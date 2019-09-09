Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), with a history going back to the 19th century, is a global diversified industrial giant with a market cap of $123 billion. The company operates across four segments including Aerospace, Building Technologies, Performance Materials, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The stock has been a consistent winner over the past decade and up nearly 500% since 2009 on a total return basis. Investors may also be attracted to the company's established history as a dividend grower given it has increased the quarterly rate each year since 2011. This article looks at the company's payout and forecasts another dividend rate hike for later this month.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Honeywell Dividend History

Honeywell does not have a formal dividend policy but in its 2018 annual report mentioned that it intends to grow the dividend in line with earnings. Curiously, when announcing its 2017 dividend rate hike, the company mentioned that it "remains committed to growing the dividend faster than earnings for shareholders." In 2018, the statement was changed to say, "Honeywell remains committed to delivering value to shareowners through our aggressive capital deployment strategy." So, there is a bit of ambiguity but nevertheless we are confident that Honeywell will keep a pattern of dividend growth. As we discuss below, the payout is well supported by the company's balance sheet position while positive earnings growth expectations are also a favorable trend.

The rate hike has been above double-digits in percentage terms, averaging 12% over the past 8 years. Back in 2011, the company actually increased the quarterly rate twice, once in Q1 and again for the Q4 distribution. This year we are forecasting the next announcement on Friday, September 27, in line with the previous two years of a declaration on the last Friday of the month. It's unclear why the company moved up the announcement date to September starting in 2017 which had previously been in late October. One consideration is that a larger time frame between the announcement and record date allows more potential investors to purchase shares and become eligible for the payment.

The record date and payment date history have been more consistent in the middle of November and early December each, respectively. We note that the record date has been set on the third Friday of November while the payment date has been the first Friday of December since 2016. A trend in the industry is for investor relations and finance departments of these major corporations to have a more standardized and predictable distribution schedule. A large surprise on either the timing or amount of a dividend can add to stock price volatility which management typically looks to avoid. We forecast the record date to be set on Friday, November 15, 2019, with the payment to occur on Friday, December 6, 2019.

HON history of annual dividend rate hike. Source: data by YCharts/table author

In terms of the payout ratios it's important to remember that when the Board of Directors votes and sets a new rate, it does so often times in conjunction with management guidance. They are not only looking at the recent financial performance but also a forward outlook. In this regard, Honeywell has had a positive year, last reporting fiscal Q2 earnings in July with EPS up 9% year over year while setting earnings growth guidance for the full year in the range of 8% to 10%.

Strong free cash flow has been a theme for the company and it also chooses to buy back a significant number of shares in an ongoing stock repurchase program. This Q2 the company repurchased $1.9 billion in shares compared to the quarterly dividend payout of about $600 million. As of June 30, the company reported $8.7 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization. Clearly, the company favors these buybacks over the regular dividend but recognizes the importance of a well-rounded shareholder remuneration. For reference, the company earned about $7 billion in net income over the past year, generating approximately $5.4 billion in free cash flow. Honeywell reported a cash and equivalents position of $9.9 billion to end Q2 with $8.6 billion in outstanding long-term debt. Overall, we think the liquidity and balance sheet position are solid and the payout is safe.

The metric that best describes Honeywell's dividend payout is the ratio to adjusted free cash flow which has averaged 40% since 2013. Considering data over the trailing twelve months through Q2, the ratio is 39.4% over the past year. Earnings, including the GAAP diluted payout ratio and the adjusted EPS measure, have been more volatile this decade considering the number of spin-offs and non-recurring items like the 2018 tax reform benefit. Management uses the adjusted EPS and adjusted free cash flow figure in its earnings presentations which exclude items like pension expenses and spin-off costs.

Honeywell Historical Payout Ratios. Source: Company IR/table by author

Honeywell 2019 Dividend Increase Forecast

Considering management guidance for free cash flow in the range of $5.7bn to $6.0bn for the full year 2019, any dividend increase this year will push the free cash flow payout ratio slightly higher but still within the historical range. We forecast Honeywell to increase the quarterly rate to $0.90 per share, a 9.8% increase. While not technically "double-digit increase," the precedent here is back in 2013 when it hiked the rate 9.76% to $0.45 and apparently 'rounded-up' in describing a double-digit percentage increase in subsequent investor communications.

Consensus estimates see Honeywell growing earnings at that all important 10% rate in 2020 and 2021. Considering relatively stable margins and a flat conversion to free cash flow, these forecasts would support a dividend increase by the same amount each year over the period without too much pressure on the payout ratio. If these estimates are confirmed, the company would have room to push for an even $1.00 quarterly dividend rate by next year which is our forecast. The bigger question becomes how fragile these forecasts are to cyclical trends and global economic conditions. Should economic growth deteriorate, it is likely earnings would take a hit and the payout ratio would have to be pushed higher.

Data by YCharts

We think it's prudent for Honeywell to stay on the lower end of any increase while keeping the story of a double-digit percentage increase going as earnings are decelerating to the high single-digits compared to higher rates earlier in the decade. Going forward out a couple of years, it will become more and more difficult to sustain the dividend increases at the same double-digit percentage rate unless there is a clear acceleration in earnings and free cash flow growth. The large share repurchasing program is a major component of its capital allocation but at the same time provides a dividend safety level in that it could cut back on buybacks to support the dividend if necessary. The balance sheet position is overall a source of strength and the payout safe for the foreseeable future under current circumstances.

Takeaway

To recap, we are forecasting Honeywell International to declare its next dividend on Friday, September 27, 2019, and increase the quarterly rate by $0.08 to $0.90 per share. Separately, we expect the record date to be set on Friday, November 15, 2019, with the payment date of Friday, December 6, 2019. The new dividend rate if confirmed would represent a forward annualized dividend yield of 2.1%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.