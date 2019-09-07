Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 8

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, no company on the Challenger list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday September 9 (Ex-Div 9/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corp.
|
(AEE)
|
9/30
|
0.475
|
No Change
|
76.19
|
2.49%
|
5
|
Avnet Inc.
|
(AVT)
|
9/25
|
0.21
|
Increase
|
43.82
|
1.92%
|
7
|
Evans Bancorp Inc.
|
(EVBN)
|
10/2
|
0.52
|
No Change
|
33.4
|
3.11%
|
8
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
10/2
|
0.1602
|
No Change
|
19.1
|
3.35%
|
9
|
Kohl's Corp.
|
(KSS)
|
9/25
|
0.67
|
No Change
|
48.56
|
5.52%
|
9
|
Texas Roadhouse Inc.
|
(TXRH)
|
9/27
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
52.87
|
2.27%
|
9
|
Wellesley Bancorp Inc.
|
(WEBK)
|
9/25
|
0.06
|
No Change
|
30.82
|
0.78%
|
6
Tuesday September 10 (Ex-Div 9/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Assets Trust Inc.
|
(AAT)
|
9/26
|
0.28
|
No Change
|
47.77
|
2.34%
|
8
|
Medical Properties Trust Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
10/10
|
0.26
|
Increase
|
19.22
|
5.41%
|
6
|
PS Business Parks Inc
|
(PSB)
|
9/27
|
1.05
|
No Change
|
180.66
|
2.32%
|
5
Wednesday September 11 (Ex-Div 9/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.
|
(APTS)
|
10/15
|
0.2625
|
No Change
|
14.15
|
7.42%
|
9
|
Big Lots Inc.
|
(BIG)
|
9/27
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
22.76
|
5.27%
|
5
|
BancorpSouth Bank
|
(BXS)
|
10/1
|
0.185
|
Increase
|
27.84
|
2.66%
|
7
|
Carolina Financial Corp.
|
(CARO)
|
10/4
|
0.09
|
No Change
|
34.29
|
1.05%
|
7
|
Crown Castle International Corp.
|
(CCI)
|
9/30
|
1.125
|
No Change
|
146.44
|
3.07%
|
5
|
C&F Financial Corp.
|
(CFFI)
|
10/1
|
0.37
|
No Change
|
48.8
|
3.03%
|
8
|
CenterState Bank Corp.
|
(CSFL)
|
9/30
|
0.11
|
No Change
|
22.59
|
1.95%
|
5
|
CSG Systems International Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
9/27
|
0.2225
|
No Change
|
53.68
|
1.66%
|
7
|
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
9/27
|
0.275
|
No Change
|
35.48
|
3.10%
|
5
|
Domino's Pizza Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
9/30
|
0.65
|
No Change
|
237.35
|
1.10%
|
7
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp.
|
(EFSC)
|
9/27
|
0.16
|
Increase
|
39.38
|
1.63%
|
5
|
Flushing Financial Corp.
|
(FFIC)
|
9/27
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
19.26
|
4.36%
|
6
|
First Horizon National Corp.
|
(FHN)
|
10/1
|
0.14
|
No Change
|
15.94
|
3.51%
|
8
|
Financial Institutions Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
10/2
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
28.6
|
3.50%
|
9
|
First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
9/30
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
59.3
|
1.08%
|
6
|
GATX Corp.
|
(GATX)
|
9/30
|
0.46
|
No Change
|
75.49
|
2.44%
|
9
|
Gilead Sciences Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
9/27
|
0.63
|
No Change
|
64.82
|
3.89%
|
5
|
MutualFirst Financial Inc.
|
(MFSF)
|
9/27
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
30.08
|
2.66%
|
5
|
Motorola Solutions Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
10/15
|
0.57
|
No Change
|
174.8
|
1.30%
|
9
|
Nasdaq Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
9/27
|
0.47
|
No Change
|
104.26
|
1.80%
|
8
|
Northern Trust Corp.
|
(NTRS)
|
10/1
|
0.7
|
Increase
|
89.82
|
3.12%
|
8
|
Old Line Bancshares Inc.
