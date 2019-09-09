SunCoke Energy - Revulsion Creates Compelling Opportunity

The Simplification Transaction

At the end of June, SXC completed a simplification transaction in which it took over its MLP affiliate SXCP. SXCP unit holders received 1.4 shares of SXC for each unit of SXCP. It appears that a good number of investors felt that the transaction was not fair to SXCP owners. In addition, many investors likely held SXCP largely for the very high distribution yield it produced. When SXC announced the transaction earlier this year, it indicated that it would likely announce dividends at the rate of 24 cents per year starting in the first full quarter for the merged entity. This would produce a relatively low dividend yield in comparison with SXCP's prior yield. It is very likely that SXCP unit holders dumped a large volume of the SXC shares they received (and/or sold SXCP units shortly before the transaction closed). This has produced a situation in which "investor revulsion" has created what may appears to be a compelling bargain.

The Business

SXC is in two businesses. By far the most important (84% of EBITDA for the first 6 months of 2019) is the coke business. SXC makes coke which is used in the process of producing steel. SXC buys metallurgical coal and uses its state of the art heat recovery process to produce high quality coke. SXC dominates the independent coke making process (some steel producers make their own coke). It typically has a coke making facility near a steel plant and has a take or pay contract with the steel company under which it is paid a certain minimum regardless of whether the steel company actually takes the coke. SXC has five of these plants in the U.S. and operates another plant in Brazil. Its counterparties are the top steel producers - US Steel, AK Steel, and ArcetorMittal US. The take of pay contracts expire starting in 12/20 - with 2 in 12/20, 1 in 12/21, 1 (by far the largest) in 10/23, 1 in 12/23, 1 in 12/24 and 1 in 12/32.

SXC also has a coal logistics business. This business involves unloading, loading, blending and storing coal (primarily thermal coal) with an emphasis on coal transported for export. It has a very large and strategically important facility in the New Orleans area and several other terminals. In this business, SXC also has take or pay contracts with coal companies under which they contract for a certain amount of capacity and have to pay even if it is not used. Its largest counterparties are Foresight Energy and Murray American Coal.

There is probably a certain amount of investor revulsion due to the notion that SXC is a "coal company." In a sense, this is true. But SXC does not mine coal. It does buy metallurgical coal but it passes through the full cost of that coal to its steel producing clients. Its coal logistics business is - at least in the long run - dependent on the viability of the coal export business but that has nothing to do with the actual use of coal to generate electricity within the U.S.

The Numbers

Another problem for SXC in appealing to investors is that it does not have a full quarter of operations in its new form. The simplification transaction only closed at the very end of the second quarter of this year. The current quarter will be the first full quarter of operations for the new merged entity.

SXC has provided pro forma numbers and they look attractive.

On the balance sheet side SXC has $102 million in cash and $833 million in debt for net debt of $731 million. SXC has announced a goal of reducing debt to no more that 3.0 times adjusted EBITDA (AE) by the end of this year. As noted below, it has set pro forma AE at $272 million and net debt is already less than 3 times that number. So, it must mean that gross debt will be reduced to or below $816 million (3 times pro forma AE) and this seems well within reach.

No significant amount of debt matures until 2022. Cash flow should allow for some pay downs but interest rates are in the 7.5% range and the bulk of the debt matures only in 2025 so there would be penalties associated with an early pay off.

SXC is projecting AE of $272 million for full year 2019. It is also projecting capital expenditures of $109 million which will reduce free cash flow to 97 million ($1.07 per share). But SXC contends that $50 million of the capex is non-recurring due to a one time oven rebuild project at its largest facility). Using recurring capex, of $59 million, free cash flow on a pro forma basis would be $147 million ($1.62 per share).

SXC is trading at an enterprise value (EV) (market cap plus net debt) to AE ratio of 4.92 and a price/free cash flow ratio of 3.96 (using the $1.62 free cash flow number) - ratios not commonly available in this market. Even using the $1.07 per share free cash flow ratio - we still have price/free cash flow ratio of 6.0. SXC will have extra cash - even after paying a 24 cent per share annual dividend - to pay down debt, expand operations and/or buy back shares. It should be able to create forward earnings momentum and generate growth in free cash flow per share (if only by reducing share count).

SXC's numbers are reasonably consistent with what we know about the preexisting entities. In the first six months of 2019, on a consolidated basis, the entities generated $798.8 million in sales up by 11.3% from the prior year. AE was $130.4 million suggested that the full year pro forma numbers project expansion in the second half of the year which is well within the growth trajectory of the company. It is worth noting that the coke business expanded strongly in the first half of the year while there was some contraction in the logisitics business.

Risk Factors

SXC still has quite a bit of debt so that there is always a risk of not being able to refinance. On the other hand, there are no large maturities in the near future and management seems to be committed to reducing net debt. Debt is not large in relation to AE.

Counterparty risk is always a problem in cyclical industries. The coke counterparties are among the strongest steel companies but it is not impossible that in a recession one or more might run into problems.

The export oriented logistics business presents some risk. Again counterparties could present risk as they are coal producers and the sector is having problems. Coal exports are also down this year. There seems to be considerable competition from Russia and Australia. The major export market is Asia, and China is a key potential customer but the "trade war" may be impacting this business. If so, this is another case of a Trump constituency group which may pressure him to settle up with China.

Bottom Line

I don't like to issue a table pounding, "back up the truck and fill it" buy recommendation, but SXC appears very attractive at its current price level. It should be able to pile up cash and use it to pay down debt or buy back shares. Even if the pro forma numbers are off by a considerable amount the price/free cash flow and EV/AE ratios look very very attractive for a business which is growing and which is protected by take or pay contracts. Investors should carefully review the next few quarterly reports as these will be the first reports of the new consolidated entity. They should look out for some kind of a dividend announcement coming out soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SXC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.