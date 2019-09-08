Alpha And Omega Is A Diamond In The Rough

Since June, the Buy-rating percentage for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) has improved with only one analyst recommending a Sell; the 1-year price target is now at $14.67, which shows an upward trend, and the recent Jefferies Conference presentation gave investors better insight into AOS. Although AOS is an AMS (analog mixed signal) market player, a market that it is considered a low-margin commodity with a race-to-the-bottom mentality, the company has proven multi y-o-y revenue increases. In this market, AOS can still offer great value since their revenue is currently expanding, and honestly, it is odd that Stifel slapped an $8 price-tag with an effective ~0.3x revenue run-rate on AOS’es 2021 $600M target when other analysts are pushing ~$18 a share at ~0.7x. With only ~25M shares outstanding, AOS should be a strong buy at $8-10, a hold at $13-18, a Buy in between, and definitely not a Sell as Stifel suggests. Please read further to see if you agree.

Stifel is punishing AOS for borrowing ~$90M and converting it into “property, plant and equipment”; however, that “property, plant and equipment” is a cutting-edge 300mm fab and possibly the most superior one of its kind in the world, next to Infineon’s (OTCQX:IFNNF) in Germany. Also, while all borrowing is done for Phase I of their 300mm fab ramp-up, working capital hasn’t changed significantly during this 2018-19 period; still, Stifel believes there is a cashflow and working capital issue, but current working capital (current assets - current liabilities) is ~$120M and their cash-conversion-cycle is solid at 40 days. During the earnings call, AOS mentioned that CapEx might be needed for Phase 2 and 3 of the ramp to get them to the 2024 $1B valuation:

It is highly important to note that the ~$90M loan will generate ~$150-550M per year in additional sales. At 30% margin, that is ~$50-150M in additional yearly income, so in reality, that is a 2-year ROI based on 2021-22 additional income from their new 300mm capital expenditure. Stifel is incorrect on AOS’es cash balance, debt, ROI and is discounting AOS’es execution. The ~$90M cost for a 300mm fab is a steal, and that is just 10% of what Infineon planned and 20% of what ON Semiconductor (ON) plans. In my opinion, the JV approach is just a microcosm of some very prudent investing by AOS, and one which gives extreme value to both the company and its shareholders.

*** Note: Figures are in 1,000’s of dollars.

From the table and graph above, AOS assets have grown consistently with their debt investments to build the 300mm fab. The 300mm activities have been executed without any negative impact to AOS’ net-cash position. Debt can be paid off by AOS' future income or other instruments like notes or debt refinancing; depending on their multiple, even stock equity could be possible. All these moving parts in their balance sheet, and of course, the actual building of a world-class facility that increases their floor space tenfold, had zero impact on stockholder equity that now stands at $291M. Stifel claims with their $8 target, $200M market cap, that AOS is worth only 2/3 of actual stockholder equity. Stifel gets a front-row seat in quarterly conference calls, but one should ask why AOS awards a firm prime-time while they probably short their stock and fail to perform proper and fair balance-sheet analysis.

Since AOS’ 300mm fab is a joint venture with Chongqing, it should be noted that AOS is absorbing a $4-5M net-loss attributable to a non-controlling interest, but that the JV will reach breakeven by June, 2021, when ramp-up is completed. Even with this JV loss, AOS still booked a net-income of $2.5M which was reflected in the share price appreciation after earnings. So, one analyst has possibly doubled down on their short recommendation and cast a Sell-rating for AOSL; similar events like this happened with Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 2017-18 timeframe with shorts doubling down at the wrong time while the company was actually expanding its revenue and net-income; for prudent investors, this was a gift, so is this what we are seeing here? In my opinion, Stifel is behind the curve, and will have to change course at some point; given the underlying trends, this change might happen as soon as this quarter which is AOS’ Q1-2020.

Also worthy of consideration and purely hypothetical is that Stifel might see AOS as a threat since they currently own over 142k shares of AOS competitor, Monolytic Power Solutions (MPWR), worth ~$22M, so beating up AOS with a Sell-rating helps their investment. From Stifel’s perspective, AOS power IC performance is no match against MPS that had a massive revenue expansion in this category, and AOS did report a decline in their power IC product; however, MPS is currently selling at a very high price-tag of 10x revenue and 30x EPS versus AOS’es ~0.7x; MPS has a 55:42:13 operating model so in terms of income, they are not much different from AOS; however, AOS is investing most of its income on their 300mm fab with 8% operating margin.

In analyzing AOS obligations below, “Bank borrowings” and “Purchase commitments with respect to inventories & others” increased while “Capital commitments with respect to property & equipment” decreased. This clearly demonstrates a visible revenue increase for both inventories and purchase commitments. The ~1-year commitments only went up ~$10M. Therefore, during 2018-19, AOS managed operations and financials very shrewdly given market conditions caused by the trade war. From the bare metrics below, clearly AOS is planning for a revenue increase while still maintaining profitability and cash generation.

Both “Raw materials” and “Purchase commitments with respect to inventories & others” point towards revenue expansion. The “Raw materials” increased ~$12M and “Purchase commitments with respect to inventories & others” increased ~$21M so that further points to an expansion underway. The only question that remains is the revenue quality of the “Finished goods”, which is only 1/6th of their COGS for the quarter or 15 days; a quarter has 90 days, so with AOS’ $84M COGS, their ~$14M cost of “Finished goods” is quite an improvement compared to their 2018 situation; as a customer, I would rather see these numbers and be assured that orders can be met. The “Raw materials” figures give good insight with a greater than 2-quarter’s depth where normal guidance only gives 1-quarter’s depth. WIP or “Work in-process” gives insight into AOS’ cycle time where at 38 ÷ 84M COGS is ~40-days, and like the 15-day calculation above, very good. In summary, it will be exciting to see how these supply-chain metrics evolve throughout the 300mm fab Phase 2 & 3 ramp-up.

