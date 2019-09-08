Wall Street Brunch

Notable earnings reports:: Ctrip.com (NASDAQ:CTRP) on September 9; Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), Zscalar (NASDAQ:ZS), GameStop (NYSE:GME) and RH (NYSE:RH) on September 10; Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) and Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) on September 11; Kroger (NYSE:KR), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) on September 12.

Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's complete list of earnings reporters.

IPO watch: The IPO market returns from a crushingly slow period of inactivity with pricings set for SmileDirectClub (SDC), 10X Genomics (TXG) and Alerus Financial (OTCQX:ALRS) on September 11 and CloudFlare (NET), SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) on September 12. There is a quiet period expiration on CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) on September 9 and IPO lockup expiration on Canadian firm Project One Resources on the same day. WeWork's (WE) IPO roadshow is anticipated to roll into New York and San Francisco to gauge investor interest. So far, WeWork's IPO is having trouble attracting interest from large institutional investors as some reports suggest the shared workspace company is only being valued at ~$25B versus the $47B for the last private funding round. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF) has a 29% stake in WeWork parent We Co.

Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

Projected dividend changes: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to $1.00 from $0.95, Realty Income (NYSE:O) to $0.227 from $0.2265, Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) to $0.80 from $0.70.

Go deeper: Read the latest dividend analysis.

Spotlight on Kroger: Kroger (KR) is expected to report revenue of $28.3B, comparable sales growth of 1.7% and EPS of $0.41 when Q2 numbers are spilled. The grocery store operator is seen by Bernstein as having some downside protection in the event of an EPS miss and guidance cut with the possibility that an activist gets involved, especially if the stock drops back to "unreasonably" low levels. Bernstein says an activist could look to force a merger on Kroger with another retailer for revenue/cost synergies. Shares of Kroger are down 10.2% YTD.

Go deeper: Dig into the quant rating on Kroger.

M&A tidbits: The Cummins (NYSE:CMI) acquisition of Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) is expected to close on September 9. Shareholders at Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP) vote on the Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) combination on September 10. The tender off on Autokiniton Global Group buyout of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) expires on September 13. Companies with M&A swirling around them include JAAK Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK), Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) and Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Drug data: FDA action dates arrive for Xeris Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:XERS) glucagon rescue pen and Ardelyx's (NASDAQ:ARDX) tenapanor for IBS-C. There is also a FDA advisory committee meeting for Aimmune Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AIMT) AR101 peanut allergy treatment on September 13. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a call for the investment community at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2019 World Conference on September 8. AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) are also presenting at the lung cancer event.

Eyes on Frankfurt: Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) will showcase the production version of the ID.3 at the Frankfurt Auto show. Production is expected to begin in November, with the first vehicles anticipated to be delivered in the middle part of 2020. Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) is likely to roll out an EQS concept vehicle to create buzz on the next-gen S-Class lineup. Other cars slated to be shown off at the event include BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) X5, Porsche's (OTCPK:POAHY) all-electric Taycan, Honda's (NYSE:HMC) E electric car, Audi's (OTCPK:AUDVF) RS 6 Avant and Land Rover's (NYSE:TTM) Defender 4x4.

Tech meets commerce: Recode's Code Commerce event returns to New York City for its third year. The gathering of top commerce and tech executives focuses on innovation. This year's speakers include Rent The Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) E-Commerce chief Marc Lore, The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright and a top Uber (NYSE:UBER) exec.

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference: A huge number of healthcare companies are trekking to New York City for the three-day event. The list of participants includes Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC), uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU), iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Kaleido BioSciences (OTC:KLDO), Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), West Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:WST), ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC), BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN), Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC), Option Care Health (NASDAQ:BIOS), CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Mallinkrodt (NYSE:MNK), Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN), Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO), Stryker (NYSE:SYK), Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH), Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD), Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX), Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), Nateras (NASDAQ:NTRA), Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI), Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), Tandem Diabetes (NASDAQ:TNDM), Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN).

