Simon Property Group Is Firing On All Cylinders

Simon Property Group (SPG) is a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations. SPG is an S&P 100 company and one of the largest REITs in the world, with an equity market capitalization of ~$50bn. In comparison, all other US-listed mall REITs have an equity market capitalization below $5bn. In December 2018, SPG celebrated 25 years as a public company. Since IPO, annual FFO generation has increased by more than 25 times, more than $28bn has been paid out as dividends, and shareholders have enjoyed a total return of more than 2,500%.

Poor sentiment in the mall/retail REIT space has reached paranoia levels and share prices have collapsed across the board. As a result, dividend yields are hovering around record-high levels and valuations are extremely depressed, well below intrinsic value. This creates a unique buying opportunity, especially for those who believe physical retail has a future. We are all well aware of the bear thesis regarding malls and physical retail in general, which in many cases is based on generalizations and is somewhat binary. For example, bears argue that Amazon/online will rule the world and brick-and-mortar will collapse, department stores don't have a future so malls also don't have a future, etc. Bulls will argue that the future is omnichannel, online categories such as click-and-collect require physical locations for collections, many e-tailers (including Amazon) are opening physical stores, people need to get out of the house and socialize, etc.

SPG is the best of breed in the space. Traditionally, SPG was my main pick in the mall/retail REIT space. I am a long term shareholder of SPG, going back to early 2010. At the time, it was one of my highest conviction picks. Now, 10 years later, it is again one of my highest conviction picks. I believe that SPG's total return potential is the best it has been in a decade. As a result, I am boosting my stake in SPG aggressively. That said, I am also building positions in other mall/retail REITs as of recently, including PEI, MAC, TCO, SKT, BPR as well as WPG (common and preferred) and CBL preferred. At the right price, everything is on the table. I wrote an article entitled Misleading Headlines In The Mall Space - Things Are Actually Much Better which highlights that the mall sector is actually in much better shape than most think, challenging what the mainstream media suggests. In fact:

mall traffic is at a multi-year high, as evidenced by the Thasos Mall REIT Foot Traffic Index

sales PSF are at record-high levels

occupancy rates are resilient, around historical high levels

leasing spreads are positive across most names

malls are transforming into mixed-use/lifestyle-oriented centers, with less focus on legacy/apparel retail

Be wary of generalizations and extreme negative news in the media. The reality is quite different than what the doom and gloom stories suggest. Even though I am also building positions in other mall REITs, it is important to recognize that SPG is in a league of its own. SPG owns a large portfolio of high quality malls & premium outlets, with strong international diversification. Simon's properties are not just a premier shopping destination, they are also premier dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations. Company strengths include:

positive operating fundamentals; comparable FFO per share compound annual growth of ~8% from 2014 to 2018; adjusted FFO per diluted share increased again in Q2 2019

sales PSF increased again in Q2 2019, with roughly 1/3 of properties producing sales PSF in ~$900 zone & international properties are doing even better than its US, in the +$1,000 zone, according to management

tenant occupancy cost (as a % of sales) is at 12.8% (as of 30 June 2019) an improvement versus 13.0% registered as of 31 March 2018

occupancy has consistently remained high (94.4% in Q2 2019) despite anchor replacements, retail bankruptcies, etc

organic growth drivers: tenant demand for stores in quality locations and ability to re-lease space at higher market rents upon expiration; leasing spreads PSF increased again in Q2 2019 by a whopping 32.3% (I expect this figure to normalize at lower double digit levels)

debt is the lowest in the space (net debt to NOI of 5.1X, fixed charge coverage of 5.1X)

comparable property NOI continued its upward trend, up 2% in Q2 2019

dividend growth: 5-year dividend per share compound annual growth in excess of 10%

potential to deploy capital for accretive returns: redevelopments in existing portfolio and new greenfield/ground-up Premium Outlets (domestically and internationally), share purchases, M&A, etc

top-rated management team experienced through all economic cycles

Simon owns the Forum Shops at Caesars (picture above) as well as other iconic centers like Sawgrass Mills and Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. In fact, 5 out of the America's 10 most valuable malls belong to SPG.

Simon just raised $3.5bn in very long term debt at very low coupon rates

SPG has a rock-solid balance sheet with the lowest debt among peers. Just a few days ago, on the 4 September 2019, SPG announced that it will sell

$1.0bn principal amount of its 2.00% senior notes due September 13, 2024

$1.25bn principal amount of its 2.45% senior notes due September 13, 2029

$1.25bn principal amount of its 3.25% senior notes due September 13, 2049.

