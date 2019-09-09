A New Season Greets The Natural Gas Market (And A Look At GASL)

After a summer of discontent for the bulls and profits for the bears, the tone of the natural gas futures market changed almost on cue at the end of August. While demand for cooling increases the need for the energy commodity over the hot summer months, the peak season for the natural gas market each year begins with the cold winds of winter. As the futures market looks months ahead, the arrival of September is a sign that Thanksgiving and the holiday season is just around the corner each year.

In mid November, the injection season in the natural gas market comes to an end and the amount of the energy commodity in storage begins to decline. In anticipation of falling stocks, the price tends to move higher as the weather conditions during the coldest months of the year dictate the rate of the decline in inventories. In late 2018, the natural gas market moved into the annual withdrawal season with the lowest stockpiles in years. The peak at 3.247 trillion cubic feet and some early season chill caused the price to explode to the highest price since 2014 when nearby futures on NYMEX traded to $4.929 per MMBtu at the end of last year. In physics, each action tends to cause an equal and opposite reaction. In natural gas, the highest price in four years led to the lowest price in three years during the injection season. In early August, nearby futures fell to a low at $2.029 per MMBtu, the lowest level since 2016.

Hurricane Dorian may have served as a wake-up call for the natural gas market. While most of the US coast avoided the full wrath of the storm, the price of natural gas did not move lower in its aftermath. As of the end of last week, the price had moved to the highest level since mid-July and looked like it was on a path to challenge the level of critical technical resistance on the upside.

Over the past weeks, I have been writing that I was buying some call options on NYMEX natural gas futures for the coming winter months. I will hold those options with time rather than price stops. Meanwhile, I also have been trading the triple leveraged Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) from the long side with tight stops to take advantage of increased volatility in the price of the energy commodity with an upside bias.

The price edges higher on Hurricane Dorian

Last week, news that Hurricane Dorian could hit the Florida coast as a Category Five storm lifted the price of nearby October natural gas futures from under $2.20 to close on August 30 at $2.28 per MMBtu. The storm devastated parts of the Bahamas, but Florida was spared the wrath of the Hurricane. While the Carolinas were suffering from the storm, the impact on the United States was far less than initially feared. The storm turned out to be a test for the natural gas futures market, which emerged with a bullish grade.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, October natural gas futures rose to a high at $2.505 per MMBtu on September 6. The price of the energy commodity posted steady gains since August 23 as the storm approached the US mainland.

A level of technical resistance gives way

The first technical test for the natural gas market after a bearish July and August was at the lower high on August 1 at $2.338 per MMBtu. The energy commodity moved above that level on September 3 even though it became clear that Hurricane Dorian would not make landfall in Florida. Price momentum and relative strength moved into overbought territory on the daily chart as the price rose on moderate volume. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market, was steady at over the 1.30 million contract level since the end of August. Daily historical volatility at just under 30% is a sign that the rally since the August 5 low at $2.045 on October futures and $2.029 on the continuous contract has been slow and steady.

Inventories rise more than expected, and the price does not fall

The market’s consensus going into the EIA’s weekly inventory report was for an injection of around 71 billion cubic feet. When the agency released its report on Thursday, September 5, the data came in at a higher level of 84 bcf.

Source: EIA

As the chart illustrates, the increase in inventories increased the total amount of natural gas in storage across the United States to 2.941 trillion cubic feet. On August 30, stockpiles of the energy commodity were 15% above last year’s level, but still 2.7% below the five-year average for this time of the year. With the start of the 2019/2020 withdrawal season only ten weeks away, stocks only need to rise by 30.6 bcf on average to reach last year’s peak at 3.247 tcf in storage. However, it's unlikely that they will increase to a record level above the four trillion cubic feet level. An average injection of 105.9 bcf is necessary for stockpiles to reach the four trillion level.

The EIA report was not bullish for the price of natural gas. The market had expected stocks to rise by around 13 bcf less than the data showed. The price reaction to what was a bearish report was a sign for the natural gas futures market.

Source: CQG

The ten-minute chart shows that selling could only take the price of October futures to $2.388 before it reversed and closed on Thursday at $2.435 per MMBtu. Hurricane Dorian did not wreak havoc on the US and the inventory injection was higher than estimates. The price of natural gas did not fall in the face of bearish news. When a market does not move lower on bearish factors, it's a sign that the path of least resistance for the price is higher.

Another break higher on the horizon

As of Friday, September 6, the price of natural gas settled at just under the $2.50 per MMBtu level after rising to a high at $2.505 during last week. Natural gas had broken down when the price fell below the lows from 2017 and 2018 in April 2019. The price found a bottom at just over $2 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the low from 2017 was at $2.522 and in 2018 it was at $2.530 per MMBtu. The higher lows over the past two years did not turn out to be a bullish price pattern in 2019. The break to the downside sent the price to its lowest level since 2016.

Meanwhile, the technical support that broke in April is now a critical resistance level. A move above the $2.53 level could trigger short-covering and speculative buying as the peak season of demand is now on the horizon.

GASL for trading, call options for investment

I had been patient throughout the summer as the price of natural gas fell throughout July and into early August. During the recent three weeks, I began accumulating call option positions with strike prices from $2.80 through $3.00 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, January futures were trading at $2.799 per MMBtu, which was the highest price for the coming winter season as of last Friday. I began buying the January $2.80 call option at prices around 16 cents, and they were at 26.4 cents as of last Friday. I purchased options at higher prices as the price rose. I have left room to buy more if the price declines over the coming weeks. I will not take profits on the long position until the withdrawal season arrives, at the earliest. However, I could look to sell call options with higher strike prices if the price rises appreciably over the coming weeks to create bullish call spreads.

When it comes to the Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) product, I have been trading the product from the long side with tight stops. Over the past week, GASL moved from $9.03 to $9.75 per share on the back of the rise in the price of natural gas and the stock market. GASL is a leveraged product that holds shares in natural gas producing companies. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GASL has net assets of $26.36 million, trades an average of 397,368 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.04%. When trading GASL, time, and price stops are required as the leverage eats away from the value of the product when the shares of the natural gas producers decline or remain static.

The tone of the natural gas futures market has changed with fewer than ten weeks to go in the 2019 injection season. I continue to believe that the uncertainty of the coming winter season with stockpiles below the four trillion cubic feet level will trigger at least one significant price rally in the energy commodity. The next level to watch is $2.53 per MMBtu, and based on the most recent price action, natural gas could blow through that level like a hot knife through butter.

