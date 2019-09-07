Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of September 8

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Verizon Communications
|
(VZ)
|
10/9
|
11/1
|
0.6025
|
0.615
|
2.07%
|
4.17%
|
15
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday September 9 (Ex-Div 9/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Spire Inc.
|
(SR)
|
10/2
|
0.5925
|
No Change
|
85.27
|
2.78%
|
16
Tuesday September 10 (Ex-Div 9/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Franco-Nevada Corp.
|
(FNV)
|
9/26
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
96.53
|
1.04%
|
12
|
Mercury General Corp.
|
(MCY)
|
9/26
|
0.6275
|
No Change
|
56.26
|
4.46%
|
32
|
MDU Resources
|
(MDU)
|
10/1
|
0.2025
|
No Change
|
27.28
|
2.97%
|
28
|
Qualcomm Inc.
|
(QCOM)
|
9/26
|
0.62
|
No Change
|
78.84
|
3.15%
|
16
|
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.
|
(ROIC)
|
9/26
|
0.197
|
No Change
|
18.09
|
4.36%
|
10
|
Ross Stores Inc.
|
(ROST)
|
9/30
|
0.255
|
No Change
|
109.18
|
0.93%
|
25
Wednesday September 11 (Ex-Div 9/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Automatic Data Processing
|
(ADP)
|
10/1
|
0.79
|
No Change
|
173.25
|
1.82%
|
44
|
Albemarle Corp.
|
(ALB)
|
10/1
|
0.3675
|
No Change
|
63.23
|
2.32%
|
25
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
|
(BR)
|
10/3
|
0.54
|
Increase
|
130.29
|
1.66%
|
13
|
Comerica Inc.
|
(CMA)
|
10/1
|
0.67
|
No Change
|
61.61
|
4.35%
|
10
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
(CPK)
|
10/7
|
0.405
|
No Change
|
94.21
|
1.72%
|
16
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
(DLR)
|
9/30
|
1.08
|
No Change
|
128.62
|
3.36%
|
15
|
Leggett & Platt Inc.
|
(LEG)
|
10/15
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
38.98
|
4.10%
|
48
|
NorthWestern Corp.
|
(NWE)
|
9/30
|
0.575
|
No Change
|
73.64
|
3.12%
|
15
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings
|
(RNR)
|
9/30
|
0.34
|
No Change
|
188.42
|
0.72%
|
24
|
Hanover Insurance Group
|
(THG)
|
9/27
|
0.6
|
No Change
|
134.14
|
1.79%
|
14
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
9/27
|
0.76
|
No Change
|
115.62
|
2.63%
|
33
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
(UBSI)
|
10/1
|
0.34
|
No Change
|
36.85
|
3.69%
|
44
|
Utah Medical Products Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
10/3
|
0.275
|
No Change
|
96.88
|
1.14%
|
16
|
Wyndham Destinations Inc.
|
(WYND)
|
9/30
|
0.45
|
No Change
|
45.43
|
3.96%
|
10
|
Xcel Energy
|
(XEL)
|
10/20
|
0.405
|
No Change
|
64.8
|
2.50%
|
16
Thursday September 12 (Ex-Div 9/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atrion Corp.
|
(ATRI)
|
9/30
|
1.55
|
Increase
|
766.85
|
0.81%
|
17
|
Community Bank System
|
(CBU)
|
10/10
|
0.41
|
Increase
|
61.26
|
2.68%
|
28
|
Chico's FAS Inc.
|
(CHS)
|
9/30
|
0.0875
|
No Change
|
3.52
|
9.94%
|
10
|
Community Trust Bancorp
|
(CTBI)
|
10/1
|
0.38
|
Increase
|
39.21
|
3.88%
|
39
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
10/15
|
0.945
|
No Change
|
128.88
|
2.93%
|
10
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
9/30
|
0.9
|
No Change
|
119.74
|
3.01%
|
10
|
Hillenbrand Inc.
|
(HI)
|
9/30
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
27.96
|
3.00%
|
12
|
Horace Mann Educators Corp.
|
(HMN)
|
9/30
|
0.2875
|
No Change
|
45.17
|
2.55%
|
10
|
Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
10/1
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
55.23
|
2.90%
|
57
|
Altria Group Inc.
|
(MO)
|
10/10
|
0.84
|
Increase
|
43.85
|
7.66%
|
50
|
NewMarket Corp.
|
(NEU)
|
10/1
|
1.9
|
Increase
|
483.94
|
1.57%
|
14
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
(PB)
|
10/1
|
0.41
|
No Change
|
65.56
|
2.50%
|
21
|
Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
10/1
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
36.03
|
2.89%
|
10
|
Telephone & Data Systems
|
(TDS)
|
9/30
|
0.165
|
No Change
|
25.79
|
2.56%
|
45
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
9/30
|
0.68
|
No Change
|
96.46
|
2.82%
|
34
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
(UNH)
|
9/24
|
1.08
|
No Change
|
229
|
1.89%
|
10
Friday September 13 (Ex-Div 9/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
10/15
|
0.46
|
No Change
|
206.69
|
0.89%
|
27
|
Vector Group Ltd.
