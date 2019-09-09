Agricultural Commodities Pre-September WASDE Report (And A Look At DBA)

On Thursday, September 12, the US Department of Agriculture will release its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The monthly message from the USDA is the gold-standard for the grain and other agricultural commodities futures markets as it outlines the latest data on supply and demand fundamentals.

In the wake of the August report, the prices of most of the futures fell sharply. The report came after the US escalated the ongoing trade war with the Chinese and China retaliated. Agricultural products are in the crosshairs of the trade war. The US is the world’s leading producer and exporter of many of the products. China is the world’s most populous nation and the top consumer.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds futures contracts in many of the markets that are covered by the monthly WASDE report. Shares of the DBA moved lower since the release of the August report.

A rough time for the grains, cotton, and meats since the last WASDE report

Agricultural commodities prices had a rough time since before the USDA released its last report on August 12. All to the three primary grain markets moved lower. Cotton already had declined but did not recover since the previous USDA report. Live cattle futures prices fell below the $1 per pound level and feeder cattle also posted losses. Lean hog prices moved lower following the August report.

The escalation of the trade war continued to weigh on the prices of agricultural commodities. A strong dollar, which made a new and higher high on the dollar index at 99.33 on September 3, was another bearish factor for the commodities. Finally, favorable weather conditions over the recent month led to lower prices. As we prepare to hear from the USDA on September 12, most futures markets are bracing for another round of bearish fundamental data. Farmers and agricultural companies in the US have been the hardest hit over the trade war.

New-crop beans are below $9 per bushel

New-crop November soybean futures closed at $8.93 per bushel on August 11 before the release of the last WASDE report.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the price of beans fell to a new low at $8.5250 on August 28 and was trading below the $8.60per bushel level at the end of last week as the market awaits guidance from the September WASDE report. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were both a touch below neutral territory. Open interest rose since before the release of the August report moving from 625,271 on August 9 to 655,874 contracts at the end of last week.

Source: CQG

In a bearish sign for the oilseed market, the soybean crush spread fell from $1.0575 per bushel on August 9 to the $1.02 level as of the end of last week. The decline in the spread that reflects the economics of crushing soybeans into soybean meal and oil is a sign of declining demand for soybean products. Weakness in the product prices often translates into lower prices or a bearish trend for the oilseed futures. The decline in the spread during a period when the price of soybeans fell shows that soybean products declined more than the oilseed.

Selling whacked the corn futures market

The price of new-crop December corn futures on the CBOT futures market went into the August report at just under the $4.20 per bushel level.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates the price of corn futures tanked to a low at $3.53 per bushel with the low coming on September 6, at the end of last week. The new crop futures fell to a new low for 2019. Price momentum and relative strength metrics both declined into oversold conditions. Open interest also plunged from 1.798 million on August 9 to 1.581 million contracts at the end of last week which is not a typically a technical validation of a continuation of the current trend in a futures market.

Over the same period, the price of corn-based ethanol futures fell from $1.432 on August 9 to the $1.306 level at the end of last week. The price action in corn provided no support for the biofuel. On September 3, President Trump tweeted:

Source: Twitter

Corn made a new low on September 3 after the tweet from the president on exports to Brazil and year-round E15 production and closed near the lows of the session. Corn futures are limping into the September WASDE report.

Pressure on the price of wheat and the KCBT-CBOT spread remains near historic lows

Active month December CBOT wheat futures were trading at either side of the $5 per bushel level on August 9 before the release of last month’s report from the USDA.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, CBOT wheat futures fell to a low at $4.505 on September 3 and closed last week above the $4.60 level. Price momentum and relative strength were stable near oversold territory on the daily chart. The open interest metric fell from 376,402 contracts on August 9 to 258,038 contracts at the end of last week. The decline in open interest in two of the three primary grain futures market is at least partially a function of the upcoming harvest when growers lift hedges and delivery the bushels of grains to the market.

