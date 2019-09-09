Khalid Al-Falih 'Removed' As Saudi Energy Minister

According to a royal decree, Khalid Al-Falih was “removed” from his position as the energy minster of Saudi Arabia. The removal by King Salman follows his replacement as Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) chairman a few days earlier.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the king’s son and half-brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), was appointed to be the new minister.

Saudi Arabia's incoming energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman (AFP Photo/JOE KLAMAR).

Price v. Production Dilemma

It is well-known that oil prices remain well below what KSA needs to balance its national budget. But the question is what could the new energy minister do differently?

If he orders ARMCO to raise production to increase revenues, the incremental output would likely cause oil prices to drop. And if he has ARMCO reduce production further, oil prices would likely benefit, but the timeframe for the benefit would likely be very limited.

The price elasticity of oil is low in the short-term, meaning that revenues can be maximized by reducing production rather than by increasing production. But the short-term nature of shale production has greatly decreased the timeframe for production responses.

Permian Pipelines

U.S. oil production growth has paused during the first half of 2019, largely due to constraints in pipeline capacity in the Permian Basin. However, those constraints are being removed during this second half of 2019.

Two Permian crude oil pipelines have begun shipping oil to the Gulf Coast in the past two weeks, and a third is scheduled to begin shipments by year-end. Plains All American Pipeline LP’s (PAA) Cactus ll pipeline is expected to ship 300,000 b/d in August and to be at full capacity, 670,000 b/d, in September. EPIC Midstream’s crude oil pipeline began shipping 400,000 b/d. It is designed to ship 440,000 b/d from the Permian and another 150,000 b/d from the Eagle Ford.

Phillips 66 Partner’s Gray Oak pipeline is expected to ship an additional 900,000 b/d. It is scheduled to being shipments by year-end.

The effect of the pipeline additions will narrow the spread between Midland and the U.S. gulf prices, effectively lowering breakeven costs in the Permian.

The year-over-year gains have been especially impressive even with the pause in growth. For June, the yearly gain is 1.410 million barrels per day. And this number only includes crude oil. Other supplies (liquids) that are part of the petroleum supply add to that. For June, that additional gain is about 540,000 b/d.

Deeper Production Cut?

Based on the latest EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), global OECD oil inventories were 61 million barrels higher than a year ago at the end of July. The third quarter global stock draw is already done.

The projections looking forward show stocks increasing. In fact, in 2020, there would be no third quarter stock draw at all.

And, these projections assume OPEC keeps its production lower than its quota for the entire period.

Furthermore, these projections assume global oil demand rises by 1.43 million barrels per in 2020 over 2019.

Vitol, the world’s largest oil trader, now sees 2020 demand growing by just 800,000 b/d. The International Energy Agency is expected to cut its demand growth estimate to 1.1 million barrels per day in its August report.

Given the situation in each OPEC country, plus Russia, the only viable option would be a further cut by Aramco down to the low 9s, and that would only prevent a big stock build, if Vitol’s estimate is correct. Reaching the goal of actually reducing global stocks would take an even deeper cut.

Scare Tactics?

Besides cutting Aramco’s production, another tactic could be scaring the other members of OPEC+ into cutting their production further. The threat would be that Aramco will start another price war. However, that tactic might cause prices to drop initially as the market prices-in a potential price war.

Another tactic could be announcing that another cut is coming. That could create a price risk premium without actually having to cut production. But such bluffs have a limited shelf-life.

Conclusions

Mr. Al-Falih concluded in July,

I have no doubt in my mind that U.S. shale will peak, plateau and then decline like every other basin in history. Until it does I think it's prudent for those of us who have a lot at stake, and also for us who want to protect the global economy and provide visibility going forward, to keep adjusting to it."

I doubt the new energy minister can find a better solution. MbS had an energy minister who developed credibility with the financial world. The removal may be some signal of a change in strategy, and if so, it will be interesting to see what it is.

Mr. Al-Falih appeared to do the best that could be done, given the hand that was he was dealt, by this observer. I think Aramco is worse-off by this departure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.