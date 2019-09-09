Global Blood Therapeutics: Stock Responds To Voxelotor Receiving Priority Review

Summary

Voxelotor’s NDA was granted Priority Review status that cuts the FDA review time to six months. The PDUFA date is set for February 26th, 2020.

I review Voxelotor’s regulatory designations and what these labels mean for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics is preparing to “go-it-alone” in commercialization. I provide my three reasons why the company can handle the launch and won’t need a Big Pharma partner.

I take a look at the charts to identify key areas for investors looking to start or manage a position following the recent catalyst.