Are Negative Rates Inevitable Here In The U.S.? Thoughts From Aristotle, Blankfein, And Greenspan

Greenspan opines it's a demographic phenomenon, which carries some merit. I think it's more closely related to a vicious cycle in today's monetary lab.

I wonder what Aristotle would have thought if he'd seen the current state of affairs - lenders paying borrowers to use their scarce funds!

Money Earning Money "Unnatural"

Aristotle believed that charging interest was "unnatural", condemning it ruthlessly on several occasions:

Aristotle believed that charging interest was immoral because money is not productive. If you allow someone to use your orchard, he argued, the orchard bears fruit every year - it is productive - and from this product the person can pay you rent. But money, Aristotle thought, is merely a medium of exchange. When you loan someone money, he receives no value over and above the money itself. The money does not create more money-it is barren. On this view, an exchange of $100 today for $100 plus $10 in interest a year from now is unjust, because the lender thereby receives more than he gave, and what he gave could not have brought about the 10 percent increase. Making money from money, according to Aristotle, is "unnatural" because money, unlike an orchard, cannot produce additional value. - Yaron Brook

Of course, this was a common line of thinking through most of the ancient and even medieval world, at least in Europe. Of course, if you took the money and bought an orchard, then in some sense it is the "deed" - another piece of paper - that entitles you to any profits. Neither Plato, nor Aristotle, nor a great many others thought of it that way.

Gradually Western civilization made its peace with the notion that savings are a scarce resource, and the party that does the saving may not be the same as the party that sees an opportunity in the economy itself for investment. In Europe, banking and insurance began to take off in Italy in the 13th century ("bank" itself comes from the Italian word for bench).

Presto! A few hundred years later, and everyone's on board. Finance can in fact serve mankind in countless ways by creating an intermediary channel between savers and investors, and for distributing risks among society based on a market principle.

As finance has progressed, so has our capacity to understand and prepare for risks:

Most risk management is really just advanced contingency planning and disciplining yourself to realize that, given enough time, very low probability events not only can happen, but they absolutely will happen. The definition of infinity is that you wait long enough, everything happens. - Lloyd Blankfein

Only A Matter Of Time

So, put Aristotle and Lloyd Blankfein together and you get:

CNBC

Does the Maestro have it right? Is it only a matter of time before yields tend to zero (and below) in the US?

CNBC: Discussion of Negative Rates Begins at 2:30

CNBC picked a salacious title, and it sure managed to grab my attention. The interview with Greenspan centers on how widespread the drop has been all over the world.

Greenspan Takes a Calm Approach: Demographic Shift

To Greenspan, the falling rates story is not on its face anything too dramatic: falling rates are largely a story of people getting older, then subsequently realizing that they potentially have significantly longer to live. His view is that these individuals (not to mention defined-benefit pension plans and insurance companies) require a stable base of income in order to fund the statistically lengthy retirement.

He mentions that this perspective functions well with the recent pick-up in gold prices. Individuals essentially want some form of insurance on their purchasing power, and so precious metals become a potential (though I'll stress not guaranteed) way to achieve that objective.

There may be an economic slowdown component in the falling rates in Greenspan's view, but mostly this is a global tale of demographic shift. What's more, the Baby Boomers are just getting going, and if we follow the logic, then we have a prolonged period of low rates as investors snatch up Treasury securities at any price.

Implications of Greenspan's Statement

If the former chair is correct in his assessment that the above story is mostly about an ageing population, then this is good news indeed. Falling rates have long been viewed as a harbinger of recession and times of meager economic growth. His perspective points to a different kind of narrative.

Greenspan sees the bond story as largely a game of catch-up: investors run to the instruments they want, and buy more or less irrespective of their macroeconomic outlook. This in turn means that we may have a story of rabid demand for these "safe" government bonds as investors demonstrate a high inelasticity to price.

What If Greenspan Is Wrong?

Nobody's right all the time. Greenspan has been wrong before, as he readily confessed in October 2008 before the Senate.

People have been getting older for a long time! Granted it's true that rates have been steadily falling more or less since 1982, and so the negative yields we see today are part of a larger trend.

Still, negative rates on over $16T in global debt securities appeal to me as one of those Blankfein-style contingencies where you have to prepare for just about everything. And not the good kind of "everything".

While Greenspan's thoughts on the matter do fit much of the data well, my view is that much of the spiraling in negative rates, where lenders pay borrowers to borrow, comes down to monetary bodies such as the ECB or BOJ attempting to use debt to solve a debt deflation.

Any policy comes with unintended consequences. While central banks take rates lower to spur saving and investment, they also carry the potential to strip life-time savers of interest potential, thereby generating more saving (i.e. not spending) on the part of this large and increasing demographic group.

Wrap-Up

Greenspan has his finger on the basic pulse of the conundrum of negative-rate conundrum.

Nations like Germany have a more open system of immigration (more similar to the United States) than does, say, Japan. "Younging up" these populations could solve part of the problem.

Ultimately though, negative rates will one day be a thing of the past. The consequences of our collective dalliance down here could unfortunately be the financial denuding of those same individuals and institutions who are feverishly hunting for yield in all its assorted forms.

In the meantime, there may be considerably more to this trend as both newly minted American retirees, as well as foreign savers, salivate over the 2.02% yield (as of close on 9/6/19) on the 30Yr UST (TLT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.