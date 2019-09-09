HP: Surprisingly A Bargain, Despite Challenges In Printing Supplies

Since I don't expect fantastic capital appreciation from tech positions in the next 1 to 2 years, I'm happy to collect a healthy dividend on this undervalued stock.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Technology stocks have had a great year so far. This hasn’t been the case for HP (HPQ). While the Technology sector (XLK) has outperformed the S&P 500 year to date, HP has underperformed both its sector and the market.

Yet it would be a pity for dividend investors to discard HP. Its combination of dividend yield, dividend growth potential and value should be enough for investors to consider a position in the stock.

HP has a dividend yield of 3.39% & trades around $18.91. Based on my M.A.D Assessment HPQ has a Dividend Strength score of 60 and a Stock Strength score of 82.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in HP. However, investors will want to adjust position sizing to reflect their target exposure to the technology sector.

Usually tech stocks underperform in the late stages of the business cycle, and continue to underperform throughout a recession. So far around, this hasn’t been the case, and avoiding tech this year would have been costly. Nonetheless, given the likelihood of severe capital losses for tech in a recession, we suggest investors keep their tech allocation more modest than throughout earlier stages of the business cycle.

This can mean selling overvalued positions, and allocating part of the funds to more undervalued tech stocks.

This article will consider the potential for HP as an income investment before considering its potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is one that pays a safe dividend and offers a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. These two factors, dividend safety and dividend potential will be broken down to consider HP’s potential as an income investment.

Dividend Safety

HP pays out 23% of earnings as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 75% of dividend stocks.

HP pays 19% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 66% of dividend stocks.

HP has a free cashflow payout ratio of 21%, a better ratio than 78% of dividend stocks.

HP's payout ratios are very satisfying according to these metrics. Whether relative to cashflows or earnings, the company can afford to pay the dividend 4-5x.

31/07/2015 31/07/2016 31/07/2017 31/07/2018 31/07/2019 Dividends $0.6600 $0.5400 $0.5100 $0.5500 $0.6202 Net Income $2.45 $1.87 $1.39 $2.72 $2.72 Payout Ratio 27% 29% 37% 21% 23% Cash From Operations $3.60 $2.98 $2.17 $2.62 $3.33 Payout Ratio 19% 19% 24% 21% 19% Free Cash Flow $1.63 $2.25 $1.95 $2.29 $2.89 Payout Ratio 41% 24% 27% 24% 22%

HP’s earnings and cashflows, while trending upwards these past few years, have been choppy. The bright point is that the company’s free cashflow in the past 12 months has been significantly higher than it has been in any of the previous 4 ttm periods.

Dividend Potential

Dividend potential is the intersection of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The best way to assess dividend growth potential is to look at these 3 elements:

Can the company afford to grow its dividend even without increasing earnings and cashflows? As we saw in the previous section, the answer to this question is yes. Has management shown commitment to growing the dividend? Since dividend increases is subject entirely to management’s discretion, we’re looking for commitment to paying a steadily increasing dividend. Are top and bottom lines increasing at a healthy rate, and if so is the trend likely to continue? This becomes secondary when the dividend can be covered 5x by free cashflow like it is the case with HP.

This will give us an approximate idea of future dividend growth. We tie this digit in with the current yield, and if the combination is attractive, we can conclude that the stock has good dividend potential. (For more on this, read: “Dividend Investing Strategy For Individuals Like You And Me”.)

HP's dividend yield of 3.39% is better than 70% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 14%. A look at the chart below would suggest that the dividend was cut from $0.18 per quarter in late 2015 to $0.12.

But this isn’t exactly accurate. In late 2015, HP spun off HP Enterprise (HPE).

HPQ’s dividend went from $0.18 to $0.12, and the newly formed HPE paid $0.06 in yearly dividends. So this actually evens this out. Management has been steadily increasing the quarterly dividend by $0.02 each year.

If management keeps up the current rate of increase, it would suggest that the dividend would grow at a CAGR of 10% over the next 5 years.

Since the spin-off, HP’s revenues and net income has been increasing every year.

However in the latest quarter, which ended on July 31st, revenue growth stalled because of a decline in the company’s Printing segment.

This is cause for concern, because while the printing segment represents a 1/3rd of revenues it accounts for 59% of operating earnings. This is because supplies for printers (cartridges & toner) are much higher margin that personal computers.

The challenge in printing supplies is mostly centered in the EMEA region, where in Q3, supplies were down in the mid-teens.

