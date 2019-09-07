Investment Thesis

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) delivered a weak Q2 2019 due to a declining occupancy ratio and comparable revenue per available room. The REIT pays a 7.4%-yielding dividend and is trading at an attractive valuation. However, it has a leveraged balance sheet. In addition, its operating performance is highly dependent on the strength of the economy. Given the fact that we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we think the risk and reward profile is not compelling. Therefore, investors may want to stay on the sidelines.

Source: August 2019 Presentation

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Braemar reported a weak Q2 2019 as it saw its RevPAR decline by 2.3% year over year. The company also saw its occupancy ratio decline by 3.7 percentage points to 80.2%. Management noted that this was due to supply issues in its Seattle market as well as a renovation in one of its hotels. Comparable EBITDA declined by 2.4%, reflecting a declining EBITDA margin of 0.2 percentage points.

Source: August 2019 Presentation

What we like about Braemar and its business:

A portfolio of branded hotels

Hotels in Braemar’s portfolio carry internationally known brands such as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. As can be seen from the pie chart below, about 51% of its hotels carry the Marriott brand followed by Hilton’s 21% and Hyatt’s 7%.

Source: August 2019 Presentation

There are several advantages of having premium branded hotels in its portfolio. First, these brands have worldwide reservation systems to drive revenue growth. Second, these brands have strong loyalty programs that help to drive recurring sales. Third, these hotels allow Braemar to charge its customers with higher daily rates. This will result in higher average RevPAR and EBITDA margin. Fourth, these brands have good overall customer satisfaction than other hotels.

Its focus on luxury and upper upscale hotels should help drive above average growth

Braemar has a strategic focus on luxury and upper upscale hotels. As can be seen from the pie chart below, about 52% of its hotels are luxury hotels, 38% of its hotels are upper upscale hotels, and the remaining 10% are upscale hotels.

Source: August 2019 Presentation

We like its strategic focus as these luxury and upper upscale hotels generally have much higher RevPAR growth rates than other hotel classes. In fact, long-term annual RevPAR growth for luxury and upper upscale hotels are 3.9% and 3.1% respectively (see chart below).

Source: August 2019 Presentation

However, we are concerned about the following

A leveraged balance sheet

Braemar has a leveraged balance sheet with total indebtedness of more than $1 billion. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.2x is significantly higher than its hotel peers. Its leveraged balance sheet will make it challenging to pursue accretive acquisitions without equity issuances.

Source: Park Hotels and Resorts Investor Presentation

New supply to the market in Seattle

While Braemar’s luxury and upper upscale hotels should allow it to generate higher RevPAR growth, its RevPAR actually declined by 2.3% year over year. Management attributed this to a new supply in its Seattle market (which caused a decline of 12.9% in RevPAR in its Marriott Seattle Waterfront) and renovation in one of its other hotels. However, taking out these two factors, we only see a slight increase of 0.8% year over year in its RevPAR. This is still lower than the average growth of 1.1% (including different hotel classes) for the hotel industry in Q2 2019.

We have already likely passed the peak of this economic cycle

Investors should keep in mind the hotel industry is highly cyclical. In the U.S., the strength of the U.S. economy is expected to weaken toward the second half of 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, business confidence in the U.S. has declined considerably in 2019 and declined by 16% in June 2019. This deceleration is not good news for the hotel industry as businesses usually will cut travel expenses in order to preserve cash in an economic downturn.

Source: CEIC Data

On the consumer side, U.S. consumer confidence remains at an elevated level but are showing signs of weakness. As can be seen from the chart below, U.S. consumer sentiment index declined sharply to 89.8 in August 2019.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Index (Source: Trading Economics)

Based on the data we have seen from both U.S. business and consumer indexes, we think we already have passed the peak of this economic cycle. While the Fed may act more aggressively to cut its key interest rates to prolong this economic cycle, the uncertainty is still very high, especially considering the fact that hotel industry generally will experience declining RevPARs and occupancy rates in an economic downturn.

Valuation

The consensus of Braemar’s funds from operations in 2019 is $1.42 per share. Given Braemar’s small portfolio, the final result may show wide variance from this estimate. Using the consensus estimate of $1.42 per share, we have a price to FFO ratio of 6.1x. This is at least several multiples below its peers (in the range of 8x ~ 10x).

An attractive 7.4%-yielding dividend

Braemar currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 7.4%. Its current dividend yield is toward the high end of its five-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Wage expense

The 3.7% unemployment rate in the U.S. is one of the lowest we have seen in many years. This low unemployment rate has the potential to significantly increase Braemar’s wage expenses as it may be challenging to find qualified workers. The increase in wage expenses will result in lower EBITDA margin.

Weather

Mother nature can act as a headwind to Braemar’s revenue. For example, a hurricane can cause disruptions to its revenues, especially to its hotels in Florida.

Investor Takeaway

There's no doubt that the hotel industry has likely passed the peak of this economic cycle. On the other hand, Braemar is trading at an attractive valuation with a 7.4%-yielding dividend. Since we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle and there's plenty of uncertainties out there, we feel investors can wait until the initial stage of the next economic cycle.