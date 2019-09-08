DNP: A Leveraged Fund With An Attractive Risk-Return Profile

It's certainly possible that investors are late to the party, but the risk profile has been reasonable, and the rolling annual returns are attractive.

DNP uses about 25% leverage to magnify returns and trades at a large premium at present.

I examine some of the key characteristics of the DNP Select Income Fund, a leveraged closed-end fund with almost $4B in assets under management.

Spotlight On DNP

The DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) is a closed-end fund whose shares have been tradeable going back to January 1987. Current AUM is a sizeable $3.84B.

The fund is run by Connie Luecke, CFA, who has been with fund advisor Duff & Phelps since 1992 and at the helm of DNP since January 2018.

According to the fund's website, the stated aim of DNP is as follows:

"The DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that first offered its common stock to the public in January 1987. The Fund's primary investment objectives are current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective."

The major stomping grounds of the fund include income-rich sources such as in the utilities space, MLPs, and the like. According to the prospectus, DNP may not allocate more than 25% of its funds to any industry other than public utilities.

Duff & Phelps

The most recent data on this fund comes from late April. At the time, the fund carried more than 100 positions, with the top 10 holdings accounting for about one third of the fund weight.

SA Essential

Ms. Luecke tends to invest in the mid-to-large cap value end of the investment spectrum, which makes sense given the heavy allocation to utilities and similar income-oriented investments:

While Morningstar may characterize the portfolio as "Value", 2019 has been extremely good to the underlying equity positions held by DNP, stretching valuation measures in the process:

Morningstar

Leverage & Premium Analysis

According to DNP Fact Sheet:

"DNP has outstanding $300 million preferred stock, $400 million secured borrowings, and $300 million secured notes as of 04/30/19 to leverage the common stockholders' investment."

The fund carries about 26% leverage at the moment.

As for the premium, DNP is trading near its three-year high. In fact, Morningstar records a premium/discount one-year Z-score of 2.36. That's not ideal, but it makes sense that high-yielding assets such as this are being chased higher in today's interest-deficient environment.

CEFConnect

Volatility and Return Profile

Finance Yahoo! - compiled by Author

Investors tend to focus a great deal on past returns, without necessarily giving much consideration to the risks that were necessary to generate those returns. Above are the monthly, quarterly and annual realized volatility profiles for DNP going back to January 2011.

Though the fund makes use of leverage, and is subject to a wide range of premium/discounts, the all-in volatility profile on DNP has proven to clock in at levels consistent with equity-like investments. At times, rolling annualized monthly vol has made its way south of 4%, which is quite docile!

Finance Yahoo! - compiled by Author

Above we observe the rolling annual return distribution for DNP, once again dating back to January of 2011. Discrete rather than continuous returns are depicted in the histogram. The mean return experienced by investors over this period was about 10.5%, with the worst 5% of annual returns in the -12.5 to -4.2% range. That's really not bad in light of how the rest of the distribution turned out.

Wrap Up

My findings on DNP thus far show a fund that is concentrated in income-oriented securities, that employs leverage, and that currently trades on the rich end of its historical premium-discount spectrum. The volatility profile looks decent, and the return distribution going back to 2011 has been quite impressive.

I'll continue my research on DNP, and I will be happy to share it with readers.

In the mean time, I invite and encourage questions or comments from long-time investors of DNP as I consider a position in the fund.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.