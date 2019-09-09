IWM: Small-Cap Truth

So, why are small-caps so weak when a strong dollar should be benefiting them? Sector exposure is part of the answer.

A strong dollar can be great when you’re traveling outside the U.S. - everything starts to look like it’s 10-15% off - but it hurts U.S. exporters.

The U.S. dollar is strong - and for good reason, namely, people want to buy stuff that is priced in USD.

Truth is ever to be found in simplicity, and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things.



- Isaac Newton

Where to turn when the strong dollar is hurting exporters and expanding trade tariffs are hurting importers? Maybe companies that don’t export or import much, like many of the small-cap companies in the Russell 2000, tracked by the IWM ETF.

The U.S. dollar is strong - and for good reason, namely, people want to buy stuff that is priced in USD. Many people want to buy U.S. Treasuries, since government bonds in most other developed countries pay negative interest. As the dollar strengthens, it gets harder for emerging market governments to service their USD-denominated debt, increasing risk there. Stock markets in most developed countries aren’t doing well compared to the U.S. (that’s related to the negative interest rate situation), so everyone want to buy U.S. stocks - and that takes dollars.

A strong dollar can be great if you’re traveling outside the U.S. - everything starts to look like it’s 10-15% off - but it hurts U.S. exporters, who are also being hurt by trade wars (it would be nice not to have to mention trade wars, but we must). What about importers? Isn’t a strong dollar good for them? Under “normal” conditions, yes. However, either the importers eat the cost of the tariffs (uh-huh, trade wars again), which hurts their profits, or raise prices to offset the cost of the tariffs, which upsets consumers.

Let’s recap: exporters are in a tough spot because of the dollar, and importers and consumers who want to buy imported goods are in a tough spot because of tariffs.

Who isn’t in a tough spot? How about businesses that don’t export and don’t import? Maybe real estate companies. It’s awfully difficult to import or export land (no Greenland jokes, please). But if you want to buy U.S. real estate, you need U.S. dollars, so to foreign buyers it looks like U.S. real estate prices are rising. That can make them think twice about buying (look what’s happening to the price of luxury apartments in Manhattan).

Who else doesn’t import or export? Many (but not all) small businesses fit that description. And what’s been happening to small-cap firms this year? The Russell 2000 index (tracked by iShares ticker IWM) did outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) for the first half of 2019, but then the situation reversed, quite significantly.

What’s going on? What makes the IWM wander away from the S&P 500? That’s a complicated issue, but in terms of sector exposures, here’s something interesting:

Sector Exposure IWM SPY Difference Basic Materials 5.22% 2.35% 2.87% Communication Services 1.04% 3.74% -2.70% Consumer Cyclical 11.21% 11.99% -0.78% Consumer Defensive 3.88% 8.12% -4.24% Energy 2.77% 4.41% -1.64% Financial Services 16.58% 15.66% 0.92% Healthcare 15.46% 13.79% 1.67% Industrials 15.19% 10.14% 5.05% Real Estate 9.38% 2.84% 6.54% Technology 15.16% 23.49% -8.33% Utilities 4.12% 3.47% 0.65%

Yes, small caps are overweight Real Estate, but note that the S&P is much more tech-heavy than IWM. When tech outperforms, the IWM is likely to underperform. If you think small caps will do better than large caps due to the strong dollar and tariffs but you still want that tech exposure, maybe buying IWM, shorting SPY and adding a touch of QQQ is the way to go.

