Greenblatt's Walk On The Wild Side (Podcast)

We try to figure out how this fits in to the special situation philosophy he's espoused so far, and whether this makes sense to us.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We called chapters 3 and 4 of Joel Greenblatt's You Can Be A Stock Market Genius, the subject of last week's podcast, the ones everyone remembers. You could call them the heart of Greenblatt's approach. I won't attempt to extend the metaphor, but the question we posed this time around is what comes after that?

Chapters 5 and 6, of course. (Sorry, hard to avoid dad jokes when discussing this book). These chapters find our hero walking on the wild side, as he looks at bankruptcies, LEAPs, restructurings, and other 'odder' corners of the market. The spin-off appealed to both Mike and me in our initial investing because of the clean logic behind why that style of investing works. Bankruptcies and similar topics in these chapters share some of those traits, but they also extend to a messier area of the market. So what holds together?

We discuss that as well as some of the lessons Greenblatt drops in these chapters. He talks about when to hold and when to sell, and he wraps his arms around leverage and says that's ok with him. We check whether our arms can fit around those topics as well. Click play above to listen.

Topics Covered

4:00 minute mark - Looking at bankruptcies as a source of long ideas

16:00 - Greenblatt's self-confessed slumming and how that could work (or not work).

19:15 - A rule for selling vs. holding

22:00 - Is restructuring a special situation or just good fundamental analysis?

29:30 - Chapter 6 and the importance of leverage

42:00- Final notes

