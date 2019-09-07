Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 8

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Verizon Communications

(VZ)

10/9

11/1

0.6025

0.615

2.07%

4.17%

15

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 9 (Ex-Div 9/10)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Spire Inc.

(SR)

10/2

0.5925

No Change

85.27

2.78%

16

Tuesday September 10 (Ex-Div 9/11)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Franco-Nevada Corp.

(FNV)

9/26

0.25

No Change

96.53

1.04%

12

Mercury General Corp.

(MCY)

9/26

0.6275

No Change

56.26

4.46%

32

MDU Resources

(MDU)

10/1

0.2025

No Change

27.28

2.97%

28

Qualcomm Inc.

(QCOM)

9/26

0.62

No Change

78.84

3.15%

16

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

(ROIC)

9/26

0.197

No Change

18.09

4.36%

10

Ross Stores Inc.

(ROST)

9/30

0.255

No Change

109.18

0.93%

25

Wednesday September 11 (Ex-Div 9/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Automatic Data Processing

(ADP)

10/1

0.79

No Change

173.25

1.82%

44

Albemarle Corp.

(ALB)

10/1

0.3675

No Change

63.23

2.32%

25

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

(BR)

10/3

0.54

Increase

130.29

1.66%

13

Comerica Inc.

(CMA)

10/1

0.67

No Change

61.61

4.35%

10

Chesapeake Utilities

(CPK)

10/7

0.405

No Change

94.21

1.72%

16

Digital Realty Trust

(DLR)

9/30

1.08

No Change

128.62

3.36%

15

Leggett & Platt Inc.

(LEG)

10/15

0.4

No Change

38.98

4.10%

48

NorthWestern Corp.

(NWE)

9/30

0.575

No Change

73.64

3.12%

15

RenaissanceRe Holdings

(RNR)

9/30

0.34

No Change

188.42

0.72%

24

Hanover Insurance Group

(THG)

9/27

0.6

No Change

134.14

1.79%

14

T. Rowe Price Group

(TROW)

9/27

0.76

No Change

115.62

2.63%

33

United Bankshares Inc.

(UBSI)

10/1

0.34

No Change

36.85

3.69%

44

Utah Medical Products Inc.

(UTMD)

10/3

0.275

No Change

96.88

1.14%

16

Wyndham Destinations Inc.

(WYND)

9/30

0.45

No Change

45.43

3.96%

10

Xcel Energy

(XEL)

10/20

0.405

No Change

64.8

2.50%

16

Thursday September 12 (Ex-Div 9/13)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Atrion Corp.

(ATRI)

9/30

1.55

Increase

766.85

0.81%

17

Community Bank System

(CBU)

10/10

0.41

Increase

61.26

2.68%

28

Chico's FAS Inc.

(CHS)

9/30

0.0875

No Change

3.52

9.94%

10

Community Trust Bancorp

(CTBI)

10/1

0.38

Increase

39.21

3.88%

39

DTE Energy Company

(DTE)

10/15

0.945

No Change

128.88

2.93%

10

Extra Space Storage Inc.

(EXR)

9/30

0.9

No Change

119.74

3.01%

10

Hillenbrand Inc.

(HI)

9/30

0.21

No Change

27.96

3.00%

12

Horace Mann Educators Corp.

(HMN)

9/30

0.2875

No Change

45.17

2.55%

10

Coca-Cola Company

(KO)

10/1

0.4

No Change

55.23

2.90%

57

Altria Group Inc.

(MO)

10/10

0.84

Increase

43.85

7.66%

50

NewMarket Corp.

(NEU)

10/1

1.9

Increase

483.94

1.57%

14

Prosperity Bancshares

(PB)

10/1

0.41

No Change

65.56

2.50%

21

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

(SYBT)

10/1

0.26

No Change

36.03

2.89%

10

Telephone & Data Systems

(TDS)

9/30

0.165

No Change

25.79

2.56%

45

Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(UHT)

9/30

0.68

No Change

96.46

2.82%

34

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

(UNH)

9/24

1.08

No Change

229

1.89%

10

Friday September 13 (Ex-Div 9/16)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Ecolab Inc.

(ECL)

10/15

0.46

No Change

206.69

0.89%

27

Vector Group Ltd.

(VGR)

9/27

0.4

No Change

12.6

12.70%

20

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Analog Devices Inc.