|
(OLBK)
|
9/27
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
26.69
|
1.80%
|
6
|
Packaging Corp. of America
|
(PKG)
|
10/15
|
0.79
|
No Change
|
100.61
|
3.14%
|
8
|
PolyOne Corp.
|
(POL)
|
10/4
|
0.195
|
No Change
|
32.5
|
2.40%
|
9
|
Saratoga Investment Corp.
|
(SAR)
|
9/26
|
0.56
|
Increase
|
25.5
|
8.78%
|
5
|
Service Corp. International
|
(SCI)
|
9/30
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
46.73
|
1.54%
|
9
|
Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|
(SOHO)
|
10/11
|
0.13
|
No Change
|
6.74
|
7.72%
|
9
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
9/27
|
0.22
|
Increase
|
34.97
|
2.52%
|
7
|
Unity Bancorp Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
9/27
|
0.08
|
No Change
|
20.35
|
1.57%
|
7
|
Worthington Industries Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
9/27
|
0.24
|
Increase
|
35.43
|
2.71%
|
9
Thursday September 12 (Ex-Div 9/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.
|
(AGM)
|
9/30
|
0.7
|
No Change
|
80.57
|
3.48%
|
8
|
Air Lease Corp.
|
(AL)
|
10/4
|
0.13
|
No Change
|
41.88
|
1.24%
|
7
|
El Paso Electric Co.
|
(EE)
|
9/30
|
0.385
|
No Change
|
66.76
|
2.31%
|
9
|
Eastman Chemical Co.
|
(EMN)
|
10/4
|
0.62
|
No Change
|
68.05
|
3.64%
|
9
|
Entravision Communications Corp.
|
(EVC)
|
9/30
|
0.05
|
No Change
|
3.15
|
6.35%
|
6
|
FBL Financial Group Inc.
|
(FFG)
|
9/30
|
0.48
|
No Change
|
54.9
|
3.50%
|
9
|
Fidelity National Financial Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
9/30
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
44.58
|
2.78%
|
8
|
Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
10/1
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
21.57
|
2.23%
|
8
|
Intercontinental Exchange Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
9/30
|
0.275
|
No Change
|
94.89
|
1.16%
|
7
|
Iron Mountain Inc.
|
(IRM)
|
10/2
|
0.611
|
No Change
|
33.05
|
7.39%
|
9
|
Johnson Controls International plc
|
(JCI)
|
10/4
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
42.82
|
2.43%
|
7
|
Lamar Advertising Co.
|
(LAMR)
|
9/30
|
0.96
|
No Change
|
76.29
|
5.03%
|
6
|
Methanex Corp.
|
(MEOH)
|
9/30
|
0.36
|
No Change
|
33.44
|
4.31%
|
9
|
Merck & Company
|
(MRK)
|
10/7
|
0.55
|
No Change
|
86.57
|
2.54%
|
8
|
Simmons First National Corp.
|
(SFNC)
|
10/4
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
23.59
|
2.71%
|
8
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
9/30
|
0.19
|
No Change
|
10.76
|
7.06%
|
9
|
United Community Banks Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
10/5
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
26.25
|
2.59%
|
6
|
Western Union Company
|
(WU)
|
9/30
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
22.85
|
3.50%
|
5
Friday September 13 (Ex-Div 9/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amphenol Corp.
|
(APH)
|
10/9
|
0.25
|
Increase
|
89.32
|
1.12%
|
8
|
Huntington Bancshares Inc.
|
(HBAN)
|
10/1
|
0.15
|
Increase
|
13.54
|
4.43%
|
9
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
10/3
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
75.55
|
2.65%
|
5
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
American Electric Power Co.
|
(AEP)
|
9/10
|
0.67
|
2.94%
|
AGCO Corp.
|
(AGCO)
|
9/16
|
0.16
|
0.89%
|
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.
|
(ARGO)
|
9/13
|
0.31
|
1.89%
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
9/16
|
0.17
|
3.53%
|
Aircastle Limited
|
(AYR)
|
9/16
|
0.3
|
5.45%
|
Barnes Group Inc.
