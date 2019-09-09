The Asset Allocator: Are Index Funds Really Like Subprime CDOs? (Podcast)

These are exciting investment theses from an enormously successful investor, but advisors should stick to proven, if dull, investment approaches.

Burry says that today’s index funds are like the bubble in CDOs before the global financial crisis; he also sees a “tremendous opportunity” in Japanese small-caps.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher (click the highlighted links).

Financial Advisor magazine published an interview with "Big Short" hero Michael Burry, who made a fortune shorting collateralized debt obligations. Today's index funds remind Burry of yesterday's CDOs. In contrast, he likes Japanese small-caps.

This podcast (5:13) argues that exiting investment theses from famous investors require extra scrutiny. We find reason to be wary of both of his theses. But even if they have some merit, big shorts and exotic investments are suited to money managers like Burry, not to advisors managing the assets of ordinary investors.