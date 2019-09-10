5 Biggest Myths About REIT Investing

As a result, there are a lot of myths about REITs that impact their market sentiment.

Real estate investors are quick to dismiss REITs and spread propaganda about them, despite often not knowing anything about REITs.

As a former private equity real estate investor who later turned to REIT investing, I understand the pros and cons of both approaches.

Rental investors will argue that REITs are…

Volatile

Managed to enrich the managers

“Not Real Estate”

And REITs investors would reply that Rental investments are…

Illiquid

Concentrated

“A hassle to manage”

source

Both, rentals and REITs are the most popular approaches to real estate investing for individual investors. They can both work very well and which strategy to follow mostly depends on your personal objectives, risk tolerance, and circumstances.

I have long been involved in this debate of “REITs vs. Rentals” because I used to work in private equity – raising money from investors to go after property acquisitions. Our main competitors were REITs and so I often heard biased comparisons that attempted to make REITs look bad (in comparison to Private Equity).

I actually came to the other conclusion and believe that REITs are better vehicles for 95% of investors out there. In this article, I identify the 5 largest myths about REIT investing:

Myth #1: Private Properties are More Rewarding Than REITs

Investors are willing take on the challenge of investing in an illiquid asset class (rentals) because they believe that they can generate materially higher returns by doing so.

In reality, the numbers show a different story for the average investor. REITs have historically outperformed private real estate investments by up to ~4% per year for the past +25 years.

source

In other words, if you had a million dollars 25 years ago and invested it in REITs rather than in private real estate, you would have nearly two and half times more today. This is because:

REITs can grow cash flow at a faster rate thanks to better access to capital at a lower cost than private investors.

REIT investors avoid high transaction costs that dilute returns on day 1.

Finally, REITs benefit from valuable economies of scale and synergies.

Over full market cycles – REITs have averaged 12.5% annual returns – beating almost any other asset class. Rental investors will often look at their leveraged cash on cash “pro-forma” return on Year 1 and think that they can do better. However, once they calculate the real “realized” return over a full cycle with all the costs included – the returns are unlikely to beat REITs which are professional managed with large scale.

Myth #2: REITs are Much More Volatile

Rental investors commonly argue that REITs are stocks and therefore they are more volatile. A direct and fair comparison of volatility is not possible as the valuation methodologies between REITs and rentals differ materially. That said, we find evidence that private real estate is actually more volatile than REITs when adjusting for the leverage effect and accounting for differences in valuation methodologies.

The below table compares the volatility of private real estate indexes to REITs and makes a series of adjustments to make the metrics more comparable:

source

It demonstrates that there are three reasons why investors often make the mistake of thinking that REITs are more volatile than private real estate.

First, they compare levered REIT returns to unlevered private returns.

Secondly, they do not consider the differences between transaction based returns (REITs) and appraisal-based returns (Private).

And finally, investors forget that averaged returns (Private) cannot be compared with end to end returns (REITs).

When adjusting for all these differences, the researcher finds that listed equity REIT returns are actually 17.5% less volatile than private real estate.

Think of a concrete example: you own an 80% leveraged rental. If you try to sell your property on a daily basis, there is absolutely no chance that you get the same offer every day. With this amount of leverage, your equity stake is varying at 5-to-1 – meaning that a 1% variation in property prices leads to a 5% variation in your equity value. If you received a quote on a daily basis, in a private market that is more illiquid and inefficient, it is safe to say that your investment would be highly volatile. Moreover, since we are taking about a single property, one change such as the tenant moving out, the roof leaking, or any other factor would have a significant impact of value – causing great volatility.

REITs, on the other hand, use only moderate leverage, are widely diversified, and trade on liquid and more efficient markets. The price discovery is much easier and the volatility should rightfully be lower in most time periods.

It is easy to say that a rental is not volatile if you never receive a quote on your property. The reality is much different once you really dive into what drives volatility.

Myth #3: REITs Have High Overhead Cost

According to rental investors, REITs can only generate highly diluted returns because they are managed by professionals who need to get paid. We already busted this myth but figured we could go a bit deeper into the reasoning behind this idea.

