Greenblatt Brings It On Home (Podcast)

Chapter 7 breaks down how to apply many of these strategies and do the research behind it - what relevance does this have for 2019?

The final chapters of Joel Greenblatt's 'You Can Be A Stock Market Genius' (and thus the final episode of our series) end on both high level and low level notes.

By Daniel Shvartsman

More Behind The Idea Podcasts »

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

Through three episodes to this point on Joel Greenblatt's You Can Be A Stock Market Genius, Mike and I have discussed what we like about his famous special situation investing strategies, and what doesn't work. We've also shared our enthusiasm for the light touch he applies to his writing, and the way he doesn't appear to take himself too seriously.

Chapters 7 and 8 bring that feeling home. Chapter 7 because it shares how Greenblatt advises his readers to do the actual research, and one component is to borrow ideas from other investors. It's an obvious concept when you think about it, but it also suggests a touch of humility that plays out throughout the book. We look at Greenblatt's sources and favorite books to understand the rest of the book better.

Then, Chapter 8 is the shortest chapter, and it underlines Greenblatt's entire philosophy as I understand it. Basically, investing and growing your money can give you time and options later on. While this is a tricky thing for someone at Seeking Alpha to say - we're hoping you stay engaged and active on the site as you continue to invest, as sort of a principle - it's also refreshing. When active vs. passive remains a hotly contested topic, and when nobody is satisfied with even a 10+ year bull market, it's worth remembering that you should invest if you enjoy it, and the goal is to buy you time to do the things you want to do with the people you want to do them with, and nothing more or less.

We discuss the philosophy and the minutiae on our concluding episode about Greenblatt's book. Click play above to listen.

Topics Covered

3:40 minute mark - The highlights of Chapter 7

8:40 - Coattail riding in today's market

18:40 - Thoughts about sources listed in the book and their relevance 22 years later.

21:00 - Reviewing Greenblatt's favorite books

27:00 - The philosophy: money is time. Do we buy?

35:30 - Final dad jokes and notes from the book.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BRK.B, while Mike does not have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.