Looking For A Solid Company In The Energy Sector? CVR Energy Is The Answer

Its debt level is healthy, and I do not foresee major liquidity requirements in the interim.

If you want to invest in the energy sector, CVR Energy (CVI) is the stock that you should consider buying. It has strong tailwinds. Its operational performance is stunning, and I expect more dividend hikes in the future.

What I like about CVI

One of the aspects that I love about CVI is that in 2Q 2019, on the petroleum segment, the combined total throughput was approximately 216,000 barrels per day, compared to 218,000 barrels per day in 2Q 2018. The throughput rate was high despite record levels of rainfall and flooding conditions, according to Dave Lamp, CEO. Also, the company gathered approximately 120,000 barrels per day in 2Q 2019, up 8% from the same quarter a year ago. It seems that management is executing a strategy favorable to stockholders.

On the fertilizer segment, the Coffeyville’s ammonia unit operated at 97% utilization in the quarter. At East Dubuque, the ammonia plant operated at 98% capacity. What is not to like about the fertilizer unit? Along with the same note, the fertilizer segment reported operating income of $35 million in 2Q 2019 compared to an operating loss of less than $1 million a year ago. I like the fact that management is managing expenses.

CVI should have demand for its refined products going forward. I believe that the strong demand for gasoline will perdure, as evidenced by the rising trend in total vehicle miles traveled (VMT). As gasoline prices remain low, I do not expect the VMT trend to reverse.

Lastly, I think that CVI would be an excellent candidate to be acquired. In the 2Q 2019 earnings call, Prashant Rao, from Citigroup, asked the management where the company stands exploring for strategic alternatives for the company. Dave Lamp responded:

We look forward to exploring all the options available to us in the future, and that's what we'll do to be at this bank process.

I would not be surprised if CVI is acquired due to the outstanding operational performance that I am about to discuss.

CVI’s operational performance is stunning

The recent operational performance from CVI looks stunning. My go-to summary is the DuPont ROE analysis because it provides a holistic view of the company. You get a sense of how the company is doing on tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and summary in the following tables; then, I am discussing each item and its implication. All figures are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The company’s ROE is improving. In 2Q 2019, the company generated 8.38 cents of income per every equity dollar. The metric has been growing over the past six quarters. The usefulness of the DuPont ROE analysis is that it allows us to know precisely why the ROE is changing.

A driver for the improving ROE is the improving tax burden. In other words, the company is paying a smaller amount of taxes compared to the EBT.

The interest burden is highly volatile due to varying interest income. Nonetheless, I am happy to see that the interest expense has remained unchanged at $26 million per quarter. I will discuss the interest expense and debt level further in the following section.

Another positive trait from CVI is the expanding operating income margin. The coefficient has improved from 6.0% in 2Q 2018 to 10.6% in 2Q 2019.

There is not much to write about the asset turnover as it sits at the trailing six-quarter average of 0.44.

Lastly, I am excited to see a declining equity multiplier. In general, I start to get anxious when the metric is above 3.0. In CVI’s case, although it was close to my line in the sand at 2.77 in 2Q 2019, it is trending lower.

In brief, CVI has an outstanding operational performance.

The CVI’s debt level should not be a concerned

Another reason to be excited about CVI is the healthy debt level on its books. My preferred metrics to analyze the healthiness of the debt are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the debt-to-equity ratio (D/E). Both coefficients look stellar.

On the ICR side, the ratio has been expanding due to unchanging interest expense and rising operating income. I am happy with CVI’s ICR as long as the metric remains above 3.0.

From the D/E perspective, the coefficient looks phenomenal. It is below 1.0, and it is declining.

Moreover, going forward, I do not see any substantial liquidity requirements as its debt matures in 2022 and 2023. You can disregard the $2 million senior notes due in 2021.

Source: 2Q 2019 10-Q form

In brief, CVI has ample room to issue debt when management deems necessary for growth.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The dividend is sustainable

If you have been reading my previous articles, you know that I look at the dividend sustainability by analyzing the dividend coverage ratio. I calculate the metric from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO). From the net income perspective, the company has covered the dividends from the net income in the past six quarters. Also, the DCR expanded from 1.17 in 2Q 2018 to 1.55 in Q2 2019.

Companies pay dividends with cash. Therefore, the company should generate enough cash flow from operations to cover capital expenditures and dividends. In CVI’s case, the company funds CAPEX and dividends from its CFO.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

In brief, with such reliable coverage, you should expect continuing dividend hikes in the coming quarters.

My takeaway

If you want to invest in the energy sector and collect a juicy and safe dividend, look no further. CVI has strong tailwinds, and coupled with robust financial performance, CVI is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.