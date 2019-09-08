Cogent Communications: An Interesting Dividend Stock Which Flies Under The Radar

While the stock will likely do badly in a recession, the most adventurous investors can initiate a small position to gain exposure to the tech and communications sectors.

The stock's dividend potential is fantastic; its dividend safety is okay for now.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

In this article, I will take a look at Cogent Communications (CCOI), an interesting technology/communications services stock which dividend investors should place on their watchlists. The most adventurous of us might consider initiating a small position.

Source: Open Domain

So far this year, we haven’t had the chance to cover many technology stocks. We have focused mostly on utilities and consumer staples, the two sectors that hold up the best in recessions. As we have shifted our portfolios to allocations which we expect will continue to do well throughout the late stages of the bull market and throughout the next recession, these two sectors have been in the limelight. However, for diversification purposes, and since pinpointing where we’re located in the business cycle is an approximate exercise, we keep exposure to all sectors.

It is also important to note that every business cycle is different. Most financial experts agree that the United States is currently in the late stages of the business cycle. Historically, technology stocks have underperformed in the late stages of the cycle, but this year they have continued their roaring outperformance. While CCOI’s business model makes it resemble a communication service stock, its sole focus as an internet provider makes it closely linked to the technology sector.

Year to date, the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) is up 28.9% while the S&P 500 is up 17.19%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Had we cut our technology exposure entirely, our portfolio would have missed out on one of the best performing sectors.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our analysis of CCOI.

Cogent Communications is currently trading at $59.54 and yields 4.17%. My M.A.D Assessment gives CCOI a Dividend Strength score of 56 and a Stock Strength score of 60.

CCOI is one of the few tech dividend stocks to offer a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth. While the sustainability of the dividend will depend on the company’s ability to maintain a constant cost of debt and continue to grow its cash from operations, among technology dividend stocks it remains an interesting position.

It isn’t undervalued, and isn’t likely to be the best performer in a recession, which is why I wouldn’t advise investors to initiate a large position in CCOI.

But if you’re trimming some of your tech positions which have become overvalued and are looking for another tech stock which provides yield and dividend growth, CCOI could be a good pick.

I myself will be initiating a small position in CCOI in upcoming days, with the expectation of increasing it to a full position during or after the next recession.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Cogent is one of the world's largest Internet Service Providers, delivering high quality Internet, Ethernet and Colocation services to over 84,000 Enterprise and NetCentric customers. Cogent serves over 204 markets in 43 countries across its facilities-based, all-optical IP network.

In this article, I will first analyze CCOI’s potential as an income producing investment before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

Strong dividend stocks are first and foremost safe dividend stocks. They are stocks which pay a safe dividend. A long history of paying increasing dividends will attest to management’s commitment to return profits to shareholders.

But a strong dividend stock is also one which offers a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

Cogent Communications has an earnings payout ratio of 326%. This makes CCOI's payout ratio better than 4% of dividend stocks.

CCOI pays 74% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 12% of dividend stocks.

CCOI pays 259% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 6% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe Cogent Communications’ payout ratios need more inspection. I always give more importance to cash flow payout ratios than to earnings, since dividends are paid from cash and not from earnings.

Cogent’s business model requires it to invest large amounts of capital into maintaining and developing its network of over 34,000 miles of metro fiber.

Therefore, just like utilities, it will likely never generate enough free cash flow to cover the dividend entirely. With this sort of business model, however, it is more important to look at the cash from operations payout ratio rather than the FCF payout. The rationale is that the company’s large capital expenditures will be financed by debt, while the dividend will be financed by the cash generated from operations.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $1.7400 $1.4200 $1.6400 $1.9600 $2.2800 Net Income $-0.03 $0.30 $0.35 $0.23 $0.70 Payout Ratio -5800% 474% 469% 853% 326% Cash From Operations $1.60 $2.16 $2.40 $2.67 $3.08 Payout Ratio 109% 66% 69% 74% 74% Free Cash Flow $-0.56 $0.33 $0.52 $0.52 $0.87 Payout Ratio -306% 418% 310% 370% 260%

Source: mad-dividends.com

And looking at these numbers, we notice that CCOI has been able to maintain a CFO payout ratio between 66 and 75% during the past four years.

If we adjust for the special dividends the company paid between July 2014 and July 2015, the quarterly dividends would have amounted to $1.26, or 78% of CFO. Excluding those special dividends, which the company stopped paying after the second quarter of 2015, during the past 5 years, the dividend has increased by 80%, while the CFO payout ratios have remained stable.

CCOI has an interest coverage ratio of 1.85x which is better than 19% of stocks. This level of coverage is worrying, as it suggests that the company’s earnings are volatile and that the company depends heavily on debt.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like CCOI’s dividend is relatively safe. If the company can continue to grow its CFO in upcoming years such that its cost of debt remains stable, it should be able to continue paying the dividend. However, this is a stock which started paying a dividend in 2012. 7 years of dividend history, while encouraging, isn’t enough to convince me that management is fully committed to the dividend and wouldn’t cut it if the company’s financial position were to change.

