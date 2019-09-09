Silver Miners: Rejected At Key Resistance

It's been a wild week in silver (SLV), with the metal starting the week up 6% out of the gate and then immediately giving up all of these gains on Thursday morning. While some have chalked up this reversal to the China Trade hopes, the metal was overdue for a correction no matter what the news was. The metal was up over 20% in 30 trading days going into Thursday, and traders were crawling over each other to get into the trade. The bull pool was already quite full going into the month of September, but Wednesday's push higher had the pool overflowing with bullish sentiment at its highest levels in over four years. This bullish sentiment, of course, seeped into the silver miners, as it's one of the easiest ways to get leverage on the metal. The Silver Miners ETF (SIL) was briefly up 5% for the week, advancing in lock-step with silver. However, the rally was quickly thwarted at $31.35 weekly resistance, and the index looks like it'll be finishing the week in red, with a significant reversal bar after a parabolic run. Parabolic uptrends rarely correct in a normal fashion, and I would be shocked if the index pulled back less than 10% from its highs, as I believe quite a few bulls got trapped in this move. For this reason, I think investors should be patient before buying any new silver miners, as it will take a couple of weeks minimum for sentiment to cool off.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Just last week, we had some of the most unbridled enthusiasm I've seen in more than ten years covering this sector, with some headlines suggesting that silver would be at $25/oz before Thanksgiving. This would be another 30% rally on top of the 30% rally since the May low, and a 60% return in three months, if it came to fruition. While crazier things have happened in the markets, it's headlines like these that should get investors' antennas up and with one foot waiting out the door. SA author Aitezaz Khan wrote a very reasonable article suggesting that investors should take some profits on Pan American Silver (PAAS), and the comments section chastised him for his thesis. The consensus from a few commenters was that that there was no point in taking profits until $80 or $100. For those unfamiliar, Pan American Silver was trading at $18.00, so these comments were suggesting waiting for a 400%-plus rally before taking any profit. If this isn't mania, then I don't know what is. While some will argue that this is anecdotal and a poor gauge of sentiment, Daily Sentiment Index Data was confirming this mania based on its readings earlier this week.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Bullish sentiment for silver closed Tuesday at a reading of 95%, with a reading of 95% on Wednesday too - the highest readings we've seen since July 2016, when silver topped out. While this does not mean that silver has topped out for this rally, it certainly was a reason to be quite cautious short term. As we can see from the below chart of DSI data from 2016 for silver, extremes in one direction often lead to extremes back in the other. In July 2016, silver tagged the 95% bulls level, and many trapped bulls were forced to cough up their positions a few months later. The three-month forward return after this signal in early July was (-) 17%, and the upside was capped at 3%.

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the below chart, we've got a similar scenario developing, and this does not bode well for anyone that was buying silver above $19.00/oz earlier this week. While the market does not always repeat itself, it often rhymes, and this elevated level of sentiment is likely going to be a short-term headwind for silver until it wears off. If this were to play out similarly, silver would pull back to $16.35/oz from its high of $19.70/oz this week, and would not go above $20.30/oz until November or later. This would be in line with the 17% downside from the prior signal in the forward three months and the maximum draw-up of 3%. As mentioned, signals do not repeat themselves and we don't have to get this big of a pullback, but often they rhyme, and a 10% pullback seems likely in silver at a minimum.

So, how does this affect silver miners? I will explain below:

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

For those looking to get leverage to the silver price, the easiest way to do so is through leveraged ETFs or individual silver miners. The Silver Miners ETF is the most liquid way to play the stocks outside of individual names, and it now has headwinds in place from a sentiment standpoint as nearly everyone is bullish on the group. When everyone is upbeat, it is challenging to generate new buying, as there is no one else left to do any buying short term. For this reason, this weekly reversal in the Silver Miners ETF has stopped the bulls at the 5-yard line and given the bears a lease on life here. While the bears are by no means in control here, they have managed to defend the pivotal $31.35 resistance level for the time being. With most bulls already invested and low on free capital, and many of them now trapped, the bears have the potential to drive prices lower over the next couple of weeks. There is no guarantee that this has to occur, but I would say the reward-to-risk is balanced until we see some of the bulls begin to throw in the towel.

(Source: Author's Photo)

Taking a look at the Silver Generals, which are the highest-capitalization names in the group, they remain extended short term. Looking at the charts below, we can see that more than half of them are above their key weekly moving averages, but likely need to reset and begin building new bases. Meanwhile, Hecla Mining (HL) and Coeur d'Alene Mines (CDE) continue to struggle against their long-term downtrend lines. These are the two weakest names in the group and the least attractive for buying the dips in. The healthiest thing for the silver miners would be 12-20% corrections that find support above their 40-week moving averages (blue lines). As long as this occurs, this would be normal price action. If we started to see some of the Generals break beneath their 40-week moving averages on a weekly close, that would be a red flag.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to the Silver Miners ETF, the index broke out above key resistance at $28.25 last month, and had also solidified itself above its key 20-month moving average (teal line). A correction over the next month would be normal while the 20-month moving average plays a little catch-up. This means that as long as the Silver Miners ETF holds above $27.10 on a weekly close, this could just be a sharp correction to shake out some weak hands. While there’s no guarantee that the Silver Miners ETF has to pull back further, I believe the odds are likely that we see a 12% correction from the highs at minimum. Currently, the correction sits at 5% from the swing high at $32.20. For this reason, I don’t see a reason to rush in and buy the dip here at $30.80.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The good news for the bulls is that the monthly chart has flipped to bullish with the close above the 20-month moving average, and dips to key support at $27.10-27.50 will likely be opportunities to begin wading back into the market. As we can see from the below chart, the 20-month moving average is beginning to curl higher and should be hovering near $27.00 by month-end. Hopefully, by this point, some of the lower-conviction bulls have left the pool and this trade is a little less crowded.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The Silver Miners ETF has cleared the majority of its key resistance levels, but the next big hurdle is $31.35. Based on bullish sentiment being at 4-year highs and irrational exuberance among most investors, I believe the pain trade is still lower from $30.80. I currently own no silver miners, but may look to start positions in a couple of names if we pull back towards the $27.10-27.50 zone. Investors have been lulled into buying every 3-5% dip in the silver miners over the past three months, and I'm confident that this pattern is about to change just as everyone has figured it out. For this reason, I believe patience is the best course of action here, to allow silver miners to build new bases and shake out weak hands.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.