30 0.255 No Change 109.18 0.93% 25

Wednesday September 11 (Ex-Div 9/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 10/1 0.79 No Change 173.25 1.82% 44 Albemarle Corp. (ALB) 10/1 0.3675 No Change 63.23 2.32% 25 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 10/3 0.54 Increase 130.29 1.66% 13 Comerica Inc. (CMA) 10/1 0.67 No Change 61.61 4.35% 10 Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 10/7 0.405 No Change 94.21 1.72% 16 Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 9/30 1.08 No Change 128.62 3.36% 15 Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 10/15 0.4 No Change 38.98 4.10% 48 NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) 9/30 0.575 No Change 73.64 3.12% 15 RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) 9/30 0.34 No Change 188.42 0.72% 24 Hanover Insurance Group (THG) 9/27 0.6 No Change 134.14 1.79% 14 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 9/27 0.76 No Change 115.62 2.63% 33 United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) 10/1 0.34 No Change 36.85 3.69% 44 Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) 10/3 0.275 No Change 96.88 1.14% 16 Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) 9/30 0.45 No Change 45.43 3.96% 10 Xcel Energy (XEL) 10/20 0.405 No Change 64.8 2.50% 16

Thursday September 12 (Ex-Div 9/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 9/30 1.55 Increase 766.85 0.81% 17 Community Bank System (CBU) 10/10 0.41 Increase 61.26 2.68% 28 Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) 9/30 0.0875 No Change 3.52 9.94% 10 Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) 10/1 0.38 Increase 39.21 3.88% 39 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 10/15 0.945 No Change 128.88 2.93% 10 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 9/30 0.9 No Change 119.74 3.01% 10 Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) 9/30 0.21 No Change 27.96 3.00% 12 Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) 9/30 0.2875 No Change 45.17 2.55% 10 Coca-Cola Company (KO) 10/1 0.4 No Change 55.23 2.90% 57 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 10/10 0.84 Increase 43.85 7.66% 50 NewMarket Corp. (NEU) 10/1 1.9 Increase 483.94 1.57% 14 Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 10/1 0.41 No Change 65.56 2.50% 21 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 10/1 0.26 No Change 36.03 2.89% 10 Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) 9/30 0.165 No Change 25.79 2.56% 45 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 9/30 0.68 No Change 96.46 2.82% 34 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 9/24 1.08 No Change 229 1.89% 10

Friday September 13 (Ex-Div 9/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 10/15 0.46 No Change 206.69 0.89% 27 Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) 9/27 0.4 No Change 12.6 12.70% 20

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 9/11 0.54 1.92% Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 9/12 0.35 3.62% Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 9/16 0.6 1.93% Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 9/13 0.26 3.22% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 9/15 0.275 1.49% Avista Corp. (AVA) 9/13 0.3875 3.28% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 9/13 0.22 4.05% Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 9/13 0.17 1.29% Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 9/13 0.26 2.00% Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) 9/13 0.36 1.21% Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 9/13 0.71 3.42% CenterPoint Energy (CNP) 9/12 0.2875 4.04% Costco Wholesale (COST) 9/13 0.65 0.86% CSX Corp. (CSX) 9/13 0.24 1.42% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 9/10 1.19 4.03% Dover Corp. (DOV) 9/16 0.49 2.06% Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) 9/16 0.945 4.03% Consolidated Edison (ED) 9/16 0.74 3.25% Emerson Electric (EMR) 9/10 0.49 3.15% Evercore Inc. (EVR) 9/13 0.58 2.96% Flowers Foods (FLO) 9/13 0.19 3.34% Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 9/10 0.135 1.81% Hershey Company (HSY) 9/16 0.773 1.94% Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 9/16 0.84 2.51% Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. (HVT) 9/11 0.2 4.21% International Business Machines (IBM) 9/10 1.62 4.61% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 9/10 0.95 2.96% Kellogg Company (K) 9/13 0.57 3.55% Moody's Corp. (MCO) 9/10 0.5 0.91% Meredith Corp. (MDP) 9/13 0.575 6.69% MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 9/15 0.3525 1.90% 3M Company (MMM) 9/12 1.44 3.51% MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) 9/10 0.42 1.57% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 9/12 0.46 1.32% Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) 9/13 0.48 3.37% NACCO Industries (NC) 9/13 0.19 1.52% Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 9/10 0.38 1.10% NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 9/16 1.25 2.27% Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) 9/13 0.33 3.56% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 9/11 0.37 3.45% Realty Income Corp. (O) 9/13 0.2265 3.58% Old Republic International (ORI) 9/16 0.2 3.55% Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 9/13 0.88 2.03% Polaris Inc. (PII) 9/16 0.61 3.02% PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 9/12 0.51 1.76% Primerica Inc. (PRI) 9/13 0.34 1.15% Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) 9/12 1 4.87% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 9/16 0.31 2.32% Rollins Inc. (ROL) 9/10 0.105 1.24% Stepan Company (SCL) 9/13 0.25 1.04% Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 9/10 0.58 2.14% Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 9/10 0.43 2.99% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 9/11 0.57 0.85% Target Corp. (TGT) 9/10 0.66 2.40% Tennant Company (TNC) 9/16 0.22 1.31% Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 9/16 0.36 2.03% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 9/10 0.35 1.35% United Technologies (UTX) 9/10 0.735 2.20% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 9/12 0.4575 3.48% Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) 9/11 0.2625 1.73% Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 9/10 0.87 4.91%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, JNJ, O, VZ, MDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.