Dividend Potential

When stocks initiate a dividend and ramp it up rapidly, you can sometimes spot an interesting thing happening. Even with the price going up, the dividend yield remains high and sometimes even increases.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This has been the case for CCOI.

Cogent Communications has a dividend yield of 4.17% which is better than 78% of dividend stocks. The dividend grew 14.8% during the last 12 months which is slightly lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 21%. The company has been growing the dividend by $0.02 per quarter.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This level of dividend growth is extremely satisfying given the high dividend yield and has been sustained by ever increasing revenues throughout this business cycle.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at an 8% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 34% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

If the company keeps growing revenues at the current rate, the stock has great potential for dividend growth.

Dividend Summary

CCOI has a dividend strength score of 56/100. Its dividend safety is questionable, since it depends on the stock being able to generate growth in operating cash flow and maintaining its current cost of debt. But the dividend potential is super appealing in a sector where very few stocks offer this level of dividend growth, let alone this high a yield. Dividend investors who consider initiating a position in CCOI will have to take this into account when determining the position size. A conservative approach would be to invest a smaller amount than you usually do. If you usually start by investing a quarter of a full position, maybe you’d want to consider investing a 1/8th of a full position.

Stock Strength

CCOI is an interesting dividend stock, but let’s now turn to the stock’s fundamentals to assess its potential for capital appreciation. I’ll look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

CCOI has a P/E of 85.06x

P/S of 5.15x

P/CFO of 19.29x

Dividend yield of 4.17%

Buyback yield of -0.83%

Shareholder yield of 3.34%.

According to these values, CCOI is more undervalued than 41% of stocks, which suggests that the stock is slightly overvalued compared to the median U.S stock.

When we look at the tech sector, we notice that while the stock’s P/E and P/S are way above the sector median, its shareholder yield and price to CFO are higher than other stocks in tech.

Its Value score of 41/100 is also better than the sector median of 33/100.

Company Sector Median Better Than % of Stocks Value Score 40.76 33.08 - Price Earnings 85.06x 31.18x 7.83% Price Sales 5.15x 2.87x 21.44% Price Cash From Operations 19.29x 20.54x 28.13% Div Yield 4.17% 1.86% 78.25% Buy back Yield -0.83% -1.11% 39.27% Share Holder Yield 3.34% -0.87% 74.00%

Source: mad-dividends.com

This suggests that while CCOI doesn’t look cheap, it doesn’t look as overvalued as a quick glance at P/E and P/S would suggest. My best assessment is that the stock is fairly priced when you compare it to the sector which is mostly overvalued, but slightly overvalued when you compare it to all stocks available.

Value Score: 41/100

Momentum

Cogent Communications trades at $59.54 and is up 1.88% these last 3 months, 23.02% these last 6 months and 10.67% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Following an earnings and revenue miss in the last quarter, the stock tumbled in the first week of August, and since has partially recovered.

Nonetheless, the stock has better momentum than 81% of stocks. Being in the top quintile for momentum would suggest the stock is likely to continue outperforming the market as long as the upward trend continues.

However, looking at the chart, we realize that in the last quarter of 2018, when the stock market took a dip, CCOI fell even further. As we’ll see in the next section, this can be explained by the stock’s low financial strength score.

Momentum score: 81/100

Financial Strength

Stocks which lack financial strength don’t tend to hold up very well during recessions. CCOI’s negative equity doesn’t allow us to analyze the stock’s gearing ratio. The stock’s interest coverage of 1.85x, however, suggests that servicing debt eats up a large part of earnings. The company’s liabilities have increased by 38% over the course of the last 12 months. This is a higher increase than over 80% of US stocks. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 12.6% of liabilities which is better than 52% of US stocks.

This makes CCOI more financially sound than 17% of U.S. listed stocks. Financial strength is clearly the weak link of CCOI, and would be a sufficient reason for the most conservative investors to stay away from the stock. Financial Strength Score: 17/100

Earnings Quality

CCOI has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -16.7%, which is better than 76% of companies. It depreciates 169.5% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 67% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.6 in revenue, which is better than 51% of stocks. This makes CCOI’s earnings quality better than 82% of stocks. One could argue that CCOI’s low financial strength is somewhat made up by the stock’s pristine earnings quality. The high levels of depreciation and negative accruals should be accretive to earnings in upcoming years.

Earnings Quality Score: 82/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 60/100. Until the end of the late stages of the business cycle, I expect CCOI to continue doing well. However, when a recession hits, because of the stock’s lack of financial strength, and because the tech sector tends to do badly in recessions, I expect the stock to suffer considerably. During the October 2007 to March 2009 recession, the stock lost 80% of its value, while the S&P 500 lost 56%. Holding CCOI throughout the recession won’t be for the faint of heart.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 56 and a stock strength of 60, Cogent Communications is an interesting dividend stock. For investors who want to maintain some exposure to the tech sector and who want to get an attractive dividend yield, initiating a very small position in CCOI could be a good idea. However, in a recession, don’t be surprised to see the stock fall faster than the market. A full position shouldn’t be initiated until after the next recession, if management proves it can maintain its dividend through thick and thin.

If you found this article interesting, then click on the orange “follow” button at the top of the page to receive free notifications the next time we publish articles analyzing popular dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCOI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.