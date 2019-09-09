Carrols Restaurant And Restaurant Brands May Be A Whopping Success Over The Next Few Months

One of the hottest IPOs in quite some time is the meatless company, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND). Its stock has been fueled by consumer demand for its products, leading them to be added to menus of multiple restaurants across America. But BYND is not the only player in this space. They face stiff competition from Impossible Foods, a company that is still privately-held. While it is not possible for retail investors to profit directly from Impossible Foods’ popularity, two stocks are likely to benefit from their relation to Impossible Foods' products. Social media buzz, together with my own channel checks, lead me to believe investors can profit from Impossible’s success through Restaurant Brands International (QSR) and Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST).

Below I will highlight what appears to be the outstanding success of the Impossible Burger, as well as Popeyes Chicken Sandwich (both companies mentioned benefit from it as well). While I do not personally believe TAST and QSR are great long-term investments, I think both stocks could be good trades from current levels over the next 1-6 months.

Introduction to TAST and QSR

Carrols Restaurant Group operates, as franchisee, 1,023 Burger King restaurants in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern states, as well as 58 Popeyes in 7 Southeastern states (see their most recent 10-Q here). In addition to these stores, TAST can acquire an additional 500 Burger King restaurants via right of first refusal, or ROFR, in 17 states. With respect to Popeyes, they have a recently-acquired two state ROFR agreement. Given the company’s profile they seem to be a pure and direct play on the apparent success of the Impossible Whopper and the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

However, TAST is not alone as a possible trade from this late-summer craze. Another option is the much larger Restaurant Brands International. QSR franchises and operates quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes brands. In total, QSR franchises or owns 4,872 Tim Hortons restaurants, 18,008 Burger King restaurants, and 3,156 Popeyes restaurants, for a total of 26,036 restaurants. Given that Burger King and Popeyes make up over 80% of QSR’s total stores, they should also benefit significantly from the Impossible Whopper and Popeyes Chicken Sandwich rage.

Social Media Buzz

The idea for these trades came on to my radar based upon the social media buzz surrounding the release of the Impossible Whopper on August 8. This was quickly followed by the Popeyes release of their new chicken sandwich. Of course, the chicken sandwich made national headlines when Chick Fil A and Popeyes entered into a “Twitter war” over who has the best chicken sandwich. Popeyes subsequently sold out of the sandwich on August 27, but promised it will return to menus in the future.

As a subscriber of Likefolio, I was able to use their research dashboard to verify the massive spike in purchase intent of Impossible Foods’ products based on Twitter chatter. I also analyzed Google trends to verify an enormous spike in the number of people searching for both the Impossible Whopper and the Popeyes chicken sandwich. Importantly, while the number of searches and the chatter about buying these products have dropped compared to the chatter and searches around the actual release dates, they have still remained at significantly elevated levels throughout August and into September.

I was not alone in my recognition of this craze related to two of QSR’s restaurants. The folks at Dumb Money also picked up on this trend and purchased options in QSR on August 16. A couple of weeks later, they released another video detailing some of their channel checks and discussing this trade further.

During my research into QSR, I discovered TAST and realized they were a more direct play on this phenomenon. While both companies will benefit, I think the better risk/reward scenario is tilted towards TAST, which I will explain below.

Channel Checks

Although the social media buzz over Burger King and Popeyes was apparent, I was not satisfied to make an investment in TAST before conducting my own channel checks. I focused on areas where TAST stores are located and made random calls to Burger King stores (since Popeyes represents only about 5% of TAST’s stores, and since I’ve seen pictures of dozens of locations with lines out of the store, I did not call any Popeyes locations). If some of my readers would like to do these checks as well, I will advise you to call around 10:00 am when the stores are not as busy. It was much easier to get employees to talk to me (or even answer the phone at all) versus calling in the afternoon (I mistakenly thought the time between lunch and dinner would be an acceptable time to call).

The first thing I noticed when I began calling (in the mid-afternoon) was that every single store sounded busy, the employees sounded overwhelmed (if anyone even answered the phone), and eventually a kind employee advised me to call back in the morning for a better chance at a response. I admittedly have no idea how busy the stores were at that time of day prior to the Impossible Whopper, but they were clearly busy when I started my channel checks. Thanks to the advice to call in the morning, I changed my approach and was able to get dozens of employees from multiple states to answer a couple of basic questions for me. It should be noted, all calls were made the first week of September, so the Impossible Whopper had been in stores for nearly one full month by the time I made my calls.

In summation, my conversations with store employees indicated the following:

(1) The Impossible Whopper has been selling extremely well. I heard not one single exception to this among the employees I interviewed. A woman working at a Winston-Salem, NC restaurant told me, “I work the lunch shift, and we can barely keep enough of them on the grill.”

