Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 8

|
Includes: AAT, AEE, AEP, AGCO, AGM, AL, APH, APTS, ARGO, ASB, AVT, AYR, B, BC, BIG, BWA, BXS, CARO, CATY, CBT, CCI, CDW, CFFI, CORE, CPF, CSFL, CSGS, DKS, DNKN, DPZ, EE, EFSC, EL, EMN, EPR, ESCA, EVBN, EVC, EXPE, FAF, FFG, FFIC, FHN, FISI, FNF, FSFG, GATX, GILD, HBAN, HII, HLI, HNNA, HPQ, HWBK, HY, ICE, IP, IRM, JCI, KEY, KSS, LAMR, LLY, LUV, LYB, LZB, MAIN, MCS, MEOH, MFSF, MOFG, MPC, MPW, MPX, MRK, MSI, NBTB, NDAQ, NTRS, OLBK, OTTR, PEBK, PKG, POL, PROV, PSB, QSR, ROK, SAR, SBGI, SCI, SFNC, SIX, SNA, SOHO, SPTN, STAG, STI, TCBK, TSN, TXRH, UCBI, UFCS, UNTY, USPH, WEBK, WHR, WMS, WOR, WRI, WTS, WU
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, no company on the Challenger list declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday September 9 (Ex-Div 9/10)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Ameren Corp.

(AEE)

9/30

0.475

No Change

76.19

2.49%

5

Avnet Inc.

(AVT)

9/25

0.21

Increase

43.82

1.92%

7

Evans Bancorp Inc.

(EVBN)

10/2

0.52

No Change

33.4

3.11%

8

HP Inc.

(HPQ)

10/2

0.1602

No Change

19.1

3.35%

9

Kohl's Corp.

(KSS)

9/25

0.67

No Change

48.56

5.52%

9

Texas Roadhouse Inc.

(TXRH)

9/27

0.3

No Change

52.87

2.27%

9

Wellesley Bancorp Inc.

(WEBK)

9/25

0.06

No Change

30.82

0.78%

6

Tuesday September 10 (Ex-Div 9/11)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

American Assets Trust Inc.

(AAT)

9/26

0.28

No Change

47.77

2.34%

8

Medical Properties Trust Inc.

(MPW)

10/10

0.26

Increase

19.22

5.41%

6

PS Business Parks Inc

(PSB)

9/27

1.05

No Change

180.66

2.32%

5

Wednesday September 11 (Ex-Div 9/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

(APTS)

10/15

0.2625

No Change

14.15

7.42%

9

Big Lots Inc.

(BIG)

9/27

0.3

No Change

22.76

5.27%

5

BancorpSouth Bank

(BXS)

10/1

0.185

Increase

27.84

2.66%

7

Carolina Financial Corp.

(CARO)

10/4

0.09

No Change

34.29

1.05%

7

Crown Castle International Corp.

(CCI)

9/30

1.125

No Change

146.44

3.07%

5

C&F Financial Corp.

(CFFI)

10/1

0.37

No Change

48.8

3.03%

8

CenterState Bank Corp.

(CSFL)

9/30

0.11

No Change

22.59

1.95%

5

CSG Systems International Inc.

(CSGS)

9/27

0.2225

No Change

53.68

1.66%

7

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

(DKS)

9/27

0.275

No Change

35.48

3.10%

5

Domino's Pizza Inc.

(DPZ)

9/30

0.65

No Change

237.35

1.10%

7

Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

(EFSC)

9/27

0.16

Increase

39.38

1.63%

5

Flushing Financial Corp.

(FFIC)

9/27

0.21

No Change

19.26

4.36%

6

First Horizon National Corp.

(FHN)

10/1

0.14

No Change

15.94

3.51%

8

Financial Institutions Inc.

(FISI)

10/2

0.25

No Change

28.6

3.50%

9

First Savings Financial Group Inc.

(FSFG)

9/30

0.16

No Change

59.3

1.08%

6

GATX Corp.

(GATX)

9/30

0.46

No Change

75.49

2.44%

9

Gilead Sciences Inc.

(GILD)

9/27

0.63

No Change

64.82

3.89%

5

MutualFirst Financial Inc.

(MFSF)

9/27

0.2

No Change

30.08

2.66%

5

Motorola Solutions Inc.

(MSI)

10/15

0.57

No Change

174.8

1.30%

9

Nasdaq Inc.

(NDAQ)

9/27

0.47

No Change

104.26

1.80%

8

Northern Trust Corp.

(NTRS)

10/1

0.7

Increase

89.82

3.12%

8

Old Line Bancshares Inc.

(OLBK)

9/27

0.12

No Change

26.69

1.80%

6

Packaging Corp. of America

(PKG)

10/15

0.79

No Change

100.61

3.14%

8

PolyOne Corp.

(POL)

10/4

0.195

No Change

32.5

2.40%

9

Saratoga Investment Corp.

(SAR)

9/26

0.56

Increase

25.5

8.78%

5

Service Corp. International

(SCI)

9/30

0.18

No Change

46.73

1.54%

9

Sotherly Hotels Inc.

(SOHO)

10/11

0.13

No Change

6.74

7.72%

9

TriCo Bancshares

(TCBK)

9/27

0.22

Increase

34.97

2.52%

7

Unity Bancorp Inc.

(UNTY)

9/27

0.08

No Change

20.35

1.57%

7

Worthington Industries Inc.

(WOR)

9/27

0.24

Increase

35.43

2.71%

9

Thursday September 12 (Ex-Div 9/13)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

(AGM)

9/30

0.7

No Change

80.57

3.48%

8

Air Lease Corp.

