Activision Blizzard: WoW Classic Launch Revitalizes A Declining Franchise And Share Price

Company Thesis

Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) World of Warcraft Classic launch has the potential to add more than 9 figures in revenues for a declining franchise. Each long time WoW fan brought back to this launch generates an ARPU of $15 on a monthly basis, or $180 annualized should one pay for a 1-year subscription. Considering ATVI's overall yearly ARPU stands at an estimate of only $23.11, the WoW launch certainly provides a much-needed boost to ATVI's bottom line. In context, the video game industry has been facing hypercompetition for quite some time, with overall sales declining -10% Y/Y as recent as this June. With that said, it is simply spectacular to see players returning to a 15-year old game, and waiting as long as 8 hours in server queue to do so. This recent catalyst also comes at a time where ATVI's other launches have seen questionable success, and hence should provide the basis for its share price to lift off post a devastating video game sector slowdown last year.

Author's Note: The author has been both a life-long shareholder of ATVI and an avid player in almost all games of ATVI's franchise. To maximize the depth of research for readers, the analysis of this video game giant will be split into 3 articles, with one article covering each of ATVI's segments (Blizzard, Activision and King) This article will be solely focused on Blizzard Entertainment and its catalysts.

Recent Catalysts/Inhibitors:

WoW Classic Launch

Source: wowhead

The recent launch of World of Warcraft Classic is a spectacular success. As shown above, players had to wait over 4 to 8 hours just to get in one of ATVI's servers. In context, the latest expansion for World of Warcraft, Battle for Azeroth, never had a queue when released in August 2018. While every single one of WoW's expansions has achieved around 3 million units sold since launch, it is important to note the revenue stream from such strategy is at best unsubstantial. At a retail price of $59.99, and not accounting for the small number of players who purchase collector's editions, each expansion is only estimated to bring in $180 million or so every 2 years. Considering ATVI has $7.35 billion in sales on a TTM basis, the revenue growth from expansions is really minimal.

Furthermore, the expansions do not really contribute in terms of subscription revenues, aside from a one-time spike in subscribers after release. This is because ATVI makes the WoW expansion free to play roughly 3-4 years after its release. Hence, for casual players, it is common to just stop playing the "free expansions" after hitting maximum level in WoW and go to the thousands of other MMORPGs in the market. In 2019, the active number of WoW users was estimated to be close to 6 million after hitting a 12-million peak in 2010, and the introduction of WoW classic will certainly entice WoW veterans to return to Azeroth once again.

Source: Twitter

At the pinnacle of its launch, WoW Classic had players queue up for hours on end to complete quest objectives, or kill monsters that ironically, infinitely spawn. ATVI has explicitly stated pre-launch it was not to add any more servers, but quickly reversed that course after rampant queue times surfaced. Since then, Blizzard has added 20-30 more servers to solve the over-population issue. Keep in mind, each server blizzard adds the number of players available to the WoW platform and boosts both its net revenues and its ARPU, due to the alleviation of gamers who "rage quit" after waiting excruciating periods to play. Considering at least 1 million users were watching WoW Classic streams on Twitch on the date of launch, the number of players brought back to WoW Classic can be estimated in the millions as well. ATVI has finally solved a deep divide within the WoW community regarding love of WoW Vanilla versus new content creation, and the simultaneous running of two versions of the game on ATVI's servers definitely resolves this division.

Source: CensusPlusClassic (in-game add-on)

In one example of WoW server analytics, over 8,500 players were registered for the Horde in-game faction, with approximately 2,000 players abandoning the game after playing for a few levels (albeit paying for at least a $15/mo. subscription fee). The rest of the players, as illustrated by the semi-normal distribution next to the "fat tail", can be assumed to be "committed" to playing. Since WoW vanilla is quite difficult in terms of both leveling and questing, it can then be further deducted such players will take more than one month to get to top levels, and even if this was the case, does not deter further subscription fees for end game content nor game time for creation of new characters. ATVI has explicitly stated end game content will be unlocked in a series of new patches which mimic the original game release. This business strategy will undoubtedly keep players engaged in the game, and generate plenty of subscription fees.

Using the $15 per month subscription fee and the player base in this data analytics, it can be deduced each server ATVI implements has the potential to generate more than $255K in monthly recurring revenues ($15*8500*2), as there are 2 factions with 50/50 player base on each), or $3.06 million on an annual basis. In addition, this is only a server with medium population, for a full server with ~40K players, the annualized revenue stream can amount for over $6 million. As of Sept 05, 2019, there are close to 50 servers for WoW Vanilla, and combined, has an estimated yearly revenues of $300 million. While a 4% addition to FY 2019 net revenues may not seem much intuitively, keep in mind video game sales are on the decline Y/Y for the past 4 consecutive quarters. Gamers are simply flooded with too many franchises available since publishers/developers switched to a consistent cash flow model with regards to game development (as opposed to one creative release every few years). Any growth witnessed by publishers during recent headwinds stands as a welcome boost to the company's share price.

Diablo Immortal

Source: BlizzCon 2018

Unlike WoW, ATVI's Diablo franchise just isn't as effective at improving the company's bottom line. For starters, a proposed expansion after Reaper of Souls was canceled as the franchise was simply unprofitable despite selling over 30 million units. The work had already begun and what was finished was released in a free-to-play patch. This really reveals the core problem of Diablo 3, as it currently is only able to generate one-time publishing revenues, but requires significant R&D investments for free patches to keep players engaged. While Diablo 3 Vanilla, Reaper of Souls Expansion, and Rise of the Necromancer DLC cost $60, $50, and $20 at launch, respectively, they are nothing compared to WoW subscription revenues, and are compounded by a further problem.

