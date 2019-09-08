Online Classifieds: A Simple, Moaty, And Scalable Business Model In The Internet Space

I provide my three picks in three different verticals and three different countries.

Source: Digisecrets.com

Overview

Looking to buy a car in China? Or to rent a flat in the UK? Or to find a job in Australia? Most people nowadays start these search activities by browsing online ads. The internet has quickly become the virtual flea market of choice for people's daily lives in many places across the globe.

The business model behind is quite straightforward - connecting buyers and sellers through websites and mobile apps. The revenue source? Mostly, subscription-based advertiser membership, which generates recurring sales streams, while pay per lead, pay per view and pay per sales (i.e., commission-based) are also common.

And the economic moat? Two-sided network effect. For example, buyers would prefer to visit the site with the most comprehensive listing of classifieds, while sellers would prefer to advertise on the site attracting the most traffic. In the end, the market leader creates the virtuous cycle for its business, which fends off competitions. For value/quality-focused investors, it is important to exclusively focus on the absolute dominant players in the respective markets for the apparent reason mentioned above.

What makes this solid business model even more attractive is the scalability, thanks to its capital-light operations. That is, both buyers and sellers can increase in total numbers organically (and hopefully exponentially) without significant investment in total assets.

When looking around the world, I see many success stories based on the online classifieds model regardless of local business culture or consumer behavior. They are successful in terms of not only creating more efficient marketplaces to benefit the economy but also consistently generating shareholder values. They keep growing and winning market share year over year while delivering relative stable profitability, capital efficiency, and cash generation even in this rapidly moving and highly disruptive tech sector.

Below, I would like to name a couple of "heroes" of the day.

Source: Rightmove.co.uk.

With the aim to create a simpler and more efficient property marketplace, Rightmove runs the UK's largest online real estate portal, which consumers turn to first and engage with most, and offers unrivaled exposure and leads for customers, according to the company.

The website of Rightmove has maintained its unbeatable leading market share against its peers like Zoopla (see below) even as the competition intensifies in the UK market.

Source: 2019 Half-year Results Presentation.

The company charges advertisers subscription fees, which steadily grew and generated tons of free cash flow (above net income almost every year) over the past decade (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/5/2019

Thanks to the asset-light operations, the annual return on tangible assets has improved to an astonishing level of over 300% and beats almost all other online businesses, as indicated below.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/5/2019

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/5/2019

Autohome (ATHM)

Source: Autohome.com.cn.

With its mission to enhance the car-buying and ownership experience in China, Autohome is the nation's leading online destination for automobile consumers.

The online platform has successfully built its large and engaged user base, which has made itself the first choice for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns.

Autohome generates revenues from media services (48.5% of total sales), which mainly include automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns, leads generation services (39.7% of total sales), which primarily include dealer subscription services and advertising services sold to individual dealer advertisers and used car listings, and a transaction platform (11.8% of total sales), where automobile buyers purchase new vehicles or used vehicles.

The business appears to be cash-rich, indicated by the superior FCF margin (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/5/2019

Furthermore, its annual return on tangible assets beats most of its peers and has been maintained above 15% over the past few years (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/5/2019

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/5/2019

Source: Seek.com.au.

SEEK Group operates leading online platforms to facilitate the matching between jobseekers and employment opportunities. Spanning across 18 countries and territories, including Australia, New Zealand, China, India, and Brazil, SEEK has exposure to over 4 billion people and greater than 30% of global GDP. The company also conducts education and volunteer businesses.

Source: Company website

The huge and growing user base has been strengthening SEEK's competitive position over time, delivering compelling value (i.e., high conversion, low cost) for customers compared to its competitors (see below).

Source: Macquarie Conference Presentation, April 2019

As you can see below, the FCF increased year over year more steadily than the net income, indicating relative stable cash flow and low CapEx requirement.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/5/2019

The 13% return on tangible assets, although not too impressive, outperforms the majority of other online platforms (see below). Over the past dozen years, the annual returns were mostly above 20%.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/5/2019

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/5/2019

Summary

As implied above, market-leading online classifieds platforms are a great resource to find asset-light businesses with durable competitive advantages in the internet space. They consume less capital to grow, demonstrating high scalability. They also tend to be cash-generative rather than cash-burning, one of the prevailing traits among many technology companies.

What is your favorite online classifieds stock? Feel free to comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTMVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.