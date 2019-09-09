BlackRock's Global Industry Leadership And Undervaluation Make It A Buy

The dividend is well covered from the perspective of EPS and FCF. Total debt also does not pose a significant risk to the divided.

Thesis

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is one of three asset managers that I own along with T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) and Lazard Ltd. (LAZ). I have the first two in my large-cap dividend growth portfolio. BlackRock is trading at about $424 per share down from its peak of almost $600 per share in early 2018. BlackRock’s stock price traded down most of 2018 and is now trading at near the price in early 2019 due to current market headwinds. As an asset manager, BlackRock’s top line is sensitive to market volatility. Furthermore, asset managers are facing an industrywide trend for fee rate compression. But BlackRock, is the global market leader in passive investing, and AUM continues to increase at a good clip that is at a rate greater than the company’s peers. The stock is trading at a P/E (FWD) of ~15 based on consensus 2019 EPS. This is lower than the broader market average of 21.9 and the 5-year historical average of about 18. This combination of market leadership, undervaluation, and over 3% dividend yield makes BlackRock a buy.

Overview of BlackRock

BlackRock was founded in 1988 by eight partners and went public in 1999. The company is essentially still run by several of the founding partners including Larry Fink (Chairman and CEO), Rob Kapito (President), Ben Golub (Chief Risk Officer) and Barbara Novick (Vice Chairman). The company made two major acquisitions that transformed its business and made it the largest asset manager in the world. These were Merrill Lynch Investment Management (2006) and Barclays Global Investors (2009).

Today, BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world. BlackRock is focused on institutions and passive funds. The company had $6.84 trillion in assets under management at end of Q2 2019. It offers diverse mix of investment products including equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, and cash as seen in the chart below. Currently, BlackRock has over four thousand funds. Investment products are also divided into active and passive strategies. BlackRock’s clients include institutional, retail and iShares ETS investors. The company has a global presence but the majority of AUM and revenue is from the Americas. The crown jewel of BlackRock’s investment product line is the iShares ETF platform which has a leading global and U.S. market share. The leading market position and brand strength of iShares combined with the trend toward more passive investing gives BlackRock a significant advantage compared to its competitors.

The other important aspect of BlackRock that is less well-known is its ‘aladdin’ platform. This is a technology that combines risk analytics, portfolio management, trading execution tools, and investment operations tools. This platform is proprietary to BlackRock and is seemingly central to the company’s operations and it is offered for use to other investment professionals. Today, ‘aladdin’ is used by over 30k investment professionals. BlackRock is expanding the ‘aladdin’ platform and now offers ‘aladdin wealth’ for wealth managers. BlackRock also offers other technology including CACHEMATRIX for bank cash liquidity management and FutureAdvisor.

BlackRock’s Growth and Profitability

BlackRock’s growth over the past 20 years has been phenomenal. The company had about $165B in AUM in 1999. Since then AUM has increased over 40X. This has supported both top line and bottom line growth. In the past ten years, total revenue has increased from roughly $4.7B in 2009 to about $14.2B in 2018. Simultaneously, diluted EPS has increased from $6.11 per share to $26.93 per share. This has supported a growing annual dividend that almost increased 4X from $3.12 per share in 2009 to $12.02 per share in 2018. Some of the growth can be attributed to successful acquisitions of Merrill Lynch Investment Management (2006) and Barclays Global Investors (2009). But much of the growth is organic due to BlackRock’s ability to generate positive net inflows. In addition, BlackRock is improving efficiencies with an upward trend in gross margins, operating margins, and net income margins. As an asset manager, BlackRock has scale in both passive and active investing strategies this leads to higher efficiencies as technology, compensation, selling, and distribution costs are spread out.

BlackRock’s Revenue Growth and Profitability

The future is bright for BlackRock. I expect that the company should leverage its scale in passive and active investing to continue increasing AUM. From this perspective BlackRock, outperforms the industry average and many of its peers as seen in the chart below. Despite indsutrywide fee rate compression, BlackRock should be able to grow its fee revenue through increasing AUM. For Q2 2019, BlackRock’s net inflows were $151B or 9% organic asset growth. For 1H 2019, net inflows $215.7B. This is in contrast to many asset managers who are suffering from net outflows. BlackRock’s inflows were across all client types and categories including retail, iShares ETFs, institutional, active and index funds. For the future, BlackRock is targeting global growth outside of the U.S. From this perspective, BlackRock has significant room to grow as the company only has 8% market share in the Americas, 6% in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and 3% in Asia Pacific. Specifically, BlackRock is targeting Mexico, EMEA, and Asia Pacific for future growth. BlackRock does not have a top 5 position in many countries in these geographic regions yet giving it room to increase market share.