|
(B)
|
9/10
|
0.16
|
1.38%
|
Brunswick Corp.
|
(BC)
|
9/13
|
0.21
|
1.70%
|
BorgWarner Inc.
|
(BWA)
|
9/16
|
0.17
|
1.92%
|
Cathay General Bancorp
|
(CATY)
|
9/13
|
0.31
|
3.73%
|
Cabot Corp.
|
(CBT)
|
9/13
|
0.35
|
3.32%
|
CDW Corp.
|
(CDW)
|
9/10
|
0.295
|
1.00%
|
Core-Mark Holding Company
|
(CORE)
|
9/13
|
0.11
|
1.34%
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
9/16
|
0.23
|
3.31%
|
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.
|
(DNKN)
|
9/12
|
0.375
|
1.83%
|
Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
|
(EL)
|
9/16
|
0.43
|
0.83%
|
EPR Properties
|
(EPR)
|
9/16
|
0.375
|
5.66%
|
Escalade Inc.
|
(ESCA)
|
9/16
|
0.125
|
4.85%
|
Expedia Group Inc.
|
(EXPE)
|
9/12
|
0.34
|
1.03%
|
First American Financial Corp.
|
(FAF)
|
9/16
|
0.42
|
2.82%
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|
(HII)
|
9/13
|
0.86
|
1.60%
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
9/16
|
0.31
|
2.79%
|
Hennessy Advisors Inc.
|
(HNNA)
|
9/10
|
0.1375
|
5.40%
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
|
(HY)
|
9/13
|
0.3175
|
2.31%
|
International Paper Co.
|
(IP)
|
9/16
|
0.5
|
5.07%
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
9/13
|
0.185
|
4.40%
|
Eli Lilly & Company
|
(LLY)
|
9/10
|
0.645
|
2.26%
|
Southwest Airlines Co.
|
(LUV)
|
9/11
|
0.18
|
1.38%
|
LyondellBasell Industries NV
|
(LYB)
|
9/11
|
1.05
|
5.38%
|
La-Z-Boy Inc.
|
(LZB)
|
9/13
|
0.13
|
1.65%
|
Main Street Capital Corp.
|
(MAIN)
|
9/16
|
0.205
|
5.69%
|
Marcus Corp.
|
(MCS)
|
9/16
|
0.16
|
1.92%
|
MidWest One Financial Group Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
9/16
|
0.2025
|
2.82%
|
Marathon Petroleum Corp.
|
(MPC)
|
9/10
|
0.53
|
4.04%
|
Marine Products Corp.
|
(MPX)
|
9/10
|
0.12
|
3.21%
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
9/13
|
0.26
|
2.99%
|
Otter Tail Corp.
|
(OTTR)
|
9/10
|
0.35
|
2.70%
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
|
(PEBK)
|
9/16
|
0.14
|
2.05%
|
Provident Financial Holdings Inc.
|
(PROV)
|
9/10
|
0.14
|
2.82%
|
Rockwell Automation Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
9/10
|
0.97
|
2.41%
|
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.
|
(SBGI)
|
9/16
|
0.2
|
1.82%
|
Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
|
(SIX)
|
9/16
|
0.82
|
5.65%
|
Snap-on Inc.
|
(SNA)
|
9/10
|
0.95
|
2.52%
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
9/16
|
0.1192
|
4.92%
|
SunTrust Banks Inc.
|
(STI)
|
9/16
|
0.56
|
3.56%
|
Tyson Foods Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
9/13
|
0.375
|
1.74%
|
United Fire Group Inc.
|
(UFCS)
|
9/13
|
0.33
|
2.90%
|
US Physical Therapy Inc.
|
(USPH)
|
9/13
|
0.3
|
0.88%
|
Whirlpool Corp.
|
(WHR)
|
9/15
|
1.2
|
3.34%
|
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
9/13
|
0.09
|
1.12%
|
Weingarten Realty Investors
|
(WRI)
|
9/13
|
0.395
|
5.82%
|
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
9/13
|
0.23
|
0.99%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.