Steve Fieler, the company’s CFO, summarized the challenge the company faces in the latest earnings call:

We've invested billions of dollars in IP and R&D on our print hardware, yet again, the business model is we don’t make money typically in the hardware, it’s made on supplies. So, if I fast forward to the present and through the question around an omni-channel environment where a price you post in Germany on Amazon, one can buy in a different country and there’s complete price transparency in an omni-channel world where we have had increased competition from non-HP originals, clones as an example, who do not invest like we invest in intellectual property or invest in the hardware, are going after our supplies profitable. So, that's fundamentally the strategic challenge that we’re facing. Now, the really good news about all this is we've got impressive IP that can protect the supplies, but moreover, gives us an opportunity where we invest in the hardware to evolve that business model, and we’ve always taken a system view of where we make money. It’s just that system view across hardware, supplies and services has been pivoted on supplies, but there's nothing that will prevent us over time to shift that to where the profit can flow to other parts of the stack. And so, it is impacting our results. What we've seen in other regions, Americas and Asia-Pacific as an example, is there has been a larger Amazon type or online presence in these regions before we’ve seen it in EMEA. And so, we have already worked with these partners to make sure we’ve got the right presence and the right partnering and the right share of wallet on online. So, we've really kind of penetrated that in the other regions before EMEA, which is one of the reasons why we’re seeing the issue in EMEA now where we're not seeing as much of that omni-channel challenge in the other two regions.

So, of the three points that determine dividend growth potential, HP passes 2 of the 3 with flying colors: it can afford its dividend multiple times, management has shown commitment to growing the dividend at an attractive rate, but top line potential is impacted by the challenges the company faces in the supplies segment.

The company will need to address this in upcoming years, and this should be monitored. In the meantime, the company continues to generate bags of cash, which can more than cover the dividend.

Dividend Summary

HPQ has a dividend strength score of 60 / 100. The stock has pristine dividend safety, a great combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. For now HP has good dividend strength, and the top line challenges wouldn’t prevent me from investing and monitoring this quarter after quarter for a few years.

Stock Strength

If HP’s top line is challenged, it still looks like an attractive dividend stock. Now let’s consider the stock’s potential for capital appreciation by looking at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

Undervalued stocks tend to outperform overvalued stocks. However without clear catalysts, stocks can remain undervalued for a long time. Investor sentiment needs to be on the side of the stock for it to take off.

HPQ has a P/E of 6.95x

P/S of 0.49x

P/CFO of 5.66x

Dividend yield of 3.39%

Buyback yield of 6.80%

Shareholder yield of 10.19%.

These values would suggest that HPQ is more undervalued than 99% of stocks, which makes it look like a bargain. The stock trades at stupidly low multiples of earnings and cashflows. Plus it has a super attractive buyback yield. As of July 31st, HP still had an outstanding $2bn to allocate to share repurchases. If management deploys all that cash in the next 12 months, investors can expect a buyback yield of 7%, which would push down the stock’s multiples even farther.

HPQ seems extremely undervalued relative to the market, yet since the spinoff the stock has always traded at multiples between 3x and 14x earnings as we can see in the graph below.

But even if we assume that 8x earnings is a fair multiple for HP, the stock would be undervalued by 13-14%.

Ultimately I believe that HP is a value play. However, unless the company’s challenges in its supplies business are addressed, the stock could remain at these depressed prices for a long time.

Value Score: 99 / 100

Momentum

For HP to realize value, it will need investor sentiment on its side. HP's price has decreased -3.32% these last 3 months,

-2.32% these last 6 months & -23.38% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $18.91.

HPQ has better momentum than only 38% of stocks, which while not awful isn’t great. HP has been trading sideways for the past 6 months after tumbling after Q1 results were published.

This suggests that HP is unlikely to outperform the market in upcoming quarters, unless investor sentiment changes swiftly which is unlikely.

Momentum score: 38 / 100

Financial Strength

HP’s negative equity makes it impossible to analyze the stocks gearing ratio. But debt only represents 15% of HP’s assets which is encouraging. Furthermore HP's liabilities have decreased by 7% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 15.0% of HPQ's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that HP has better financial strength than 60% of stocks. This is satisfactory and inline with the Information Technology median score of 60 / 100.

Financial Strength Score: 60/100

Earnings Quality

HP’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -2.9% puts it ahead of 29% of stocks.102.6% of HPQ's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 45% of stocks. Each dollar of HPQ's assets generates $1.8 of revenue, putting it ahead of 94% of stocks. Based on these findings, HPQ has higher earnings quality than 65% of stocks. HP has an extremely efficient asset base which is capable of generating large amounts of revenues. Its earnings quality is just slightly below the sector median’s earnings quality score of 69 / 100.

Earnings Quality Score: 65 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 82 / 100 which is satisfying. HP has decent fundamentals, looks extremely undervalued, but has poor momentum. Until the company addresses its challenges in its supplies business, it is unlikely the stock will gain much traction.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 60 & a stock strength of 82, HP is a

good choice for dividend investors who want to maintain exposure to the tech sector while getting an attractive dividend yield and good dividend potential.

Keep in mind that the stock is probably dead money until it convinces the investor community that it can resolve issues in the supplies segment. This is okay for me since I don’t expect much returns from the tech sector over the next year or two, and am happy to collect a fast growing dividend in an already cheap stock. In recessions, value tends to beat growth, and if that is the case, HP could surprise many as a good recession holding.

My portfolio has long been in the need for another tech stock or two. Cisco (CSCO) has been my only tech position for the past few years, and I’ve been wanting to add another stock to reduce idiosyncratic risk.

I hadn't looked at HP since the spin-off, but am now satisfied with the stock in the current market environment. I’ll be initiating a position in HPQ in upcoming days.