|
(VGR)
|
9/27
|
0.4
|
No Change
|
12.6
|
12.70%
|
20
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Analog Devices Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
9/11
|
0.54
|
1.92%
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland
|
(ADM)
|
9/12
|
0.35
|
3.62%
|
Assurant Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
9/16
|
0.6
|
1.93%
|
Arrow Financial Corp.
|
(AROW)
|
9/13
|
0.26
|
3.22%
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
9/15
|
0.275
|
1.49%
|
Avista Corp.
|
(AVA)
|
9/13
|
0.3875
|
3.28%
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
9/13
|
0.22
|
4.05%
|
Badger Meter Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
9/13
|
0.17
|
1.29%
|
Cass Information Systems Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
9/13
|
0.26
|
2.00%
|
Cboe Global Markets
|
(CBOE)
|
9/13
|
0.36
|
1.21%
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers
|
(CFR)
|
9/13
|
0.71
|
3.42%
|
CenterPoint Energy
|
(CNP)
|
9/12
|
0.2875
|
4.04%
|
Costco Wholesale
|
(COST)
|
9/13
|
0.65
|
0.86%
|
CSX Corp.
|
(CSX)
|
9/13
|
0.24
|
1.42%
|
Chevron Corp.
|
(CVX)
|
9/10
|
1.19
|
4.03%
|
Dover Corp.
|
(DOV)
|
9/16
|
0.49
|
2.06%
|
Duke Energy Corp.
|
(DUK)
|
9/16
|
0.945
|
4.03%
|
Consolidated Edison
|
(ED)
|
9/16
|
0.74
|
3.25%
|
Emerson Electric
|
(EMR)
|
9/10
|
0.49
|
3.15%
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
9/13
|
0.58
|
2.96%
|
Flowers Foods
|
(FLO)
|
9/13
|
0.19
|
3.34%
|
Gorman-Rupp Company
|
(GRC)
|
9/10
|
0.135
|
1.81%
|
Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
9/16
|
0.773
|
1.94%
|
Hubbell Inc.
|
(HUBB)
|
9/16
|
0.84
|
2.51%
|
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.
|
(HVT)
|
9/11
|
0.2
|
4.21%
|
International Business Machines
|
(IBM)
|
9/10
|
1.62
|
4.61%
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
9/10
|
0.95
|
2.96%
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
9/13
|
0.57
|
3.55%
|
Moody's Corp.
|
(MCO)
|
9/10
|
0.5
|
0.91%
|
Meredith Corp.
|
(MDP)
|
9/13
|
0.575
|
6.69%
|
MGE Energy Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
9/15
|
0.3525
|
1.90%
|
3M Company
|
(MMM)
|
9/12
|
1.44
|
3.51%
|
MSA Safety Inc.
|
(MSA)
|
9/10
|
0.42
|
1.57%
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
(MSFT)
|
9/12
|
0.46
|
1.32%
|
Maxim Integrated Products
|
(MXIM)
|
9/13
|
0.48
|
3.37%
|
NACCO Industries
|
(NC)
|
9/13
|
0.19
|
1.52%
|
Nordson Corp.
|
(NDSN)
|
9/10
|
0.38
|
1.10%
|
NextEra Energy Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
9/16
|
1.25
|
2.27%
|
Northrim BanCorp Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
9/13
|
0.33
|
3.56%
|
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
|
(NUS)
|
9/11
|
0.37
|
3.45%
|
Realty Income Corp.
|
(O)
|
9/13
|
0.2265
|
3.58%
|
Old Republic International
|
(ORI)
|
9/16
|
0.2
|
3.55%
|
Parker-Hannifin Corp.
|
(PH)
|
9/13
|
0.88
|
2.03%
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
9/16
|
0.61
|
3.02%
|
PPG Industries Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
9/12
|
0.51
|
1.76%
|
Primerica Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
9/13
|
0.34
|
1.15%
|
Prudential Financial Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
9/12
|
1
|
4.87%
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
9/16
|
0.31
|
2.32%
|
Rollins Inc.
|
(ROL)
|
9/10
|
0.105
|
1.24%
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
9/13
|
0.25
|
1.04%
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
9/10
|
0.58
|
2.14%
|
Sonoco Products Co.
|
(SON)
|
9/10
|
0.43
|
2.99%
|
S&P Global Inc.
|
(SPGI)
|
9/11
|
0.57
|
0.85%
|
Target Corp.
|
(TGT)
|
9/10
|
0.66
|
2.40%
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
9/16
|
0.22
|
1.31%
|
Thomson Reuters Corp.
|
(TRI)
|
9/16
|
0.36
|
2.03%
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
9/10
|
0.35
|
1.35%
|
United Technologies
|
(UTX)
|
9/10
|
0.735
|
2.20%
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
9/12
|
0.4575
|
3.48%
|
Westlake Chemical Corp.
|
(WLK)
|
9/11
|
0.2625
|
1.73%
|
Exxon Mobil Corp.
|
(XOM)
|
9/10
|
0.87
|
4.91%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, JNJ, O, VZ, MDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.