On August 9, the KCBT hard red winter wheat vs. the CBOT soft red winter wheat spread settled at an 84.75 cents discount for the KCBT wheat futures. The norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT, so it stood at over a $1 divergence from the long-term average. At the end of last week, the spread had narrowed to 69.75 cents. The move back toward the long-term norm could be a sign that the wheat futures market is bottoming. While corn and beans are in the crosshairs of the trade war, wheat is less sensitive to the ongoing dispute between the US and China.

Meats reflect off season and cotton is at the lowest price since 2016

The price of cotton did not wait for the August WASDE report to tank, the escalation of the trade war on August 1 and August 5 sent the price of the fiber lower. The US and China are significant producers of cotton, and China is the leading consumer. China exports vast volumes of cotton each year, while the US is the top exporter. Therefore, the trade war has driven the price of cotton to its lowest level since March 2016. The August WASDE report was bearish for the cotton market, but the price had already declined.

Source: CQG

On August 9, December cotton futures were at a high at 59.70 cents, and they moved lower in the aftermath of the report to a low at 56.59 cents on August 26. Cotton was trading at the 58.26-cents level at the end of last week as the market expects more bearish news from the USDA on September 12. Price momentum and relative strength metrics are around neutral readings as the price has been consolidating between 56.59 and just over 60 cents per pound since the last WASDE report. Open interest has increased from 212,400 to 226,049 contracts since August 9. Falling price and rising open interest is a sign that the critical level of technical support at the March 2011 low at 55.66 could give way if the USDA report is even more bearish than the market expects.

Last week, the unofficial end of summer came on the Labor Day holiday weekend. It will not be long before the barbecues go back into storage until the next grilling season that runs from late May through early September each year. The off season for animal protein demand tends to send prices lower, and that is what we witnessed since the release of the August WASDE report. Trade and a strong US dollar also weighed on prices. A plunge in the value of the Argentine peso also weighed on cattle prices. However, the ongoing problems associated with African swine fever in China and surrounding countries is providing some support for the price of lean hog futures. In a September 3 article in the South China Morning Post, Chinese pork prices have doubled since July, reaching record high on the back of shortages caused by the swine fever. Trade tariffs cause distortions in prices, and a lack of pork in China and a glut in the US is an example of the impact of protectionism. If trade negotiations show some positive momentum, we could see US pork surpluses flow toward China. The October lean hog futures rallied the three-cent limit on September 3 on the back of the story in the Chinese newspaper.

Meanwhile, the weakness in other agricultural markets and seasonal factors combined to send beef and pork prices lower on the US futures exchange.

October live cattle futures were at the 1.07 per pound level on August 9.

Source: CQG

As the chart of October futures shows, the price dropped to below 95 cents at the end of last week. Momentum and strength indices were in oversold territory in the live cattle futures market. Open interest rose from 313,640 to 350,443 contracts between August 9 and the end of last week.

The cash-settled feeder cattle futures contract in October settled at $1.3825 on August 9 and was lower at $1.30700 at the end of last week. Technical metrics also are leaning toward oversold conditions but are closer to neutral territory compared to the live cattle contract. Open interest rose from 47,354 on August 9 to 48,147 on September 5.

October lean hog futures were trading at 66.875 cents per pound on August 9.

Source: CQG

The October hogs traded to a low at 59.30 cents on August 23 and were at 63.300 cents at the end of last week. After coming back from the lows below 60 cents per pound, momentum and strength were rising toward overbought territory and turning lower at the end of last week. The open interest metric moved from 269,004 to 277,926 contracts at the end of last week. Hogs face two significant issues that could move the price of pork - trade and the African swine fever that killed millions of pigs in China and surrounding countries.

The top holdings of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has net assets of $356.49 million and trades an average of 287,381 shares each day. DBA charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Barchart

DBA moved from $15.75 per share to $14.84 at the end of last week. The decline of 5.78% since just before the release of the August WASDE report reflects the price weakness in most of the agricultural commodities.

I will return with an analysis of the September WASDE next week.