(ADI)

9/11

0.54

1.92%

Archer-Daniels-Midland

(ADM)

9/12

0.35

3.62%

Assurant Inc.

(AIZ)

9/16

0.6

1.93%

Arrow Financial Corp.

(AROW)

9/13

0.26

3.22%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

(ASH)

9/15

0.275

1.49%

Avista Corp.

(AVA)

9/13

0.3875

3.28%

Bar Harbor Bankshares

(BHB)

9/13

0.22

4.05%

Badger Meter Inc.

(BMI)

9/13

0.17

1.29%

Cass Information Systems Inc.

(CASS)

9/13

0.26

2.00%

Cboe Global Markets

(CBOE)

9/13

0.36

1.21%

Cullen/Frost Bankers

(CFR)

9/13

0.71

3.42%

CenterPoint Energy

(CNP)

9/12

0.2875

4.04%

Costco Wholesale

(COST)

9/13

0.65

0.86%

CSX Corp.

(CSX)

9/13

0.24

1.42%

Chevron Corp.

(CVX)

9/10

1.19

4.03%

Dover Corp.

(DOV)

9/16

0.49

2.06%

Duke Energy Corp.

(DUK)

9/16

0.945

4.03%

Consolidated Edison

(ED)

9/16

0.74

3.25%

Emerson Electric

(EMR)

9/10

0.49

3.15%

Evercore Inc.

(EVR)

9/13

0.58

2.96%

Flowers Foods

(FLO)

9/13

0.19

3.34%

Gorman-Rupp Company

(GRC)

9/10

0.135

1.81%

Hershey Company

(HSY)

9/16

0.773

1.94%

Hubbell Inc.

(HUBB)

9/16

0.84

2.51%

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.

(HVT)

9/11

0.2

4.21%

International Business Machines

(IBM)

9/10

1.62

4.61%

Johnson & Johnson

(JNJ)

9/10

0.95

2.96%

Kellogg Company

(K)

9/13

0.57

3.55%

Moody's Corp.

(MCO)

9/10

0.5

0.91%

Meredith Corp.

(MDP)

9/13

0.575

6.69%

MGE Energy Inc.

(MGEE)

9/15

0.3525

1.90%

3M Company

(MMM)

9/12

1.44

3.51%

MSA Safety Inc.

(MSA)

9/10

0.42

1.57%

Microsoft Corp.

(MSFT)

9/12

0.46

1.32%

Maxim Integrated Products

(MXIM)

9/13

0.48

3.37%

NACCO Industries

(NC)

9/13

0.19

1.52%

Nordson Corp.

(NDSN)

9/10

0.38

1.10%

NextEra Energy Inc.

(NEE)

9/16

1.25

2.27%

Northrim BanCorp Inc.

(NRIM)

9/13

0.33

3.56%

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

(NUS)

9/11

0.37

3.45%

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

9/13

0.2265

3.58%

Old Republic International

(ORI)

9/16

0.2

3.55%

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

(PH)

9/13

0.88

2.03%

Polaris Inc.

(PII)

9/16

0.61

3.02%

PPG Industries Inc.

(PPG)

9/12

0.51

1.76%

Primerica Inc.

(PRI)

9/13

0.34

1.15%

Prudential Financial Inc.

(PRU)

9/12

1

4.87%

Robert Half International Inc.

(RHI)

9/16

0.31

2.32%

Rollins Inc.

(ROL)

9/10

0.105

1.24%

Stepan Company

(SCL)

9/13

0.25

1.04%

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

(SMG)

9/10

0.58

2.14%

Sonoco Products Co.

(SON)

9/10

0.43

2.99%

S&P Global Inc.

(SPGI)

9/11

0.57

0.85%

Target Corp.

(TGT)

9/10

0.66

2.40%

Tennant Company

(TNC)

9/16

0.22

1.31%

Thomson Reuters Corp.

(TRI)

9/16

0.36

2.03%

Tractor Supply Company

(TSCO)

9/10

0.35

1.35%

United Technologies

(UTX)

9/10

0.735

2.20%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

(WBA)

9/12

0.4575

3.48%

Westlake Chemical Corp.

(WLK)

9/11

0.2625

1.73%

Exxon Mobil Corp.

(XOM)

9/10

0.87

4.91%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, JNJ, O, VZ, MDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.