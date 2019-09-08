Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb

I consider CVS to be one of my top picks for healthcare dividend stock, and it could be a great opportunity for income investors looking for safe dividend to invest in.

The Aetna synergies are starting show while to company continues to reduce its debt. I provide my thoughts about the Aetna acquisition and what it means for the dividend.

CVS share price is starting to rise off the bottom following impressive Q2 earnings results and encouraging DOJ ruling about the Aetna acquisition.

CVS Health (CVS) stock is starting rise off its five-year lows after a strong Q2 earnings and U.S. Department of Justice resolution to permit the company to merge with Aetna. Prior to these events, the stock was being punished as a result of the fears associated with the company’s debt pile. Although I was in strong favor of the Aetna acquisition, the market punished CVS for the transformative move, which has kept me on the sidelines. However, I have had CVS on my watch list since the end of March due to its dividend and potential for a resurgence in the share price. After a few months of rolling around $52 per share, the stock has displayed higher lows and is about to break above a major support/resistance line around $62.60. I believe this a favorable time for me to enter the stock in order to capture the rising trend on undervalued stock and start cashing in that healthy dividend.

I intend to review the recent events and analyze Wall St forecasts to defend my decision to buy. In addition, I take a look at the charts to identify key areas for investors looking to start or manage their CVS position.

Company Overview

CVS Health is an integrated healthcare services provider that runs a pharmaceutical services business, in conjunction with the U.S. leading chain of pharmacies. CVS operates almost 10K retail locations, around 1K medical clinics, and has over 90M plan members. At the moment CVS has a market cap around $80B and generates annual revenues of ~$226B.

My Thoughts on the Aetna Acquisition

When looking at the CVS daily chart, one would assume the Aetna acquisition was not an intelligent action by CVS Health. However, the Aetna deal transformed CVS into a healthcare juggernaut. Now, CVS is able to provide a suite of services, which could make a local CVS store the go-to health care business. In addition, the sharing of data and analytics will create amazing synergy that will help lower the cost of healthcare. Source:

For me, the most enticing aspect of the acquisition is that CVS has diversified their income, while simultaneously creating cost-cutting efficiencies. The company anticipates these synergies will create a great long-term opportunity. I believe that stronger cash flows and earnings growth will reveal these synergies in the coming years.

Prior to Aetna deal, CVS is was already the leader amongst its peers. Following the deal, a local CVS store will become a one-stop-shop for healthcare solutions. I’m not sure if Walgreens (WBA) or Rite Aid (RAD) can match up.

Admittedly, I am a bit concerned about the amount of debt CVS took to finance the deal. Taking a look at figure 1, we can see an overview of the company’s balance sheet. The company’s short-term and long-term debt is about $67B with only ~$8.5B in total cash.

Figure 1: CVS Balance Sheet Overview (Source Seeking Alpha)

CVS does have a deep hole climb out of, however, company management has made debt reduction their chief priority and some strategies to shrink the company's debt substantially in the coming years. Unfortunately, they have decided to freeze the dividend and to stop buybacks with the intention to cut the debt as quickly as possible.

Figure 2: CVS Dividend Summary (Source Seeking Alpha)

Once the company hits their target leverage of 3x debt to EBITDA ratio, we could see the company unfreeze the dividend and resume buybacks. The company expects to have $4.2B-$4.6B available to repay debt. Assuming those numbers remains the same, investors might have to wait until 2022 to see that 3x debt to EBITDA.

Personally, I am happy to see the company address the debt by keeping the dividend flat and holding off on buybacks.

Figure 3: Dividend Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

I believe getting the debt under control will be critical for the near-term share price and will prove to the market that this was the right move. Once the company hits their debt reduction target, we could see the company substantially increase their dividend. So I’ll take a rise in the share price, plus an increase in dividend yield.

Is there Evidence of Synergy?

The company’s Q2 earnings revealed (Figure 4) some of the synergies created from the Aetna deal. CVS recorded adjusted revenues of $63.4B, which was an increase of 36%.

Figure 4: Q2 Results (Source CVS)

In addition, the adjusted operating income increased 55% to $4B, while adjusted EPS climbed to $1.89, and cash flow from operations popped up 82% to $5.3B. The company's Pharmacy Services segment led the way with $34.8B, which was up 4.2% YOY. The Retail & Long-Term Care segment pulled in $21.4B, which was 3.7% YOY. Aetna and the Health Care Benefits segment recorded $17.4B in revenue.

Based on these results, I would say the company is doing better since Aetna is onboard. I look forward to the Q3 earnings to see if the company is on track to hit that upgraded $400M in Aetna-related cost synergies this year.

CVS a Safe Income Stock?

Looking at Seeking Alpha’s CVS dividend scorecard (Figure 5), we can see that investors should feel confident that dividend is safe compared to the industry average.

Figure 5: CVS Dividend Score (Source Seeking Alpha)

Admittedly, these are not guarantees, however, I am looking to place some of my profits from speculative stocks into “safer” investments as the overall market is showing signs of slowing down. CVS is now a diversified company with multiple segments bringing in strong revenue, so I feel confident the share price won’t experience a devastating sell-off in the market starts to turnover.

Figure 6: CVS Dividend Score (Source Seeking Alpha)

The Street expects CVS to record single-digit revenue growth from 2020-2028 (Figure 7). If all goes well, the company should report encouraging earnings reports, which gives me some confidence the market won’t have too much ammo to shoot it down in the coming years.

Figure 7: CVS Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

What is more, the Street anticipates the annual EPS to grow significantly in the next few years (Figure 8). Looking at the Forward PE, we can see a solid drop from 8.84 at the end of 2019 to 6.71 in 2023.

Figure 8: CVS Annual EPS Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

That is a significant improvement in EPS in such a short period of time…at least for a large-cap company like CVS. Again, these are just estimates based on guidance and analysts, however, it does showcase how undervalued CVS is right now. Perhaps it is just me, but I find a PE under 10x to be attractive for a large-cap stock - especially if it has a dividend. So, it appears CVS has a safe dividend and is undervalued.

Finding an Entry

Looking at figure 9, we can see the strong sell-off following the Aetna deal back in November of 2018 and the knife drop in March. After the stock popped up out of the oversold area on the RSI, it started to form a bottom moving towards the start of August. Recently, the share price broke through the $57.80 resistance and has held above that line for a few weeks.

Figure 9: CVS Daily (Source Trendspider)

Now the share price is testing the $62.60 resistance area and could breakout following the court ruling press release. I plan to enter once the stock is able to close above that resistance line. If it fails to hold above that line, I will hold-off on buy-in anticipation it retesting the $57.80 area. If it bounces off that support, I will start with a very small position and will add once it finally closes above $62.60.

I know dividends and technical analysis don’t go hand-in-hand, but you can’t look at that daily chart and claim CVS hasn’t been trading on technicals since March.

Conclusion

The recent U.S. District Court ruling and Q2 earnings provide me with confidence that the company has positioned itself for long-term growth and will be able to pay down its debt. I expect investors to start returning to CVS as the company closes in on their debt to EBITDA target and continues to show the synergy from Aetna.

Based on the charts, I anticipate the stock to breakout and move above that $62.60 area in the coming days. It looks like a bottom has formed over the past few months and has set a base for a resurgence in the share price.

I consider CVS Health to be one of my top picks for healthcare dividend stock and could be a great opportunity for income investors looking for a safe dividend from an undervalued stock.

What is My Plan? Once I have established a position, I will look to add during the increased volatility around earnings reports. Once I have finished adding to my position, I will hold onto my CVS position for at least 5 years and will consider holding the full position indefinitely as long as the dividend remains above its current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.