AOS revenue segmentation as of Q4-2019, taken from their presentation at Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit is shown below. Adding rising star categories like Renewables and Automotive could still provide some better color on revenue hotspots for the company, but that is just my opinion.

For AOS’ current segments or SAMs, it is important to understand what is driving revenue. For their “Communications” segment, in their Q2-2019 earnings call, AOS stated they “didn't participate that much in the 4G business in the past [but] are starting to enter into that pre-5G ramp-up [with a] couple of Tier 1 players”. Huawei is the leader in 5G deployment since it has the lowest cost equipment, and Nokia (NOK) of Finland will likely win in the US with the tariffs in effect, and both are AOS Mosfet customers of AOS. From AOS’es last earnings call, they “expect to see growth” in the 5G arena in the coming quarters.

AOS’es “Consumer” segment including appliances should also do well since the jobless rate is low and consumer goods demand remains strong and actually improved in July-August; this should improve inventory sell-through by AOS’es customers for this past Q3-Q4 timeframe, and make this segment profitable going into 2020.

AOS’ “Computing” segment was relatively flat and reflected the industry as a whole which only saw a 1.5% increase with 63M PC shipments. The total computing market including tablets pointed to a growing share for notebooks, so this means that USB-C and quick-charge attachment rates will increase giving higher value and ASP opportunity for AOS. Trends that point to this segment continuing to grow are (1) the Microsoft Windows 10 (MSFT) upgrade market which is substantial; this also points to stronger shipments for quick-charge and battery protection products, as well as higher USB-C attach rates, and (2) Dell (DELL) achieved double-digit revenue growth in their commercial notebooks, desktops, and workstations in the second quarter. Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue for the quarter was $8.6B, a 7% decrease y-o-y, but all semi companies reported a downturn this past quarter. However, underlying data and cloud demand should continue to increase, which will positively affect this revenue segment for 2020.

Note that AOS’ “Power Supply-Industrial” segment which includes quick-charging and battery protection, has already been a strong revenue generator for the Q3 and Q4 quarters, and this segment will benefit from trends aforementioned. Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 11 series will be released on 9/11, and it may be Alpha & Omega’s quick-charging Mosfets that help make its 18W PD work; Apple’s new iPhone could mean ~250M new quick-chargers, generating even more Mosfet demand.

The Microsoft Windows 10 migration, Dell’s second quarter numbers and the latest Apple iPhone release, all point to a massive tsunami of Mosfets for both quick-charging and battery protection needs which AOS will be able to take part in with its new 300mm fab.

Investors should consider that AOS is not affected by the Huawei ban as Mosfets are not on the WhiteHouse security list. AOS Mosfets may go into the 5G devices from Huawei and Nokia, but AOS is fully exempt from any licensing issues. As a “middle man”, AOS doesn’t mind who wins just as long as they are supplying the top players. With their 300mm fab production, AOS has the capability to produce the right products with the right properties and has the right capacity to attract the big players.

Another consideration in favor of AOS is that suppose you are a big company, and you need to pay a tariff, and Mosfets from your big giants like Infineon are just too expensive for your application; then, maybe like Enphase Energy, you go to AOS where you are not just a “Long Tail” customer but a major customer who deserves attention and can leverage an affordable price to offset the tariff. In all this trade turmoil, this is what AOS’es 300mm fab represents, and it gives them an advantage where they win either way. Just a microcosm of that is Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) who will introduce a lot of electric cars on the horizon, so Infineon may get booked on automotive mosfets, but a lot of the spillover may go to AOS. With ON Semiconductor’s 300mm fab still more than three years out, Infineon in Germany and AOS in China may be the only games in town.

In addition, AOS is stepping up their R&D by allocating more money to improving their manufacturing processes, as well as investing in new products like IPM. Patent quality is a considerable element of any investment thesis; you have to ask simply, what is the invested company’s moat? AOS patents focus on Mosfet performance, reliability, IPM’s, and breakthrough tech. AOS is laser-focused on ramping up its 300mm fab and its Mosfets, unlike incumbents that struggle with themselves, like Infineon assimilating Cypress (CY), or STMicroelctronics (STM) with its OpEx pains or other AMS companies that serve too many vertical markets and consequently have no real moat like Cree (CREE) that is currently struggling with their LED business; AOS has outlined very clear vertical markets with their SAMs (below).

In 2017, the intelligent power module market or IPM was estimated at ~$632M with an expected CAGR of ~11% y-o-y. AOS has patented technology which can make it competitive, so it could be another high-margin revenue “segment” for them. IPM’s are single chip offerings with complete power conversion functionality integrated in one product; they are ideal for appliances like washing machines, refrigerators and A/Cs. Competitors in this field are STM, Infineon, TI (TXN), ROHM (OTC:ROHCF), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MMTOF), Fuji Electric (OTCPK:FELTF), Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCPK:HNHAF) and Sanken Electric (OTC:SANJF).

In summary, AOS has quite a few positives going for it, especially their 300m fab and Mosfets. AOS achieved an average selling price increase of ~19% in their 2019 accounting year despite incurring lower volumes; this is a testament to their product shift mix to Mosfets and IPMs, which have larger silicon content and therefore, higher ASP. With AOS’es current ~0.7x revenue run-rate, its ~25M low outstanding share count, its new 300mm fab, it’s IP, and its unfair Stifel rating, they may really be a diamond in the rough for value investors, but please do your own due diligence and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.