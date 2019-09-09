Procter & Gamble: Factors Underlying The High Valuation

This article is an attempt to reveal the metrics that might justify such valuations within the context of the mature consumer staples segment.

While that may end up being true, there's more to the current high valuations than meets the eye.

If you’re an investor in The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), you’re probably in a bind right now. The stock seems to be trading at unnaturally high valuations compared not only to major indexes but also its peers in the segment. I argue that the valuation is admittedly high, but the numbers underlying those valuations are strong, and there’s momentum to their growth in several areas including organic sales, earnings per share and free cash flow.

After analyzing these metrics, I find that the current market sentiment that a bubble is about to burst is unfounded. Other SA authors have made sound arguments to that effect, and I’m not saying they’re wrong. I’m just saying there’s another angle to the stock’s growth over the past year that investors need to look at as well in order to make a more balanced and better-informed decision.

Revenue Growth

The stock has moved up by 33% since the beginning of the year and an even more impressive 47% since September 2018. That makes it look like a growth company when, in reality, it’s just a few quarters of improved organic sales growth.

When you stretch out the timeline to ten years, we see that even though the stock has appreciated by an eye-popping 132%, annual revenues have actually dropped by nearly 13%. Of course, much of the revenue decline after the peak of 2012 when it hit nearly $84 billion in annual net sales can be attributed to waning brands that were dragging down profitability and/or slowing down top-line growth. After the major restructuring of the past few years, growth has once again set in. The question is whether or not these growth rates are sustainable in the long run, considering that the consumer staples market is not exactly known for strong growth over the long haul.

The first clue is the growth the company has achieved in the past three years. In fiscal 2016, the company reported annual net sales of $65.3 billion. The following year it reported $65.1 billion in annual net sales, which was the lowest during the three-year period. In 2019, the company reported $67.7 billion in annual net sales.

So, between the end of fiscal 2016 and the end of fiscal 2019, revenue has grown by about 3.5%. That’s not a bad number for a company that struggled through divestitures and acquisitions to gain a foothold in a slipping market. But in the last year, when much of the stock’s gains were seen, revenues only increased by 1.3%, from $66.8 billion in FY 2018 to $67.7 billion in FY 2019.

How Do We Look at This?

One way to interpret this is that market euphoria has lifted the company to unnaturally high valuation levels. But is that really the case? Consider other consumer-facing companies like McDonald’s (MCD), Coca-Cola (KO), and PepsiCo (PEP) that are trading at equally high forward earnings multiples.

All these companies are dominant players in their respective market segments, all of which are mature and offer little in the way of strong growth. All of them have seen an increase in their valuations since the start of the year, and the majority of them have outperformed the S&P 500. In particular, PG has strongly outperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) on a YTD basis.

But when you look at PG’s underlying metrics, they appear to justify the high valuation, as do growth guidance numbers for revenue (organic sales growth of 3% to 4%), earnings (core earnings per share growth of 4% to 9%), and FCF (90% or better free cash flow productivity - ratio of adjusted free cash flow to net earnings excluding certain one-time items.)

Core EPS, which PG calculates as “a measure of the Company’s diluted net earnings per common share from continuing operations adjusted for certain items not viewed as part of our sustainable results,” show year-over-year growth of 4% for 2019, 3.3% for 2018, and 1.5% for 2017.

In short, the company has been consistently more profitable for the past three years in terms of core earnings. As for organic sales growth, it was reported at 5% for fiscal 2019, and the sequential quarterly numbers for the period - 4%, 4%, 5%, and 7% - strongly suggest that there’s momentum building up in organic sales growth.

However, growth should also factor in sustainability, and that sustainability comes from the fact that a lot of this growth is coming from emerging markets and new opportunities that have yet to be fully explored - 10% in China and 25% in online sales, to give just a couple of examples. Moreover, core growth in the U.S. came in at 4% for FY 2019 and 7% for Q4 2019. This incremental growth in domestic, international, and online sales suggests a realistic projected organic growth rate in excess of 4% for 2020, which is what the company is guiding for.

Over and above that, the company’s balance sheet is extremely healthy as well. Debt to equity ratio is around 0.6, cash dividend payout ratio is at a reasonable level of around 63%, and the company continually engages in stock repurchases, with plans to buy back between $6 billion and $8 billion in common shares over fiscal 2020.

This is not a company in the middle of a crisis that’s had a random great quarter or two and was subsequently overvalued by the market. In simplest terms, the brand restructuring has worked, and PG is now a much leaner entity that is not only more profitable but also more aligned for future growth. Nine out of ten of PG’s product categories showed growth, as did all six regions and most of the 15 top markets. PG is also taking advantage of the shift to online digital purchases, which now account for about $5.4 billion or 8% of net sales and grew by a respectable 25% in 2019 over 2018.

The upside potential might be limited because that’s the nature of the consumer staples beast, but I don’t think it justifies taking a wait-and-watch approach or, worse, reducing or closing out your position. Do watch out for price corrections, but if you’re patient I think you’ll see that PG once again represents a solid investment opportunity after several years of uncertainty. Of course, the market doesn’t always use logic to decide how a stock should move, so the risk that the price might settle down to more sector-appropriate levels is certainly a factor to consider. But there seems to be some positive momentum at the top line that tilts things in favor of a scenario where PG will continue to grow stronger. Most importantly, the brands are better aligned for growth than ever before, as indicated by market share growth.

“Eight of 10 global categories held or grew value share and 33 of our top 50 country/category combinations held or grew share, up from 26 last fiscal year, 23 in fiscal 2017 and just 17 in fiscal 2016.“

Considering all these factors, I still think there’s potential for capital appreciation in the long term. This dividend aristocrat has grown cash dividends for 63 years now and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Admittedly, buying at this price point might mean waiting longer for real capital appreciation because the stock isn’t going to rocket up from here, but from a total returns perspective of capital appreciation with dividend returns, there’s a strong case to be made for investing in PG even at the current price of around $123.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.