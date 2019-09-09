MSC Industrial Direct Is A Strong Dividend Growth Investment Despite Further Headwinds To Come

Sales and profits have displayed an attractive trajectory of growth over the last two decades, and the company has a long growth runway still ahead of it.

The Company

MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) is a $3.85 billion market cap industrial parts and equipment distributor headquartered on Long Island in New York, with a co-headquarters branch in North Carolina. When it was originally founded in the 1940s, it sold supplies to machine shops in the city. The "MSC" stood for "Manhattan Supply Company," but since the company now sells its products far beyond just Manhattan or New York, it goes by "MSC."

MSM purportedly sells over a million individual products. (Imagine trying to organize all that data!) While the company isn't directly involved in assembly, it plays an integral role in the supply chain. With five primary distribution centers across North America and operating in a mostly fragmented sub-industry (industrial distribution), MSM appears well-positioned to benefit from a prosperous American manufacturing segment, as well as the growth of e-commerce.

What's more, insiders have sizable skin in the game, owning a little over 20% of shares (~$287 million), which strongly aligns shareholder and management interests. What's more, the company has paid shareholders a growing dividend since 2003, not even pausing during the Great Recession. In fact, MSM paid out a special dividend of $1 per share in 2010, at a time when shares were trading around $45. I find this an incredible achievement that makes the stock worthy of further research.

Performance

While net sales have increased YoY from $838.3 million on Q3 2018 to $866.5 million in Q3 2019, gross margins contracted slightly from 43.1% to 42.5%, resulting in a slight decrease in organic diluted EPS from $1.45 to $1.44. What's more, MSM expects EPS to further decline in Q4 of this year: $1.21-1.27, compared to $1.29 in Q4 2018.

Over the long term, however, MSM shows a very attractive growth trajectory, considering sales, net income and free cash flow:

Naturally, the progression from sales to FCF becomes gradually lumpier, but each is growing over time. What's more, operating cash flow has grown faster than capital expenditures.

And though net debt has grown in the last five years, it remains only around 1.015 times annual EBITDA.

Judging by the strong correlation between the stock price movement of MSM and the ISM Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), MSM's stock price may have another ~25% more downside if manufacturing declines at the same rate as during the Great Recession. Or, if the decline is closer to that of the recession in the early 2000s, the stock may have another 12.5% downside.

Then again, some argue that the PMI is currently right around where it will bottom out in the short term, and that this manufacturing pullback will end up being similar to that of 2015-2016. If that's the case, then MSM may not have much more downside from here at all.

I think the data is mixed on where the PMI will go from here. On the one hand, the trade war is dampening American exports, which will continue to suppress the PMI. Moreover, other major manufacturing powerhouses are experiencing similar declines. The German manufacturing PMI, for instance, is lower than in 2015-2016 and is now sitting at its lowest point since 2012:

The United Kingdom's manufacturing PMI has slumped almost to the same low as in 2012:

Of course, MSM does not have exposure to German or UK manufacturers, but as of the last few years, it does have exposure to Mexico through its MSC Mexico division. Unfortunately, Mexican manufacturing as measured by the PMI is faring the worst that it has since the measurement began in early 2012:

On the other hand, American consumers continue to spend, and unemployment is still ultra-low at 3.7%. For all the talk of recession, there are few definitive signs in the backwards-looking data that indicate the present weakening will be of the recessionary variety rather than merely a short-term contraction.

Personally, I think the most likely outcome is an early 2000s-style contraction in the PMI, which would imply further MSM stock price downside of 10-20%. I think the US PMI will continued to weaken in the short term, which will cause Trump to back off the trade war to some degree. Alternatively, if Trump does not relent, PMI will continue to weaken to the point where he will not be able to effectively use the economy as a selling point for his reelection.

In short, I find the combined probability of either (1) Trump relenting somewhat on the trade war before the election or (2) a less China-hostile candidate being elected in 2020 to be higher than the probability of Trump continuing to escalate the trade war into another 2008-style manufacturing collapse.

The Dividend

MSM displays remarkable free cash flow consistency over time, especially for an industrial company. There have been only a few quarters in the last 15 years in which FCF hasn't fully covered the dividend.

Data by YCharts

When it comes to quarterly net income per share, on the other hand, MSM has always covered its dividend payout.

Data by YCharts

The company currently pays out roughly 46% of net income, or 56% of cash flow, to shareholders. This is a healthy range that is only slightly higher than the periods right before the Great Recession and the manufacturing contraction of 2015-2016.

Data by YCharts

In short, MSM appears prepared to weather any storms that come its way with the dividend payout intact.

DDM And Target Yield-On-Cost Calculations

MSM has grown its dividend at an impressive 12.65% annual clip over the last ten years. However, from 2007 to 2009, there were a few slower years (~5.5% annual growth), and if we have a recession in the near future, the company will likely have a few more slow years. Analysts are already estimating annual earnings growth slowing in the next five years to 3.6% annually (compared to 7.8% over the last five years).

So, let's be conservative and assume annual dividend growth over the next ten years of 8%. This, mind you, would be the slowest ten-year period of dividend growth since MSM began paying a dividend.

What discount rate should we use for the dividend discount model? The lower the discount rate, the safer one perceives the dividend to be. Higher discount rates signify a less safe dividend, and thus, the requirement of greater expected return. The lowest I'll go for blue-chip dividend growers is 9%. The highest I'd go for risk plays is probably 13%. MSM is, in my judgement, somewhere in the mid-to-higher risk range (though certainly not the highest risk). Thus, let's try 11% and 12% discount rates (DR).

11% DR: 3.00 / (0.11 - 0.08) = $100 per share

12% DR: 3.00 / 0.12 - 0.08) = $75 per share

The current share price of $69.70 is 7.6% below even the higher-risk DDM calculation of fair value.

What about 10-year target yield-on-cost (YoC)? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

I'd like to see at least a 9% 10-year YoC from MSM. Luckily, even buying at today's stock price, based on my 8% annual dividend growth projection, I would end up with a ~9.3% 10-year YoC. If the stock price were to fall back to $66 per share, picking up shares would render a 10-year YoC of 9.8%. At that point, even a slightly higher average dividend growth rate of 8.3% per year would get me above a 10% 10-year YoC.

Conclusion

If investors required at least a 9% 10-year YoC based on an 8% annual dividend growth rate, they would need to buy shares at $71.25 or under.

Therefore, I rate MSM as a "Buy" right now. However, further manufacturing weakness in North America is likely to continue weighing on the stock price, and thus, I'd like to wait until MSM is trading in the low- to mid-$60s before building a full position.

