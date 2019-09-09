Ball Corp.: Strong Growth Potential, Yet Highly Overvalued

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome NKA Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Original Investment Thesis

Ball Corp. (BLL) boasts of a fast-evolving aerospace division, which not only helps to diversify its revenue profile but also provides a solid launchpad for high growth in an otherwise matured core business. I expect the evolution in the aerospace division to translate to higher revenue and profit for Ball Corp. going forward, thereby adding value to the stock. However, this seems to be entirely accounted for in the current valuations, and I find the stock to be significantly overvalued. This is evident by the surging historical P/E, which is trending significantly higher than the medium-term average. All said, I have a negative view on the stock primarily due to high valuations.

Leading technology and high growth potential in the niche Aerospace division

I believe, Ball Corp. has an extremely promising outlook for the aerospace division. With a high-quality offtaker in the form of NASA, rapid evolution of technology and support, as well as increased pace of new orders, the aerospace division will provide a much-needed revenue boost to the overall numbers.

Not surprisingly, the aerospace division has been one of the better-performing segments for Ball Corp. and showcases high levels of revenue visibility. At the end of 1Q19, the aerospace division reported $2.1 billion in contracted backlog, thereby paving the way for 15-20% revenue growth for the next few years. Speaking at the earnings release, CEO John Hayes said, "In aerospace, new program awards for Ball's space hardware and capabilities will drive additional infrastructure investment and hiring to support multiple years of growth."

Not surprisingly, the evolution is already taking shape and the company's hard work is finally starting to pay off. Back in late June, Ball Corp.’s Aerospace division came out with a big announcement which was responsible for a more than 10% surge in the stock price during the later part of the month. A satellite, built and developed by Ball Aerospace, a subsidiary of the company, for a mission of NASA called the Green Propellant Infusion Mission (GPIM), was finally ready for launch.

As per the mission description in NASA's website, "Through the Green Propellant Infusion Mission, or GPIM, NASA is developing a 'green' alternative to conventional chemical propulsion systems for next-generation launch vehicles and spacecraft. The new green propellant will be an enabling technology for commercial spaceports operating across the United States. With the green propellant, launch vehicle and spacecraft fuel loading will be safer, faster and much less costly."

Interestingly, the mission's success will enable NASA to save costs, at the same time maintaining adequate safety levels and reducing overall emission. I understand that this is critical for the collaboration between NASA and Ball Corp., and if successful, would result in more business for the Aerospace division of the company.

Not surprisingly, the development with respect to GPIM marked one of the first major breakthroughs and success stories for Ball Corp.’s aerospace division. This is especially true considering the company has a commercially leading position in terms of technical know-how, industry-leading overall order book, as well as excellent product positioning. This, in my opinion, provides a solid launchpad for future growth.

Financial Snapshot

With strong revenue visibility, stable profitability and cash flow profile as well as high leverage metrics, Ball Corp.’s financial profile by all means reflects industry leadership. Buoyed by high organic and inorganic growth, the company has been able to grow revenues and EBITDA by a compounded annual growth rate of close to 8% and 10% respectively, considering the preceding four years. Additionally, thanks to high bargaining power and inherent cost pass-through mechanisms in the long-term contracts with major clients, it has been able to maintain overall margins despite a substantial increase in overall scale. I expect similar pace of revenue growth to continue for the group in the near term, primarily driven by increase in volumes for the Beverage Packaging, North American division and high backlog from the Aerospace division. Also, I expect management will be able to achieve its ambitious EPS growth targets of 10-15% in the near term, driven by share repurchases as well as stability in the bottom line primarily due to decrease in interest costs. This is primarily due to my expectations surrounding some deleveraging as well as debt refinancing at lower rates of interest, particularly as interest rates are expected to remain muted in the near term.

Segment-wise revenue profile

Source: Company reports, Author's own calculations and estimates

Financial profile

Source: Company reports, Author's own calculations and estimates

I expect modest levels of deleveraging to kick in from 2H19 as a result of higher cash generation from operations, as the working capital cycle is expected to normalize. Management's guidance of muted capital expenditure growth and lower refinancing for debt drawdown would also assist in deleveraging.

Source: Company reports, Author's own calculations and estimates

High leverage, but a solid liquidity and maturity profile makes up for the inherent risk

Ball Corp. has always had an aggressive stance on growth and has seldom backed out from undertaking promising large-scale organic as well as inorganic expansion. Net Debt and Net Debt/EBITDA increased to $6.5 billion and 3.90x respectively at the end of LTM 2Q19, compared to $2.9 billion and 2.63x at the end of FY14. These leverage metrics are one of the highest in the industry. While Ball Corp.’s aggressive financial policies and debt-fuelled acquisitions are a cause for concern, its positive track record for deleveraging post such expansionary policies provides investors some confidence.

