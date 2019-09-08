Lazard: A Value Pick From The Financial Services Industry

Lazard (LAZ) is a cash-generating business that is an interesting pick for income investors. The company offers a very high current dividend yield (excluding special dividends) and the management has shown willingness to share excess cash with shareholders through extra dividends and additional buybacks. With revenue well-balanced between the more economy-sensitive asset management business and the financial advisory unit, the company is in a strong position to weather future downturns and keep paying out dividends.

The Company

Lazard is a global financial advisory and asset management company with a long history going back to 1840s. They have a truly global footprint, with operations in more than 27 countries. The financial advisory business unit provides assistance with mergers and acquisitions, taking companies public, restructuring etc and the asset management business that has more than $237 billion of assets under management provides services to both individual and institutional investors alike. The revenue is well balanced between the 2 business units with both accounting to roughly half of the revenue. The asset management business has seen positive net flows in the last 5 years, which shows that Lazard is doing well in a very competitive environment where the assets under management (AUM) fees are being depressed. They have managed to do that by continuously innovating their product offering, with new strategies representing 50% of the current assets under management.

Latest Earnings Report

In the latest quarter the financial advisory unit brought in $329 million in operating revenue and asset management operating revenue was $291 million. EPS of $0.73 beat analysts expectations of $0.63. This was a big YOY fall from $1.10 but as the financial advisory revenues are quite choppy quarter-to-quarter this is not something that should be compared on quarterly basis. The AUM declined 3% YOY but the average AUM increased 4% from the first quarter of this year. YOY management fees declined(-10%). The big news last month was that Lazard is set to win the advisory mandate for Saudi Aramco(ARMCO) IPO. Lazard already played a role in the company's bond offering this year and looks to have impressed to earn this role in the upcoming IPO.

Dividend

The current dividend is 5.3% excluding the special dividend. On a TTM basis the dividend payout ratio is 58%. I believe it offers a good combination of The dividend has grown by a very impressive CAGR of 14% in the last 12 years. The company managed to increase their dividend even during the recession (although the payout ratio was very low back then) and the latest increase in 2019 was 6.8%. Lazard has also been distributing special dividends since 2012, but has recently dialed them down a bit, to increase the buybacks since the shares are undervalued. Although it is always nice to receive extra dividends, the usual dividend growth is still strong and at current valuations it makes sense to purchase back stock.

Valuation

Morningstar is currently giving Lazard’s shares a 4-star rating, suggesting that the company’s stock is undervalued, even when factoring in a downturn. Looking at the company’s 5-year average valuation, the shares currently look undervalued by both price to forward earnings (8.6) and price to cash flow (6) basis. Also the CAPE ratio of 14 suggests that this is a good entry point.

Risks

The asset management business is especially vulnerable to economic downturns, with investors selling off their assets in times of trouble. Over 80% of Lazard’s assets under management are invested in equity, that means their earnings are very highly correlated with how the stock markets are doing so the biggest risk for Lazard is a crash in stock prices. A risk affecting the whole asset management industry is the race to 0% for management fees and Lazard is trying to offset that by constantly innovating their product offering.

For me personally, the only thing holding me back from investing in this company is the partnership structure. It means that dividends are mostly returns of capital and as a European investor the tax situation gets very complicated there.

Summary

Lazard is paying its shareholders a generous dividend that is well covered by earnings. In addition to that the shareholders have received special dividends and have benefited from the company buying back its stock at low valuations. Although half of its revenue is highly exposed to stock market movements and the asset management industry faces some headwinds, the company has a solid track record of delivering in all market conditions. For income investors who don't have a problem with the partnership structure and K-1 tax form, this is a company worthy of further research.

