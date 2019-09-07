Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 8

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no company on the Challenger list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 9 (Ex-Div 9/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Ameren Corp. (AEE) 9/30 0.475 No Change 76.19 2.49% 5 Avnet Inc. (AVT) 9/25 0.21 Increase 43.82 1.92% 7 Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) 10/2 0.52 No Change 33.4 3.11% 8 HP Inc. (HPQ) 10/2 0.1602 No Change 19.1 3.35% 9 Kohl's Corp. (KSS) 9/25 0.67 No Change 48.56 5.52% 9 Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) 9/27 0.3 No Change 52.87 2.27% 9 Wellesley Bancorp Inc. (WEBK) 9/25 0.06 No Change 30.82 0.78% 6

Tuesday September 10 (Ex-Div 9/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) 9/26 0.28 No Change 47.77 2.34% 8 Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 10/10 0.26 Increase 19.22 5.41% 6 PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) 9/27 1.05 No Change 180.66 2.32% 5

Wednesday September 11 (Ex-Div 9/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) 10/15 0.2625 No Change 14.15 7.42% 9 Big Lots Inc. (BIG) 9/27 0.3 No Change 22.76 5.27% 5 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 10/1 0.185 Increase 27.84 2.66% 7 Carolina Financial Corp. (CARO) 10/4 0.09 No Change 34.29 1.05% 7 Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) 9/30 1.125 No Change 146.44 3.07% 5 C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 10/1 0.37 No Change 48.8 3.03% 8 CenterState Bank Corp. (CSFL) 9/30 0.11 No Change 22.59 1.95% 5 CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 9/27 0.2225 No Change 53.68 1.66% 7 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) 9/27 0.275 No Change 35.48 3.10% 5 Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) 9/30 0.65 No Change 237.35 1.10% 7 Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) 9/27 0.16 Increase 39.38 1.63% 5 Flushing Financial Corp. (FFIC) 9/27 0.21 No Change 19.26 4.36% 6 First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) 10/1 0.14 No Change 15.94 3.51% 8 Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) 10/2 0.25 No Change 28.6 3.50% 9 First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) 9/30 0.16 No Change 59.3 1.08% 6 GATX Corp. (GATX) 9/30 0.46 No Change 75.49 2.44% 9 Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 9/27 0.63 No Change 64.82 3.89% 5 MutualFirst Financial Inc. (MFSF) 9/27 0.2 No Change 30.08 2.66% 5 Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 10/15 0.57 No Change 174.8 1.30% 9 Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 9/27 0.47 No Change 104.26 1.80% 8 Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) 10/1 0.7 Increase 89.82 3.12% 8 Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) 9/27 0.12 No Change 26.69 1.80% 6 Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) 10/15 0.79 No Change 100.61 3.14% 8 PolyOne Corp. (POL) 10/4 0.195 No Change 32.5 2.40% 9 Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) 9/26 0.56 Increase 25.5 8.78% 5 Service Corp. International (SCI) 9/30 0.18 No Change 46.73 1.54% 9 Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 10/11 0.13 No Change 6.74 7.72% 9 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9/27 0.22 Increase 34.97 2.52% 7 Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) 9/27 0.08 No Change 20.35 1.57% 7 Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) 9/27 0.24 Increase 35.43 2.71% 9

Thursday September 12 (Ex-Div 9/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) 9/30 0.7 No Change 80.57 3.48% 8 Air Lease Corp. (AL) 10/4 0.13 No Change 41.88 1.24% 7 El Paso Electric Co. (EE) 9/30 0.385 No Change 66.76 2.31% 9 Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) 10/4 0.62 No Change 68.05 3.64% 9 Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) 9/30 0.05 No Change 3.15 6.35% 6 FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) 9/30 0.48 No Change 54.9 3.50% 9 Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) 9/30 0.31 No Change 44.58 2.78% 8 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) 10/1 0.12 No Change 21.57 2.23% 8 Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) 9/30 0.275 No Change 94.89 1.16% 7 Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) 10/2 0.611 No Change 33.05 7.39% 9 Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) 10/4 0.26 No Change 42.82 2.43% 7 Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) 9/30 0.96 No Change 76.29 5.03% 6 Methanex Corp. (MEOH) 9/30 0.36 No Change 33.44 4.31% 9 Merck & Company (MRK) 10/7 0.55 No Change 86.57 2.54% 8 Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) 10/4 0.16 No Change 23.59 2.71% 8 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 9/30 0.19 No Change 10.76 7.06% 9 United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) 10/5 0.17 No Change 26.25 2.59% 6 Western Union Company (WU) 9/30 0.2 No Change 22.85 3.50% 5

Friday September 13 (Ex-Div 9/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Amphenol Corp. (APH) 10/9 0.25 Increase 89.32 1.12% 8 Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) 10/1 0.15 Increase 13.54 4.43% 9 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 10/3 0.5 No Change 75.55 2.65% 5

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 9/10 0.67 2.94% AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 9/16 0.16 0.89% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) 9/13 0.31 1.89% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9/16 0.17 3.53% Aircastle Limited (AYR) 9/16 0.3 5.45% Barnes Group Inc. (B) 9/10 0.16 1.38% Brunswick Corp. (BC) 9/13 0.21 1.70% BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) 9/16 0.17 1.92% Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 9/13 0.31 3.73% Cabot Corp. (CBT) 9/13 0.35 3.32% CDW Corp. (CDW) 9/10 0.295 1.00% Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 9/13 0.11 1.34% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 9/16 0.23 3.31% Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) 9/12 0.375 1.83% Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) 9/16 0.43 0.83% EPR Properties (EPR) 9/16 0.375 5.66% Escalade Inc. (ESCA) 9/16 0.125 4.85% Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) 9/12 0.34 1.03% First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 9/16 0.42 2.82% Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 9/13 0.86 1.60% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 9/16 0.31 2.79% Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 9/10 0.1375 5.40% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 9/13 0.3175 2.31% International Paper Co. (IP) 9/16 0.5 5.07% KeyCorp (KEY) 9/13 0.185 4.40% Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) 9/10 0.645 2.26% Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) 9/11 0.18 1.38% LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 9/11 1.05 5.38% La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) 9/13 0.13 1.65% Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 9/16 0.205 5.69% Marcus Corp. (MCS) 9/16 0.16 1.92% MidWest One Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) 9/16 0.2025 2.82% Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 9/10 0.53 4.04% Marine Products Corp. (MPX) 9/10 0.12 3.21% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 9/13 0.26 2.99% Otter Tail Corp. (OTTR) 9/10 0.35 2.70% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 9/16 0.14 2.05% Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) 9/10 0.14 2.82% Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 9/10 0.97 2.41% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) 9/16 0.2 1.82% Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) 9/16 0.82 5.65% Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 9/10 0.95 2.52% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 9/16 0.1192 4.92% SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) 9/16 0.56 3.56% Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 9/13 0.375 1.74% United Fire Group Inc. (UFCS) 9/13 0.33 2.90% US Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) 9/13 0.3 0.88% Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) 9/15 1.2 3.34% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 9/13 0.09 1.12% Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) 9/13 0.395 5.82% Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 9/13 0.23 0.99%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.