Capitalization

Source: Company reports

Sound Liquidity and Maturity Profile (as on June 30, 2019)

Source: Company reports, Author's own calculations

Additionally, I understand Ball Corp. has a relatively stable liquidity and maturity profile. Its combined cash and cash equivalents along with available amounts under revolving credit facilities are more than sufficient to cover debt repayments up to FY22. This significantly reduces refinancing risk and makes way for better capital allocation for growth capital expenditure going forward.

Valuation

Historical P/E trending higher than medium-term trend, stock looks highly overvalued

As evident from the chart below, valuations have surged significantly and the stock is trading well above the medium-term +1 Standard Deviation line. This was primarily a result of positive developments surrounding the aerospace division and technical factors, including a slew of management-friendly policies like higher dividend payout and accelerated pace of share buybacks. I find the below chart indicative of expensive valuations at the current level, especially considering my expectations of current valuations being indicative of the stable medium-term growth outlook for the company.

Source: Yahoo Finance, Author's own calculations

Arriving at a fair value of $74.7/share on a relative valuation basis, resulting in a downside of 7.6%

Source: Company reports, Author's own calculations and estimates

As per my calculations, the stock currently trades at 12.6x LTM 2Q19 EV/EBITDA (considering the closing share price of $80.8/share on September 4, 2019). Historically, the stock has been trading at a premium on an EV/EBITDA basis relative to its peers, reflecting market leadership and high stability. I see fair value of the stock at 15.7x FY20 EV/EBITDA, which I have derived by adding a 25% premium to the current multiple, reflecting my expectation of accelerated deleveraging, above par growth primarily driven by the North American packaging and Aerospace divisions, as well as continued pace of free cash flow generation. Considering my estimate of FY20E EBITDA ($2.0 billion), I see fair value of $74.7/share, reflecting a downside of 7.6%.

Other Key Considerations

Ball Corp., being one of the industry leaders in the metals packaging business, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the global shift towards the rigid packaging segment. This is especially true given a shift in customers’ packaging mix from single serving plastics towards aluminum cans. Additionally, high recycling for the metal adds to the appeal given the seriousness of plastic pollution.

The company also seems to have a very good launchpad for future growth given its aggressive strategy, high product acceptability, relatively easy access to financing, as well as highly experienced management team.

I understand Ball Corp. has an improved business risk profile post the Rexam acquisition. I believe this is a result of the combined scale of the two largest players in the metals packaging industry, favorable position in the learning curve, high production efficiencies, as well as financial flexibility. Additionally, the Rexam acquisition has also helped Ball Corp. to expand to new geographies. I believe this has been net positive for Ball Corp.’s core business, as the geographic diversification dilutes some of the inherent risk posed by its concentrated customer profile and heavy dependence on a few customers for a substantial proportion of its revenue.



Source: Company reports, Author's own calculations and estimates

Source: Company reports, Author's own calculations and estimates The company derives a major part of its revenues from long-term contracts with cost pass-through mechanism. This not only helps to add stability to its revenue profile, but also insulates it from increases in input costs. Additionally, it provides high revenue and cash flow visibility.

However, the mechanism of these long-term contracts exposes Ball Corp.’s revenue streams to high degree of counterparty risk. Luckily, the company boasts of a solid customer profile encompassing some of the biggest names in the global beverage industry with stable cash flows and sound revenue profile. This helps to mitigate the high degree of counterparty risk.



Source: Company reports

Source: Company reports Of late, Ball Corp.'s aggressive growth strategy has led to an increase in production facilities across geographies, especially in North America. This is predominantly due to shifting customer focus towards aluminum-led rigid packaging products. Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that profit margins are under pressure, primarily due to higher pre-operative costs from new facilities.

I expect margins to remain subdued over the near term as a result of higher input costs as well as increase in pre-operative expenses related to new production facilities. However, I understand this will generally moderate over the next few quarters as new production facilities move up the learning curve. Additionally, I expect these cost pressures to be partially offset by higher fixed-cost savings, especially translated from lower per unit costs at matured facilities.

Conclusion

Ball Corp. has one of the best business risk profiles and long-term outlooks within the containers and packaging segment. However, I believe the sky-high valuations are by no way justified and highly unsustainable. I expect the stock to trade with a negatively momentum given the reaction to any adverse developments. Additionally, high leverage, coupled with expectations surrounding acceleration in growth capital expenditure, render the stock as an “Avoid,” especially given the high valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.