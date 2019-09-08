Zenabis: The Detriment Of Overdoing Financings

Zenabis (OTCPK:ZBISF) is a unique cannabis stock in Canada because it has lost nearly 80% of its value since it was formed through a reverse merger at the beginning of 2019. The stock appears to be making progress in its operations, but the share price certainly did not reflect any of that. We will discuss our outlook for the stock and offer considerations for investors while assessing the risks of investing in this beaten-down cannabis stock.

(All amounts in $C)

What Happened?

The question that keeps every Zenabis investor up at night is how the stock lost over 80% of its value in 2019 so far, while the whole sector is holding up much better. As we discussed in our initiating report, the stock was created through a reverse takeover whereby a cannabis company acquired a greenhouse operator. The combined company was marketing itself as a major supplier as it converts a large greenhouse into cannabis production, a strategy similar to what Village Farms (NASDAQ:VFF) and Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF) are doing with their Pure Sunfarms JV. However, since the initial pop, the stock has been trading lower precipitously while the overall cannabis market has fallen much less.

(Source: TSX)

We will examine both the operational progress and the financial decisions made by Zenabis in an attempt to figure out what happened.

Operational Progress

The core facilities for Zenabis are its Atholville facility and Langley. The Atholville facility is the most advanced in terms of licensing as it was recently approved for almost all of its 46,300 kg of designed capacity. The Langley facility is a large greenhouse with 2.1 million sq ft of the total size. However, Zenabis is only licensed for a small part of the greenhouse now, as it works to convert an additional 380,000 sq ft into production.

(Source: Public Filings)

It is worth noting that Zenabis is very proactive and transparent in its operational status as it provides detailed monthly figures on its website. For the month of July, the company harvested 1,238 kg from Atholville and expects to harvest a 4,200 kg in December alone based on current licensed production at Atholville and Stellarton which equals over 50,000 kg of annual production.

(Source: IR Deck)

In summary, Zenabis seems to be making progress on its facility build-out and cultivation despite a slightly delayed timeline compared to other LPs.

Financial Performance

Zenabis has two business units in its current asset portfolio including cannabis and propagation. Cannabis brought in $7.3 million of revenue last quarter while propagation brought in $18.1 million. The company remains unprofitable as it continues to invest in its cannabis business. We think it is immature to assess its financial performance before its cannabis business ramps up throughout 2019. As we have seen with Village Farms, a successful upstart of a large-scale greenhouse operation could provide significant revenue and earnings potential, if done right. The propagation business has a very low margin and hasn't produced a profit in the first half of 2019.

(Source: Public Filings)

In summary, we don't think Zenabis' financial performance could cause its share price to crater over 80% in 2019 so far.

Financing Strategy

Other than operational and financial performance, we think Zenabis has suffered from its financing strategy, which caused dilution and potential temporary market dislocations. Apparently, Zenabis has realized that too, and it even deliberately put out a separate financing deck on its website. The deck addresses its most recent $25 million financing in which Zenabis borrowed at a 14% interest rate and due in June 2020, less than one year from now. The company also had to pay a whopping 5% fee to the private lender.

Zenabis is highly indebted compared to most other cannabis companies. The company owes $94 million in total borrowings ($69 million as of Q2 + $25 million new loan in August) in addition to $50 million of out-of-the-money convertible debentures outstanding.

(Source: Public Filings)

In an effort to raise capital without resorting to the punitive financing sources, Zenabis became creative with its customers. It raised $30 million from Tilray (TLRY) through advancement payments and it raised another $10 million from Starseed from future cannabis sales. Compared to its current market cap of $230 million, we think the leverage is manageable given its pro forma cash position of $75 million ($10 million Q2 cash + $25 million August debt + $40 million cannabis sales advancements). However, the company also estimated that it still requires another $26 million of capital expenditures related to its remaining facilities construction before it could achieve design capacity of 160,900 kg per year. Don't forget that Zenabis raised $29 million in April by issuing 12.8 million shares at $2.25 per year. Although Zenabis has repeatedly come to the market for financing, we think its financial position is safe given its $75 million pro forma cash position. The company appears to be comfortable with its remaining capex requirements, and the need for additional financing should be small in the next 6-12 months.

Refinancing Risk

Although Zenabis has ample cash on hand to deal with the remaining facility construction, the company is facing a fast-approaching maturity cliff. The following maturities should concern investors:

$25 million of senior notes issued in August due June 2020

$21 million of senior notes due July 2020

$11 million of unsecured convertible notes due October 2020 and convertible at $2.52

$15 million of unsecured convertible debentures due September 2021 convertible at $3.62

$17 million of subordinated secured convertible notes due June 2020 and convertible at $1.55

Credit facilities provided by a major Canadian bank are due over 5+ years

We think the company will have a tough time refinancing all these upcoming maturities in 2020 given its facilities are still ramping up now. However, if production could ramp up and operations become cash flow positive throughout 2020, we believe the company could weather the situation by utilizing its $75 million pro forma cash balance.

Looking Ahead

Zenabis is probably one of the biggest disappointments in the cannabis space given its >80% decline in 2019 so far. We think the company could have done a better job with its finances by securing less punitive financing sources early on. The company had to repeatedly return to private lenders for money and each time it had to sweeten the terms, pay very high fees, issue millions of warrants with ever lower prices, and only secure debts that are very expensive and very short-term in nature. The company's capital structure is a mess now, and shareholders have been diluted significantly over the last 12 months. The overhang of the warrants issued will continue to pressure the stock and we expect the approach of using expensive bridge loans continuously does not sit well with sophisticated investors. We remain on the sidelines for Zenabis as it will have to execute perfectly in order to cope with the upcoming maturity cliff in 2020. Or it could go back to the private lenders for more money which would inevitably push its share price even lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.