While it is true that REIT managers get paid (often handsomely), it ignores how large scale allows for significant economies of scale.

A good example here is Realty Income (O) which annual overhead cost accounts for only 40 basis point of portfolio value:

source

This is a very small price to pay for your assets to be professionally managed by some of the world’s best real estate investors with decades of experience and significant resources. It also ignores that while REIT investors pay managers, the REIT structure itself comes with large cost savings.

REIT investors do not pay real estate transaction cost which may account up to 10% on day 1 of your rental acquisition Scale and reputation allow for better credit terms and lower cost of capital. Property management and brokerage are much more efficient, cheaper and more professional. Buying building materials and using contractors for renovations in large quantity can also come with large discounts.

Therefore, even after accounting for the salaries paid to managers, certain studies find that REITs have significant cost advantages – putting REIT investors at a 4% annual head start over private investors.

The argument that REITs produce diluted returns because of management salaries is even weaker when you consider that rental investors assume that all of their own work has no cost. Managing rental investments takes a lot of time and efforts. This is real work that should be compensated since you could well use your time doing something else. Just consider if you paid yourself just $20 per hour for all the hard work you put in dealing with tenants, toilets and trashes. At $20 per hour and 10 hours per month on average, your work would be worth $2,400 per year or 2-4 months of rents in most states. The lack of scale and cost-efficiencies are flagrant.

Myth #4: REITs Lack the Power of Leverage

Rental investors will often also argue that they can earn much higher returns than REITs by financing their investment with a mortgage and just putting 20% down. Some investors may use a bit less leverage (70% LTV), others a bit more (85%), but the debt financing remains a very sizable portion of the capital stack.

There is no doubt that if you buy a property at an 8% cap rate, and finance it with cheap debt at 80%, you are set for high returns in the immediate term. But how safe is this over a full cycle?

Investors have a short memory, but just 10 years, thousands of property investors lost everything by using this much leverage. If you finance your rental with 80% debt, all it takes is a 20% price decline to wipe out your entire equity.

Source

In the last recession, property prices declined by way more than that, and yet investors are once again using high leverage with no fear of a potential recession.

There is no magic in leverage. It boosts returns in good times and crushes investors in poor times. Rental investors are comparing extremely leveraged rental returns with conservatively financed REITs as if it was the same thing.

REITs focus on generating good returns over a full market cycles and only use 35% LTV on average. They learnt their lesson in 2008 and already prepare for the next down cycle. We believe that this is preferable to taking on massive risk now by overleveraging in a late cycle economy.

Myth #5: REITs Pay Too Little Income

Finally, private property investors commonly point out that they are able to earn higher cash flow yields by investing in rentals as compared to buying low yielding REITs such as STORE Capital (STOR), Public Storage (PSA), or Prologis (PLD) with 3-5% dividend yields.

But they ignore that they could easily earn higher yields with REITs if they adapted their investment strategy toward that goal. Our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord currently pays a ~8% dividend yield with a safe 72% payout ratio - by seeking to invest in undervalued REITs offering the highest return potential.

Bottom Line

REITs have historically outperformed private real estate by a large margin. REITs are not more volatile after making appropriate adjustments. REITs are efficiently managed and enjoy economies of scales. REITs also enjoy the power of leverage but they are much more prudent. Most importantly, you can earn high income with REITs if you adapt your strategy.

Closing Notes

Rental investors are quick to dismiss REIT investments when very often, they themselves have very little knowledge about REITs.

In reality, REITs offer similar exposure and income but with the added benefits of professional management, liquidity, low transaction cost, diversification, true passive income and long-term outperformance.

I have no doubt that certain smart and entrepreneurial real estate investors are able to outperform REITs by investing in rentals. But the same also can be said about smart and entrepreneurial REIT investors who are willing to do some digging to find undervalued companies. As an example, Green Street Advisors has managed to generate 22% annual returns on its BUY picks by following a value approach to REIT investing since 1993.

source

This is what we aim to do about specializing in REIT investing. We want to maximize our chances of generating high total returns with limited risk while remaining liquid and in control of our real estate investment. We believe that the best way to achieve this is by investing in REITs, not in private rental properties.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.