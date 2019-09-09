CEFs And ETFs For Income, Single Stocks For Capital Appreciation With Maks F. S. (Podcast)

In the wide-ranging conversation that follows, we discuss income ideas for the current macro environment, best practices in fund selection, Maks' favorite long ideas and much more.

Previously a financial advisor at Ameriprise, Maks currently works at a family office managing money for his family and friends where his specialties include fee-based, comprehensive portfolio and retirement planning.

By Jonathan Liss

In 2017 he launched his own Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Income Idea. Subscribers to Income Idea receive regular CEF, ETF and stock ideas with an eye on generating income while preserving capital and mitigating downside risk. The service also includes an income portfolio, an active chat room and direct access to Maks F. S.

In Maks' own words, "It's not about how much you make, but about how much you keep. My focus will be on the latter -- making sure you preserve the income that you earn. Income Idea's goal is to help you generate income while mitigating downside risk. My goal is to help you discover income-generating, actively-managed funds and ETFs and the best strategies to implement them throughout market cycles.

Topics Covered:

3:00 - Maks' backstory: How did he get into investing?

6:30 - Income Idea: The basic premise of Maks' Marketplace service

9:30 - Maks' rules for selecting and evaluating ETFs

15:30 - Does it make sense to AUM minimums when evaluating specific funds for possible purchase?

17:45 - Maks' favorite fund sponsors

21:30 - Whither interest rates?

23:15 - Sources of safe income

26:15 - Evaluating durations: is there value across the curve?

28:30 - Specific ETF recommendations (MUB) (EMB) (PCY)

32:15 - Non-income focused ETF recommendations (FIW) (TBLU)

38:15 - Closed-end fund income recommendations (BCX) (NXQ) (NBB)

45:30 - A word on open-ended mutual funds

47:45 - Favorite ideas and good calls Maks has made recently (RGR) (AOBC) (SPWH) (ROKU)

57:30 - Closing remarks and advice

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCY, NXQ, FIW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: For disclosures, Maks F. S. is long NXQ and PCY and may initiate a long position in BCX at any time.



Jonathan Liss is long FIW.