Last year, blizzard representatives were booed during BlizzCon for the announcement of a long time PC franchise being developed on Android. Adding fire to the flames, Blizzard developer Wyatt Chang decided to insult the fan base by asking "Don't you guys have phones?" immediately after being met with overwhelming negative reception. Unlike PC gaming, mobile gaming is a niche market with smartphone specifications/screen size being far lower than that of PC platforms, and with limited capacity for streaming. Phones are much suited for playing Battle Royale (as with Fortnite) genres, or mini-games (as with ATVI's CandyCrush segment) rather than running full scale RPGs/FPS games. To add insult to injury, Diablo Immortal isn't even being developed by ATVI, but outsourced to Chinese game developer NetEase.

Source: VentureBeat

As one can see above, the development of Diablo Immortal looks nothing like other games in Diablo's franchise, but instead resembles that of NetEase's intellectual property. While ATVI has a stellar track record of developing games players love in the past (as illustrated by 8+ ratings of IGN.com), the author is anticipating an outright failure in the launch of Diablo Immortal. The company is simply too out of touch with the franchise's fan base regarding this development.

Warcraft 3 Reforged

Source: playwarcraft3.com

The release of a remake of Warcraft 3 Reign of Chaos + Frozen Throne expected at the end of FY2019 will mark itself as a major catalyst driving ATVI's sales in 2020. While itself an RTS, the original Warcraft featured the ability to create countless mods using the in-game editor, WorldEdit. The editor was so powerful that it could replicate countless genres (RPG, ROTS, FPS, Mini-Games, etc.), and even inspired an entirely new game genre (MOBA) estimated to be worth $43 billion in 2021 (combined with MMORPGs) with its Dota mod (now branded by Valve as Dota 2). The remake with the enhanced editor feature is hence very welcoming from both a gameplay and a financial perspective. For starters, ATVI has announced the establishment of a mod marketplace beginning with the Starcraft 2 franchise. Essentially, players and mod creators can freely buy and sell content with ATVI taking a percentage of sales as commissions. Considering the Warcraft 3 franchise has sold over 6 million units since launch and still has a loyal mod community as of 2019, the author is anticipating units sales of Warcraft 3 Reforged to at least match that of the original combined with anticipated Warcraft marketplace revenues in the 8 figures. Overall, this translates to an estimate of $180 million in one-time publishing revenues plus about $15-20 million in annual marketplace each year.

Hearthstone: Tombs of Terror

Source: Hearthstone Top Decks

The newest expansion pack for Hearthstone is set to be released between September 17 and October 1 for all 4 chapters and will be priced at $14.99 post-release. Considering the number of Hearthstone players has reached over 100 million players last November, the creation of new content at least once every year is a superb way to keep players engaged. Moreover, the creators are very open to criticism, with designers frequently asking players on social media on ways to improve the game.

Perhaps more importantly, this business strategy provides an excellent way to generate revenues, as players are required to purchase gold and card decks for top tier, in-game content despite the game being free to play. Hearthstone currently holds the #1 place in the $1.4 billion digital card game market, with sales of at least $480 million per year. This comprises nearly 6.5% of all ATVI's revenue streams, and its resiliency is much-needed in the face of declining CoD sales; flat Y/Y revenues from King segment, and recent spin-off of the Destiny franchise.

Overwatch Nintendo Switch Release

Source: NewZoo

On October 17, ATVI's Overwatch will be released on Nintendo Switch after successful releases on XBOX One, PC, and PS4. In the team FPS genre, Overwatch currently is tied with Team Fortress 2 in terms of market share, and falls just under Counter Strike in terms of viewership on the Global Esport market. Since its inception as a spin-off of the canceled MMORPG Titan, Overwatch has now grown to over 40 million users in 2018, representing an astonishing CAGR of 139% from May 2016. In the period, the number of playable heroes in-game has grown from 31 to 21, with ATVI regularly publishing new content on a quarterly basis. To keep players engaged and monetized, new features such as group finders (for role diversity) are routinely implemented as to keep the game innovative. Not surprisingly, Overwatch is now ranked #1 as the best-selling blizzard game of all time with an estimated 35 million units sold since 2016. At a retail price of $40-60 (depending on release), this translates to implied revenues of $1.4 billion to $2.1 billion for ATVI over a period of just 3 years. While the new Nintendo Switch release is only set at 30 fps and 900p, the added convenience of playing nearly anywhere offsets such lower specifications, and the planned implementation of cross-platform integration (with PC, XBOX One, and PS4) will further act as a catalyst to solicit potential gamers.

Summary

Blizzard Entertainment's revenue segment is the most profitable out of all of ATVI's major subsidiaries, comprising 43% of its TTM revenues and has an estimated ARPU of nearly $100 calculated using its monthly active users disclosed in the company's 10-K filings (versus combined ARPU of $23.11). Excluding the negative reception from Diablo Immortal, this segment of ATVI is projected by the author to grow by at least 8% in FY2019, with WoW Classic accounting for nearly 50% of this growth. Overall, Blizzard's Entertainment's games have consistently scored 8/10 or above on IGN, and the company's business strategy of monetizing its users via subscription fees, DLCs and in game add-on patches has been extremely effective. Blizzard's monthly active users of over 30 million is a true testament of its ability to hold on to gamers' limited time span during a broad sector decline due to over-competition. The next article will dig even deeper into ATVI's other acclaimed segment: Activision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.