FDA update: The government agency says it will update on the investigation into the marketing practices of Juul (JUUL) next week. While Juul already shifted its marketing focus away from teenagers, the new ad campaign is under scrutiny for calling Juul products a way to "make the switch" from cigarettes to vaping devices. "Switching involves continuing to consume nicotine but from a different device, while cessation is about getting users to eliminate their nicotine consumption altogether," maintains Juul spokesman Ted Kwong. The focus on Juul arrives with stakeholder Altria (MO in discussions with Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on a potential mega-merger.

Next-gen trucking: The FTR Transportation Intelligence group will host its annual conference in Indianapolis with a focus on disruption within the transport sector. Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects topics of interest to include autonomous trucking, the use of artificial intelligence in transportation, regulation on size/weight of trucking equipment, insight on driver availability, thoughts on the changing landscape of e-commerce impacts to trucking and industry insight into peak season preparation. The tone coming out of Indy could be of interest to Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR), J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT), Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ:CVTI), Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK), Landstar Systems (NASDAQ:LSTR), Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN), Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW).

NFL: The pro football season has its first full day of games on Sunday with TV ratings sure to be watched closely. NFL ratings were up 5% last year, a decent performance in an industry where viewership is down overall. Leading off this year, a Thursday night defensive battle between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers saw a ratings jump of 14% from the same matchup a year ago. An important backdrop for the current NFL season is the pending question of where the long-term media rights packages will land. CBS (NYSE:CBS), NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), ESPN (NYSE:DIS), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are all in the mix.

Barclays Global Financial Services Conference: The conference will feature presentations by senior management from over 130 financial services companies from the U.S. and Europe, including some of the largest banks, asset managers, market structure, S&Ls, mortgage finance, specialty finance & insurance companies. Companies on the list include New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB), TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH), PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Comerica (NYSE:CMA), Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC), Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and AIG (NYSE:AIG).

Tech sector preview: Another big week is shaping for the tech sector amid media reports indicating that a large number of State Attorneys General plan investigations of Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for potential antitrust violations. Also in the regulatory crosshairs, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) fell on Friday after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she is joining attorneys general from seven states and the District of Columbia to form a coalition that will investigate antitrust concerns. Meanwhile, a large number of non-FAANGS will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas from September 10-11. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Visa (NYSE:V), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), VMWare (NYSE:VMW), Box (NYSE:BOX), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG), Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) will all be in the house.

Analyst/investor day events: Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) hosts its Investor Day for institutional investors and analysts on September 10. Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) also have investor day events scheduled for the 10th, while SQM (NYSE:SQM) has a "Breakfast with the CEO" meeting on the calendar.

CL King Best Ideas Conference: The Container Store (NYSE:TCS), Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM), Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), Littlefuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) and Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) are due to make presentations at the conference in New York City on Se

Box office: The fall season begins this weekend with Warner Brothers' (T) It: Chapter Two forecast to lead the pack by drawing in ~$105M across 4,570 theaters in the U.S. The film is generating good buzz with a B+ CinemaScore, despite being in the horror genre. The summer box ended down 2% compared to a year ago after a slow Labor Day weekend. The YTD box office tally is running about 7% behind last year's pace, although AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) and Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) are making some of that back through strong concession sales.

Barron's mentions: A search for inexpensive stocks with a dash of recent price momentum yields McKesson (MCK), AT&T (T) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI). Mallinckrodt (MNK) is sized up in detail after the company settled two its over 2K opioid-related lawsuits. Investors thinking of taking a flyer are warned that Mallinckrodt's balance sheet is already leveraged with net debt that's nearly five times its annual cash flow. A deep dive by the publication into the art of massaging earnings statements calls out some of the accounting practices of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) as potentially being outside of industry norms. There is also a warning that pension obligations could be a problem for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) if falling rates trigger cash contributions.

Sources: CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, The Verge, Box Office Mojo