BlackRock has significant advantages as the asset management industry is in a secular multi-year shift towards low cost passive investing, particularly ETFs. From this perspective, BlackRock is one of three major providers of ETFs including privately held Vanguard Group and State Street Corporation (STT) with combined market share of over 80% as seen in the cart below. BlackRock’s iShares continue to grow with significant quarterly inflows in the U.S. and leading market share. In Q2 2019, iShares inflows were $36.1B, and in 1H 2019 inflows were $66.8B reaching over $2T in total iShares AUM. The company’s iShares brand is even more dominant in Europe where its competitors have smaller and more fragmented market share as seen in the chart below. BlackRock expects the ETF market to double by 2023 and is aiming to grow AUM to $4T by adding additional products in both equity and bond strategies and also increasing scale.

BlackRock’s growth is supported by funds that perform better than its competitors. At the 5-year mark, the great majority of BlackRock’s AUM outperform the benchmark or peer median. Furthermore, performance has improved since 2016. Ultimately, future AUM growth will be supported by fund performance and low costs, and BlackRock’s many funds tend to have both.

BlackRock’s Fund Performance

As part of its growth strategy, BlackRock makes bolt-on or tactical acquisition and strategic minor investments. These are made to accelerate growth and also to support companywide strategic initiatives. Several of the acquisitions support AUM growth. But others also support BlackRock’s technology efforts in ‘aladdin’. And other digital efforts. Notably, both CACHEMATRIX and FutureAdvisor were acquisitions.

BlackRock’s Dividend Safety

From the perspective of dividend safety, BlackRock’s financials are rock solid. The dividend is well covered by both earnings and FCF, and debt currently poses little risk to the dividend. Note that BlackRock has grown the quarterly regular dividend in every year since it was first initiated in 2003 except from 2008 to 2009. This was during the Great Recession and BlackRock’s top line and FCF declined significantly during this time. But still, the payout ratio ranged from 50% to 55% at this time demonstrating the safety of the dividend.

BlackRock’s EPS was $26.93 in 2018 and the dividend was only $12.02 giving a payout ratio of 44.6%. This is well below my threshold of 65%. BlackRock has maintained a payout ratio roughly between 40% and 50% over the past 10-years. I expect this to continue into the future. Looking forward, the expected dividend for 2019 is $13.20. My estimated 2019 EPS is $27.50 giving a projected payout ratio of 48%. If the dividend increases 6% annually and EPS increases 8% annually for the next several years, the payout ratio will range from 43% to 48%. These are acceptable values for me.

Similarly, the dividend is safe from an FCF perspective. In 2018, BlackRock had operating cash flow of $3,075M and capital expenditures of $204M giving an FCF of $2,871M. In 2018, the regular dividend required roughly $1,968M. This gives a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~68%, which is just below my threshold of 70%.

BlackRock's balance sheet is also very conservative for a company of its size. Total borrowing at end of Q2 2019 were $5,964M offset by $5,909M in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Interest coverage is over 24X so the company can pay its obligations. The D/E ratio is a conservative 0.19 and below my threshold of 2.0. Hence, total debt does not place the dividend at risk.

BlackRock’s Balance Sheet Data and Debt Metrics

BlackRock’s Valuation

Let’s now examine BlackRock’s fair value. I use an expected 2019 adjusted EPS of $27.50. For P/E ratio I use 18.0, which is near the company’s average 5-year and 10-year valuation multiple.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 17.0 and 19.0 I obtain a fair value range from $467.50 to $522.50. The current stock price is ~81% to ~91% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$424.72 suggesting that the stock is undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 17.0 18.0 19.0 Estimated Value $467.50 $495.00 $522.50 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 91% 86% 81%

How does this compare to other valuation models? Let’s take a look at the Gordon Growth Model using 2019’s expected dividend of $13.20. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 6% and a desired return of 8% gives a fair value of $660. In another method, Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $495. The result is a fairly wide range. But an average of these three models is ~$550 and thus we can comfortably say that BlackRock is trading below its fair value at the current stock price. We can even say this at the lower end of the three models assuming a fair value of $495. But due to BlackRock’s dominance in ETFs and ability to increase AUM over time I do not require a significant discount to buy shares. Furthermore, the dividend yield is over 3% and well covered. Hence, I view the current stock price as a decent one to take a starter position and for me the stock is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK, TROW, LAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.