(AL)

10/4

0.13

No Change

41.88

1.24%

7

El Paso Electric Co.

(EE)

9/30

0.385

No Change

66.76

2.31%

9

Eastman Chemical Co.

(EMN)

10/4

0.62

No Change

68.05

3.64%

9

Entravision Communications Corp.

(EVC)

9/30

0.05

No Change

3.15

6.35%

6

FBL Financial Group Inc.

(FFG)

9/30

0.48

No Change

54.9

3.50%

9

Fidelity National Financial Inc.

(FNF)

9/30

0.31

No Change

44.58

2.78%

8

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

(HWBK)

10/1

0.12

No Change

21.57

2.23%

8

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

(ICE)

9/30

0.275

No Change

94.89

1.16%

7

Iron Mountain Inc.

(IRM)

10/2

0.611

No Change

33.05

7.39%

9

Johnson Controls International plc

(JCI)

10/4

0.26

No Change

42.82

2.43%

7

Lamar Advertising Co.

(LAMR)

9/30

0.96

No Change

76.29

5.03%

6

Methanex Corp.

(MEOH)

9/30

0.36

No Change

33.44

4.31%

9

Merck & Company

(MRK)

10/7

0.55

No Change

86.57

2.54%

8

Simmons First National Corp.

(SFNC)

10/4

0.16

No Change

23.59

2.71%

8

SpartanNash Company

(SPTN)

9/30

0.19

No Change

10.76

7.06%

9

United Community Banks Inc.

(UCBI)

10/5

0.17

No Change

26.25

2.59%

6

Western Union Company

(WU)

9/30

0.2

No Change

22.85

3.50%

5

Friday September 13 (Ex-Div 9/16)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Amphenol Corp.

(APH)

10/9

0.25

Increase

89.32

1.12%

8

Huntington Bancshares Inc.

(HBAN)

10/1

0.15

Increase

13.54

4.43%

9

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

(QSR)

10/3

0.5

No Change

75.55

2.65%

5

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

American Electric Power Co.

(AEP)

9/10

0.67

2.94%

AGCO Corp.

(AGCO)

9/16

0.16

0.89%

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

(ARGO)

9/13

0.31

1.89%

Associated Banc-Corp

(ASB)

9/16

0.17

3.53%

Aircastle Limited

(AYR)

9/16

0.3

5.45%

Barnes Group Inc.

(B)

9/10

0.16

1.38%

Brunswick Corp.

(BC)

9/13

0.21

1.70%

BorgWarner Inc.

(BWA)

9/16

0.17

1.92%

Cathay General Bancorp

(CATY)

9/13

0.31

3.73%

Cabot Corp.

(CBT)

9/13

0.35

3.32%

CDW Corp.

(CDW)

9/10

0.295

1.00%

Core-Mark Holding Company

(CORE)

9/13

0.11

1.34%

Central Pacific Financial Corp.

(CPF)

9/16

0.23

3.31%

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

(DNKN)

9/12

0.375

1.83%

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

(EL)

9/16

0.43

0.83%

EPR Properties

(EPR)

9/16

0.375

5.66%

Escalade Inc.

(ESCA)

9/16

0.125

4.85%

Expedia Group Inc.

(EXPE)

9/12

0.34

1.03%

First American Financial Corp.

(FAF)

9/16

0.42

2.82%

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

(HII)

9/13

0.86

1.60%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

(HLI)

9/16

0.31

2.79%

Hennessy Advisors Inc.

(HNNA)

9/10

0.1375

5.40%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

(HY)

9/13

0.3175

2.31%

International Paper Co.

(IP)

9/16

0.5

5.07%

KeyCorp

(KEY)

9/13

0.185

4.40%

Eli Lilly & Company

(LLY)

9/10

0.645

2.26%

Southwest Airlines Co.

(LUV)

9/11

0.18

1.38%

LyondellBasell Industries NV

(LYB)

9/11

1.05

5.38%

La-Z-Boy Inc.

(LZB)

9/13

0.13

1.65%

Main Street Capital Corp.

(MAIN)

9/16

0.205

5.69%

Marcus Corp.

(MCS)

9/16

0.16

1.92%

MidWest One Financial Group Inc.

(MOFG)

9/16

0.2025

2.82%

Marathon Petroleum Corp.

(MPC)

9/10

0.53

4.04%

Marine Products Corp.

(MPX)

9/10

0.12

3.21%

NBT Bancorp Inc.

(NBTB)

9/13

0.26

2.99%

Otter Tail Corp.

(OTTR)

9/10

0.35

2.70%

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(PEBK)

9/16

0.14

2.05%

Provident Financial Holdings Inc.

(PROV)

9/10

0.14

2.82%

Rockwell Automation Inc.

(ROK)

9/10

0.97

2.41%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

(SBGI)

9/16

0.2

1.82%

Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

(SIX)

9/16

0.82

5.65%

Snap-on Inc.

(SNA)

9/10

0.95

2.52%

STAG Industrial Inc.

(STAG)

9/16

0.1192

4.92%

SunTrust Banks Inc.

(STI)

9/16

0.56

3.56%

Tyson Foods Inc.

(TSN)

9/13

0.375

1.74%

United Fire Group Inc.

(UFCS)

9/13

0.33

2.90%

US Physical Therapy Inc.

(USPH)

9/13

0.3

0.88%

Whirlpool Corp.

(WHR)

9/15

1.2

3.34%

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

(WMS)

9/13

0.09

1.12%

Weingarten Realty Investors

(WRI)

9/13

0.395

5.82%

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

(WTS)

9/13

0.23

0.99%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.