This is significant. On a combined basis, the new issues have a weighted average term of 15.9 years and a weighted average coupon rate of 2.61%. In other words, SPG raised $3.5bn at a cost/interest rate of 2.61%. The market demand for this offering was very strong (despite all the negativity about the retail apocalypse), reflecting the confidence that investors have in SPG. In fact, as SPG noted in the press release "no real estate company has ever issued $1.25 billion of thirty-year bonds in a single issuance and the interest rate for each of these tranches is the lowest achieved by any real estate company for similar notes".

SPG intends to use the proceeds to redeem $2.6bn of senior notes which have currently a weighted average coupon rate of ~3.76%. Given that weighted average coupon rate of the new issuance is 2.61%, SPG achieved quite a substantial spread (coupon/interest savings) of ~1.15 percentage points on the $2.6bn of redeemed debt. The remaining ~$900M of proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under its global unsecured commercial paper note program and use any remaining net proceeds for general business purposes.

SPG already had a rock-solid balance sheet. The $3.5bn raise with long term maturities at a cost of 2.61% makes it even stronger, providing even greater financial flexibility.

The dividend is increasing, expect more increases to come

SPG's just increased the dividend again to $8.4/share on an annualized basis (second quarterly increase this year). To put things into perspective, in 2014 the annual dividend was $5.15/share. So in a period of 5-6 years, the annual dividend has increased by more than 60%. It is important to note that all this is taking place during the doom and gloom period of the so-called 'retail apocalypse'. To further put things into perspective, the annual dividend in 2010 was $2.4/share. So, since 2010, the dividend per share has increased by 3.5 times, or 250%.

SPG has a 5-year annual dividend growth rate of more than 10%. Going forward, expect similar dividend increases due to a rock-solid balance sheet and conservative payout ratio (for the year ending December 31, 2019, SPG is projecting FFO per share of $12.30 to $12.40 versus the current dividend of $8.4/share). The current dividend yield is attractive, in excess of 5.5%. With additional annual dividend increases going forward, the pro-forma dividend yield, at today's cost, will be substantially higher.

Share repurchases help support per share metrics

During Q2 2019, SPG repurchased 1,046,580 shares of its common stock, reducing the basic and diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding to 355.5M. To put things into perspective, the share count in 2014 was 363.5M. Even though this is not a substantial decrease in the share count, it is important to note that the share count is decreasing during the era of the so-called retail apocalypse. This supports per share metrics but also sends a strong message. SPG has created a nice self-funded model, something that other companies like Brixmor Property Group (BRX) are also implementing. If the share price remains at depressed levels, the buybacks will be more effective.

SPG is deploying capital for accretive returns

As of Q2 2019, redevelopment and expansion projects, including the redevelopment of former department store spaces, were underway at more than 30 properties in the USA, Canada, Europe and Asia. SPG's share of the costs of all new development and redevelopment projects under construction at Q2 2019 was approximately $1.7bn. These redevelopments are expected to generate about 8% returns and support growth in cash flow and FFO per share. Going forward, SPG expects to invest around $1.5bn annually into improving its properties, further driving growth in cash flow and FFO per share.

SPG has not shied away from large investments. For example in 2007, SPG along with hedge fund Farallon Capital teamed up to acquire Mills Corp. The deal was valued at about $7.9bn with debt. In 2012, SPG acquired Farallon Capital’s Stake in 26 Mills Assets at a transaction valued at $1.5bn. Also, in 2012 SPG acquired a strategic ownership interest in Klepierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 16 European countries - at the time SPG invested $2bn for 28.7% equity stake. Other examples include SPG's investments in Kravko, which led to full control of assets like King of Prussia Mall. SPG has made other bold moves like attempting to take over Macerich (MAC) in 2015. Even though SPG downplays similar attempts, everything is on the table, especially if depressed valuations persist.

Conclusion

Simon is the best of breed in the mall/retail REIT space. It is well positioned with high-quality assets, international diversification, low debt and significant capital to fund growth initiatives. SPG continues to strengthen its real estate communities through development, redevelopment as well as densification activities. These actions, together with other investment initiatives such as acquiring assets and stakes in other companies (perhaps some M&A as well), will further drive cash flow and FFO per share growth. With a current dividend yield in excess of 5.5%, robust dividend coverage, strong free cash flow generation and share buybacks, I expect both the share price and the dividend per share to grow substantially over the coming years. This is a high conviction buy, as was the case a decade ago. SPG is on sale and the discount will not last forever. It is very high quality company with very high quality assets, a very prudent strategy and a very high quality management team. I am not a trader and I don't try to time the market. Very long SPG with a very long horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long TCO, MAC, PEI, BPR, SKT, WPG (common and preferred), CBL preferred