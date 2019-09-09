Big Lots: P/E Multiple Re-Rating On Its Way

At a current price of $22.74, its lowest in 10 years, Big Lots (BIG) is cheap on most valuation metrics. It is trading at a historically low P/E multiple of 7. Lowest on record even during the great recession.

Sales appear to be stabilizing as the latest quarterly results show. Management's decision to reinvest in the business is having a good impact as the “Store of the future” plan starts expanding to more locations. I see 2019 as a transition year in which margins will remain depressed as the team keeps on investing in new locations, merchandise and starts implementing its cost reduction initiatives.

Normalizing operating key metrics is essential to valuing a company like Big Lots. I see upside opportunity as margins start returning to normal levels which would increase EPS and ROIC. With the current capital allocation policy of returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks while reinvesting in the business, I don’t see Big Lots as a value trap. There is opportunity in this investment.

Turnaround getting ready to bear fruits

Big Lots' turnaround started when then CEO David Campisi took the helm during 2013. During his time as CEO he introduced new concepts and ideas that helped define Big Lots in the retail space. He was the creator of the company’s core customer, Jennifer. Jennifer is the ideal customer for Big Lots. A person seeking value and the excitement of “treasure hunting.”

He also took control of inventory at the stores, a project he named “Edit to Amplify.” He noticed at the time that stores were selling products that didn’t match because they were more focused in securing disparate closeout purchases, essentially putting on shelves merchandise they were able to buy at liquidation deals, sacrificing quality over price. His attention shifted to providing customers what they needed and consistently. He took out products that didn’t perform to expectations while adding those that did. That uniformity improved efficiencies at stores, advertising and inventory purchases.

A recent example on the ability of management to continuing implementing the “Edit to Amplify” strategy was found in the comments made during the Q1 2019 conference call:

Coming soon, we will lean into the Soft Home business even further as we have made the strategic decision to downsize and exit greeting cards and redeploy the space for new fashion bedding in the quarter, a business that is trending in the industry and where Jennifer gives us permission to play.

The focus also changed to categories such as furniture, soft home and seasonal products. It was Mr. Campisi's belief that selling furniture was a key differentiator with major competitors. Discount stores such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) don’t sell furniture and big retailers such as Target (NYSE:TGT) or Walmart (NYSE:WMT) sells DIY goods. If you go to a Big Lots retailer you will see furniture in the middle of the store, soft home goods in the right and seasonal goods to the left. Consumables goods in the back of the store. A program called “lease to own” was also introduced to facilitate the purchase of bigger ticket items, which offers customers a 90-day purchase option with an early buyout availability.

In 2016, he introduced the concept of “Store of the Future.” He referred to the project as a multi-multi year project during his letter to shareholders in that same year. The idea consists of remodeling and relocating stores. It focuses on using floor space more efficiently, highlighting items that sell well and enhancing the in-store experience.

Management's guidance about the completion of this project was touched upon during the Q1 2019 conference call:

As was mentioned earlier, we will remodel well over 200 stores this year and open approximately 50 in the new format, expanding our penetration to nearly one third of the store base by the end of the fiscal year. Work stream is focused on increasing the numbers of stores we convert going forward to over 300 stores on an annual basis. We believe we should be largely complete with the fleet or roughly 90% of the fleet by the end of 2021

Margin Compression Should be temporary

In retail businesses, cost margins play a huge role in the profitability of the company. Because margins tend to be low, basis point decreases can have a huge impact on net income.

Big Lots' gross profit margins have been surprisingly stable as shown in the following graph:

Source: koyfin.com

During a ten-year period, Big Lots' gross margins have fluctuated from a high of 40.8% to a low of 38.8% during FY 2014. That is only a spread of 2 percentage points in a decade. Current gross margins stand at 40.4% which is near the 10-year historical data.

Operating margin, however, indicates margin compression that started during FY 2018:

Source: koyfin.com

Management explanation for a decrease in operating margins is as follows:

The increase in capital expenditures was the consequence of an acceleration in the “Store of the Future” concept. This includes remodeling, relocating and opening new stores under the format. In case of relocations or new store openings, these locations have higher lease expenses compared to legacy stores. As relocations and remodeling take hold, it affects revenues temporarily. A new distribution center in California also increased capital expenditures. The increase in SG&A was related to a new strategic planning process the company calls “Operation North Star.” This planning process is targeted to the acceleration of revenue. Research has been done on Big Lots' customers to understand the changing retail environment, new trends and what the customer is interested in buying when going into a Big Lots store. Other expenses included one-time items such as compensation package paid to former CEO and litigation settlements for total one-time costs of $10.5M or 0.26c per share. Although tariffs do affect the company, one-time expenses related to them affected margins as inventory was imported earlier than expected.