(2) Reviews of the Impossible Whopper have been overwhelmingly positive. Every employee I spoke with said customers are amazed by the taste and authenticity of the meatless burger as compared to the real one. They indicated they were aware of people coming back multiple times to try it again. In fact, one employee told me she’s already eaten the Impossible Whopper four times because she just can’t believe how real it tastes.

(3) The release of the Impossible Whopper has led to a new demographic of people entering Burger King restaurants. I had a couple of funny conversations related to this. The lady in Winston-Salem told me, “We have more ‘hippie-looking’ people coming in the store now, if you know what I mean.” Another male employee at a different location mentioned a new demographic as well. When I asked him what he meant, and if he meant vegans and vegetarians, he responded: “Well, I can’t tell a vegan or vegetarian by looking at them, but I can tell you I’ve seen people come in I’ve never seen before.”

The general take-away from my channel checks is that people have been anxious to try the Impossible Whopper, they’ve come back to eat it again, and many Burger Kings are now serving customers who previously did not set foot in their stores. That all sounds bullish for TAST and QSR.

Why I Chose TAST

I think both QSR and TAST could be good trades for the Burger King and Popeyes frenzy. Personally, I have chosen TAST over QSR for a couple of reasons.

First, I think TAST is a more direct play. QSR owns Tim Horton’s in addition to Popeyes and Burger King. Additionally, my understanding is that only US Burger Kings are participating in the Impossible Whopper offering at this time. TAST is, therefore, more weighted towards the performance of the Impossible Whopper, although less so to Popeyes chicken sandwich.

Second, TAST’s stock has been beaten down (more on that in the risks section below), while QSR is up well on the year. TAST has faced several headwinds earlier in the year and already expected some tailwinds on the back end of the year, and I think Impossible Whopper’s success will lead to even better-than-expected results.

Third, TAST is much more thinly traded and, therefore, more likely to see an explosive upside (or downside) move. Others may reasonably argue, however, that QSR is preferred because institutions and larger stockholders/traders can enter and exit more easily.

Fourth and finally, while QSR is out ahead of analysts’ average price targets, TAST is currently trading below even the lowest of analyst targets. The average price target on TAST sets at $12.25, with the low of $9.00 and the high of $14.50. Deutsche Bank is evidently catching on to what social media and channel checks are telling us as they just initiated coverage of both QSR and TAST this past week.

Risks for TAST and QSR

Both TAST and QSR, like many restaurant companies, are highly leveraged. Furthermore, consumer sentiment can be fickle, so a negative change could quickly lead to deterioration in stock price.

But for the best assessment of TAST’s risks, and why I don’t view the stock as a long-term (18 month or longer) hold, I would refer readers to a previous, well-written Seeking Alpha article on TAST by Vince Martin. As Mr. Martin mentioned in his article, TAST’s model may not be the best long-term, but the timing may not be right for the short case. I believe this is even more true now with the apparent success of the Incredible Whopper than it was when Mr. Martin wrote his article back in May.

For a more detailed analysis of QSR and its risks, I would again refer readers to a previous article on Seeking Alpha by Bay Area Kid. I think both of these articles are must-reads to consider the risks of investing/trading in QSR or TAST.

Trading Strategies

Those seeking to trade in TAST or QSR could choose several reasonable strategies, the easiest of which is simply purchasing the common stock of either or both companies. An alternative—or in my case, complementary—approach would be to purchase call options. I personally purchased the stock as well as some options (March 20, 2020) that should cover TAST’s next two earnings reports.

Yet another option, of course, would be to sell put options. This is the riskiest of the strategies and I would only consider this approach if I had enough cash to actually buy the shares if they are “put” on me.

In terms of a price target for TAST, I am looking for shares to return anywhere towards their YTD highs of $11.19 to their 52-week highs of $15.80. If they reach that level prior to their next earnings report due to investors figuring out what is going on, a trader might look to take some profits. Barring a return to the 52-week highs, however, I will almost certainly let some of my trade ride through at least TAST’s next earnings report, which I expect will be extremely positive from this current quarter, and with good guidance for the next.

Conclusion

While I do not view TAST or QSR as solid long-term investments, I do think they represent an opportunity for a short-term trade. I believe TAST is particularly set up well from a risk/reward perspective, having faced some significant headwinds earlier this year. In any case, based on the social media buzz and channel checks I conducted, I believe both companies are poised to benefit from the introduction of the Impossible Whopper, as well as the Popeyes chicken sandwich. The next 1-6 months should be an exciting time for both companies as they benefit from these smash-hit products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have no position in QSR, but may initiate a Long position in QSR over the next 72 hours.