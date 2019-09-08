Silver Weekly: Don't Be Spooked By The Rising Volatility

The fundamental narrative for owning silver remains in place in September - we retain our SIVR forecast of $17.00-20.00 per share.

ETF investors bought silver in August at the largest pace on our records.

Silver’s spec positioning (as of August 27) is light despite its notable improvement since June.

SIVR has experienced a surge in volatility since our previous weekly update (August 30, 2019) due to the sudden unwinding of risk-unfriendly positions as a result of increased optimism over US-China trade.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

After a stellar performance in August (+13%), it is not surprising to see larger price movements in SIVR as the tree is being shaken, forcing weaker hands (using too much leverage) out.

That said, we expect dips to be bought by long-term investors because the fundamental narrative for holding safe-haven assets continues to make sense, especially since silver remains underpriced relative to gold and its spec positioning remains much lighter, resulting in more dry powder to deploy on the long side.

Against this backdrop, we maintain our positive view on SIVR, retaining our trading range of $17.00-20.00 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculative funds lifted their net long position in Comex silver in the week to August 27 for a second week in a row.

They have lifted their net long speculative positions significantly in favor of silver since June after being positioned excessively negatively toward the precious metal.

While spec positioning in Comex silver has improved notably in the past months, it is far from being too bullish. At just 25% of open interest, the net spec length is far below its historical high of 61% of OI.

Implications for SIVR: This means that there is plenty of dry powder among the speculative community to deploy on the long side of Comex silver, which in turn could push silver spot prices higher, thereby benefiting SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors remained net buyers of silver in the week to August 30, for a fourth week in a row.

Last month, ETF investors accumulated a massive 1,638 tonnes of silver, marking the largest monthly pace of net ETF buying on our records.

So far this year, ETF investors have lifted their silver holdings by roughly 3,000 tonnes, equivalent to 22% of annual physical consumption.

We attribute the significant increase in investment demand for silver to a rotation of flows from gold to silver after investors begun to realize that silver was underpriced (judging by the gold:silver ratio) whereas it had safe-haven characteristics similar to gold due to its history.

Implications for SIVR: As the increase in investment demand for silver has more than offset the weakness in industrial demand (i.e., the largest component of silver demand), the balance of the market has been tightening, resulting in firmer silver prices and thus a stronger SIVR.

Supply trends

In a recent note, we discussed the recent mine supply trends estimated by the World Bureau of Metal Statistics (WBMS).

Source: WBMS, Orchid Research

The main message of this note is that mine production proved more resilient than expected in H1, growing by 1.1% YoY, while the Silver Institute forecasts a decline of 2% in the whole of 2019.

But the rise in mine production in H1 2019 (+136 tonnes) remains marginal compared to the increase in investment demand (+3,000 tonnes so far this year). For H2 2019, we do not believe that mine production will increase more significantly due to the rise in silver prices because most of the silver produced is a byproduct of mining copper, lead, and zinc. Interestingly, the fall in base metals prices so far this year is likely to produce a mine supply response, which could result in weaker silver mine production.

Implications for SIVR: The stronger-than-expected increase in silver mine production so far this year is more than counterbalanced by the surge in investment demand for silver (ETF), resulting in, on net, a tighter market, a stronger silver spot price, and a firmer SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

After a stellar performance in August (+13%), investors should not be spooked by the recent surge in volatility since the start of the month. We view the recent sell-off as a necessary and natural correction, which should help silver build enough energy before its next big move higher.

In this context, we believe that it is wise to buy the dips unemotionally, as silver has still plenty of catch-up to play into year-end.

We maintain our forecast $17.00-20.00 per share for SIVR in September, implying a significant upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.