Margin Normalization

A possible investment in Big Lots should be based on the idea that once the roll-out of the “Store of the Future” concept ends and these new stores establish themselves in their markets, revenues begin to stabilize or increase modestly and store efficiencies kick in, pushing operating margins into a historical level of around 6%. The new store format focuses more on higher ticket and higher margin items such as furniture, soft home and seasonal. A higher contribution margin from these items will help increase operating margins. This was explained during the Q4 2018 conference call:

In terms of store remodels, our efforts continue to generate incremental sales lifts coming primarily from Furniture, Seasonal and Soft Home, which are accretive to the company's average margin rate

There are reasons to believe that revenues might start to stabilize. The following graph shows quarterly revenues in a 3-year period:

Source: koyfin.com

Revenues as seen from the chart have been comping nicely from the last two quarters. There were also important comments made during the last conference calls that indicated new store formats are seeing increasing revenue growth and foot traffic, even after the one year anniversary, which bodes well for future growth of the company as more stores enter the “Store of the Future” project:

Sales trends in the first year after the remodel haven't changed. They are still up in the high single to low double-digit range in most major markets. And our second new stores, or more specifically the Phoenix market, continues to outperform the comps in our balance of chain stores. Our recent new store openings, in many cases, are performing near or above the highest marks in our recent history. In total, approximately 200 stores were in the new Store of the Future format at the end of the year, and we liked the results. – Q4 2018 Call

And again expressed during the Q1 2019 call:

Sales lift for first year stores continued to be in the high single digits with the majority of the increase coming from the margin rich categories of Furniture, Seasonal and Soft Home.

The “Store of the Future” program is expected to be 90% completed by the end of 2021.

As part of the strategic program, management stated it has a plan to reduce expenses by $100M in the next 3 years, with $40M in expense reduction coming in 2019, $30M occurring in 2020 and the rest in 2021. On a per share and gross basis, $2.56 per share in savings could be added to EPS in the future.

There are other initiatives that could help revenue growth in the future which include an expansion of online sales. Management has recently launched a Buy Online Pick Up in Store programs that it thinks would drive more traffic to its stores and will double the amount of SKUs the customers will be able to buy online and pick up in store. As of today, online sales represent less than 5% of sales and don’t produce operating profit, but it could be a call option on future growth.

Valuation and multiple re-rating

At a current price of $22.4, on a P/E multiple, Big Lots has never been cheaper. The market is assigning a P/E of 7x or an earnings yield of 16.6% for a profitable company paying dividends, buying back shares (which I believe are value-enhancing), with revenues stabilizing and with the possibility of growth.

I calculate normalized earnings power for Big Lots at $4.56 per share doing the following calculations:

I have not added any growth to revenues. Interest expense is an annualized number from the latest quarter and I’m using a tax rate of 21%. The EPS I get is by normalizing operating margins to 5%, which I believe is highly achievable and below 2017 margins.

Big Lots' historical P/E multiples have been the following:

Source: koyfin.com

The P/E multiple on Big Lots has ranged from a high of 26x to a current 10-year low of 7x. If I assign a 10x multiple to my normalized EPS, I would get a share price for Big Lots of $45.6 a share. That would imply share appreciation of 200%. The return would vary by the amount of time it takes Big Lots to reach the targeted operating margins, everything else being equal.

The reason I believe the market would re-rate Big Lots' multiple higher is the following:

As more new stores formats enter the 15 months of operations, they will be included in comparable sales. This new store formats are exhibiting high single-digit growth. As more stores enter the comparable period, we could expect Big Lots to beat same-store comp rates constantly. Headline numbers would attract Wall Street attention, surprise the market positively and a re-rating of a P/E multiple could be a gain, increasing share price. Also if management continues to repurchase shares, it could become accretive to the multiple re rating.

The retail sector is under immense pressure and negative sentiment is at its peak. This is therefore a high risk, high reward investment.

Risk

Retail stocks are very susceptible to short-term results. A negative comp could plummet the stock price. Risk in this case is more about market risk than operational risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.