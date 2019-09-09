Just Energy: Dividend Suspension Is A Wise Move, Visibility Still Limited

The company’s decision to suspend dividend payment is necessary as it needs to deleverage its balance sheet.

Investment Thesis

Just Energy (JE) (TSX:JE) delivered another poor quarter and the company announced its plan to suspend its dividend payment. We view the move necessary, as the company needs to preserve cash to reduce its leveraged balance sheet. Despite its attractive valuation, Just Energy is still experiencing a structural decline in its business. We do not think this trend will reverse any time soon. Hence, conservative investors with a long-term investment horizon may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

Recent Development: Q1 Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Just Energy delivered another poor quarter. In its Q1 F2020 earnings, the company saw its sales declined by 5% year over year to C$670.2 million. This was despite a significant increase in its rates several quarters ago. Apparently, the growth from rate increase was not enough to offset the revenue lost from customer attritions.

Source: Q1 F2020 Earnings Release

In the earnings release, management also announced its decision to suspend dividend payment (more will be discussed about this later in the article). In addition, the company is in a strategic review process and plan to focus on its markets in North America. This means that the company will need to sell its business in the U.K. This move is necessary as it will allow the company to reduce its leveraged balance sheet.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

We still believe visibility of Just Energy's business is limited for the following reasons:

Declining customer base is still an ongoing issue

Management’s decision to improve its gross margin and EBITDA by raising its rate has proven to be a bad move. As can be seen from the chart below, the decision to increase rates has resulted in four consecutive quarters of net customer declines. In the past quarter, the company lost 73 thousand customers. Its net customer loss accelerated further in Q1 F2020. At this moment, we are not seeing any signs of a turnaround. Just Energy’s net customer losses in the past four quarters also shows how vulnerable its business is: rate increases can quickly result in customer losses. This vulnerability is also evident in Just Energy’s renewal rate of only 59% in the trailing 12-months.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Dividend suspension is wise, but it is just the beginning of a long journey

Just Energy paid its shareholders total dividends of C$88.1 million in F2019. Following its Q1 F2020 earnings release, the company announced to suspend its dividend payout. The announcement came with no surprise to us because we have been concerned about its leveraged balance sheet and the declining customer base. In addition, the company has also lowered its free cash flow guidance. Just Energy now expects free cash flow in F2020 to be only about C$50 ~ C$70 million. This is at least C$20 million lower than its previous guidance.

Revised Guidance Prior Guidance F2020 EBITDA C$180 ~ C$200 million C$220 ~ C$240 million F2020 Free Cash Flow C$50 ~ C$70 million C$90 ~ C$100 million

Source: Created by author

The dividend suspension is inevitable because its newly revised free cash flow guidance is not enough to pay the dividend (which was about C$88.1 million in F2019). In addition, the company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio also increased from 3.2x in March 2019 to 4.1x in June 2019. This increase was due to the result of additional drawings on the credit facility. At the moment, Just Energy’s total long-term debt is C$725.4 million. This is significantly higher than its FCF of C$50 ~ C470 million expected in F2020. We expect management to use the free cash flow to repay its debt and de-leverage its balance sheet. However, it may still take a while for its leverage ratio to return to a more acceptable level.

No advantage over its peers

Finally, we do not see how Just Energy can maintain a sustainable competitive advantage over its peers. Yes, its customers may have to continue to use its services until their contracts are over. However, once their contracts are over, Just Energy have no real weapons to prevent their customers from switching to its competitors unless it can offer better services and lower fees than its competitors. There are also many companies who wants to enter the field of smart-home and offer multiple services that Just Energy is currently offering. Telecom companies such as BCE (BCE) and Telus are also aggressively promoting its smart-home services and offer discount prices to those who already uses their wireless or Internet services. Therefore, we believe competition will be quite intense and will not get any easier for Just Energy.

Valuation Analysis

Shares of just Energy are currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.6x. (see chart below). Just Energy’s EV to EBITDA ratio is lower than Parkland Fuel’s (OTCPK:PKIUF) 8.4x and Superior Plus’ (OTCPK:SUUIF) 7.2x. Given the much better growth outlook of Parkland Fuel and Superior Plus, we do not see how Just Energy can trade at a valuation higher than its peers unless there is a takeover offer.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Just Energy faces several risks:

Supplier risk

Just Energy has an exposure to supplier risk as the ability to deliver energy to its customers is reliant upon the ongoing operations of its suppliers and their ability to fulfill their contractual obligations.

Commodity price risk

Since many of Just Energy’s customers have long-term fixed and natural gas and/or electricity contracts, a significant spike in energy prices (e.g. due to severe winter season) can have an adverse effect on the operations and cash flows.

Foreign currency risk

Just Energy has operations in the U.S. and Europe. Therefore, its earnings can be impacted by foreign exchange rates.

Investor Takeaway

Given the fact that Just Energy's valuation has compressed so much following its plan to suspend its dividend, there may be a rebound in the short-term. However, we do not have a positive view on Just Energy's business and there is still a long road ahead for management to turn around its business. Therefore, as an investor with a long-term investment horizon, we will continue to stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.