AstraZeneca At All-Time Highs With Much More Room To Run

For a British company under threat of a no-deal Brexit, AstraZeneca (AZN) shares are showing no signs of stress. At new all-time highs for three months now and with plenty of reasons to consider selling (imminent Brexit and growing evidence of a global slowdown), a case can be made that this is just the beginning of a new bull run for the pharma giant where it is on the way to establishing a new plateau and trading range.

The main reason I say this is new study data out that greatly expands one of AstraZeneca’s biggest blockbusters, Farxiga, an SGLT2 inhibitor for diabetics. Before we get into the details though, one blockbuster, of course, does not make a case for a company over $100 billion in market cap to trek even higher. For that you need a company improving in more ways than one.

Fundamentals

The numbers can get a bit confusing with AstraZeneca because of the way it breaks down its revenue streams. AstraZeneca separates product sales and externalization revenue. The latter is revenue that it gets from collaboration deals with different companies. Some of these deals succeed and others fail, but these revenues do not represent demand for its products, and therefore, for long-term fundamental analysis they should be set aside.

After a decade of declining product sales, they are finally starting to climb again. The debt-to-market cap remains very low, as is common with Big Pharma, and strength in Emerging Markets is particularly important, especially if you subscribe to the theory that weakness in the developed world, coupled with astronomical debt levels, could soon lead to another financial crisis that developed economies may not fully recover from for a while after it happens. Emerging Markets are, in my view, more stable long term, and sales to these countries have rocketed (page 160) nearly 20% in two years. Product sales to the US have declined 7%, and European sales have declined 12%. To show rising product sales overall in the face of those dismal numbers, to my mind, shows a critical shift in AstraZeneca’s stance, which should serve it well going forward.

Farxiga

With that backdrop, we can get into the importance of the new Farxiga data. Farxiga is a diabetes medication that blocks glucose reabsorption through the kidneys, allowing extra sugar to be excreted rather than keep circulating in the bloodstream. Up until now, its use has been pretty much restricted to diabetics. However, since February 2017, AstraZeneca has been conducting a clinical outcomes Phase III cardiovascular trial called Dapagliflozin And Prevention of Adverse-outcomes in Heart Failure, or DAPA-HF. The trial enrolled 4,744 patients both with and without diabetes, with the primary endpoint of time to the first occurrence of either death or hospitalization for heart failure or an urgent visit related to heart failure.

Why would a diabetes medication designed to lower blood sugar have anything to do with heart failure that is not linked to diabetes? It’s not known with certainty, but there are good speculations as to why this would work (and in fact did, as we’ll see when we get to the results).

It is well known that high sodium levels in the blood increase water retention. The reason for this water retention is that the body works to equalize the salinity levels inside and outside cells. When salinity levels outside of cells rise above salinity levels inside cells, the body retains water so as to lower the salinity levels outside and equalize the salinity gradient. This is necessary because otherwise, water would migrate outside cells by osmosis, and cells would shrivel up like fingers do after a long bath or swim.

A side effect of added water retention, of course, is higher blood pressure, because the volume of blood increases due to extra water, adding to the pressure on the cardiovascular system to pump it. This is really not a good thing for heart failure patients, because their hearts are struggling to pump blood as it is. The harder their hearts have to pump in order to circulate blood, the greater the chances they will be hospitalized or worse. Low blood pressure is essential to heart failure patients.

The thing is, a salinity gradient isn’t the only thing that can cause extra water retention. Dissolved sugar in the blood can do the same thing. To stop this from happening, the body retains water just the same. Added sugar also leads to higher insulin levels, which, according to Diabetes.co.uk, raises blood pressure by directly constricting blood vessels. This happens whether one has diabetes or not.

So, for nondiabetics, blood sugar itself doesn’t seem to be the problem, because the pancreas can deal with it. It’s the increased insulin levels that exacerbate the problem by directly constricting blood vessels, making the heart work harder. Get rid of the sugar then and you keep blood pressure lower.

The data shows that it does work. Farxiga reduced cardiovascular (CV) death or worsening of heart failure by 26% (p<0.0001), a decrease of 30% in the risk of a first episode of worsening heart failure, and 18% in the risk of death from CV causes. The most important thing, though, is that these results were equal across both diabetic and nondiabetic patients.

Possible Impact on Sales

5.7 million people in the United States have heart failure. Worldwide, it’s about 64 million people. I was unable to find exact numbers for the percentage of heart failure patients without diabetes. However, I did find one study on the epidemiology of heart failure that sampled about 2,900 patients in their 70s, 34.6% with diabetes. That doesn’t mean necessarily that 65% of heart failure patients do not have diabetes, but it does give a give a general ballpark estimate of the patient pool we’re talking about.

So, these aren’t exact numbers by any means, but let’s try to work backwards and come up with a rough estimate. 65% of 5.7 million is 3.7 million, who would otherwise not be taking Farxiga or other SGLT2 inhibitors. Studies show they are not taking these drugs. One study of cardiologists’ prescribing behavior from 2013 to 2017 found that they were the least likely to prescribe any SGLT2 inhibitor to their patients:

Of all SGLT2 inhibitor prescriptions, endocrinologists accounted for 40%, primary care physicians accounted for 23.1%, physicians from other specialties accounted for 18.6%, unclassified physicians accounted for 13.2% and cardiologists accounted for 5.1%. Switches from one SGLT2 inhibitor to another were most commonly initiated by endocrinologists (67.5%).



Results showed that prescribing rates remained low among cardiologists (4.5%), as compared with endocrinologists (45.4%) and PCPs (22.7%), even during the year after the addition of the CV indication for empagliflozin.

That could finally change now that the new data are out.

Back in 2015, prescriptions written of Farxiga were 1.5 million. Sales of Farxiga that year were $492 million (page 21). Farxiga sales in 2018 were about $1.4 billion. That means total prescriptions were about 4.5 million or so. Let’s assume a 10% market share of nondiabetic heart failure patients for Farxiga among SGLT2 inhibitors, and that is about 6 million patients (10% of 65% of 64 million heart failure patients globally). Let’s halve that number again to 3 million, because there will never be full market penetration even by all SGLT2 inhibitors in this population. That still nearly doubles the addressable market for Farxiga worldwide. If peak sales are estimated at about $2.7 billion by 2023 before these data came out, the new data could about double that some time in the 2020s.

Again, these are very rough ballpark estimates, just to get an idea of what kind of order of magnitude we are talking about. Even if it ends up being a third of that at peak, that’s still an additional billion in annual revenue a year for AstraZeneca. Considering the direction AstraZeneca has taken with increasing sales especially in Emerging Markets and its healthy balance sheet, the stock could continue to go higher from here. The only caution for now would be perhaps to wait until Brexit is finished and buy on the dip, as it probably will push British stocks lower temporarily once it happens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.