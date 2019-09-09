Freshpet: Interesting Product, Expensive Stock

Customers must buy the food in person. I drove to a pet store. Not all fridges contain the flavors advertised online. This can make buying the food challenging.

A lot of people view pets as family members and want to feed them well - this works to the company's advantage, but it also comes with risks.

There are risks with Freshpet. Customer awareness is still low. The company is spending more on marketing to change this.

Thesis

Freshpet is a niche growth story in the pet food market. Freshpet makes dog and cat food that does not contain preservatives or additives. It is minimally processed, consists of meat, vegetables, and antioxidant-rich fruits. The meals are stored in branded 4x7 feet refrigerators at retail chains like Petco (PETC).

The company is a solid growth story trading at a lofty valuation. The company experienced a severe revenue growth hiccup in 2016 before doubling down on advertising to raise consumer awareness about the brand. Growth re-accelerated from 14% lows in 2016 to a recent growth rate that has hovered in the high 20% range.

Shareholders have been rewarded from the resumption in revenue growth, but the valuation has gotten ahead of itself. Though the company appears to have a strong and growing niche in the pet food industry, I can't justify buying shares here. In addition to valuation concerns, the company comes with several challenges, including brand awareness, price/value, product availability, and potential food safety issues in dealing with fresh food.

Recent History: Growth Challenges

Freshpet went public in 2014 and grew revenue 35% in 2015 before growth fell off a cliff in 2016 and clocked in at 14%. At the time, the company concluded that the drastic slowdown was not attributable to customer dissatisfaction, but to lack of consumer awareness.

Unlike traditional canned food, the Freshpet meals are perishable and must be refrigerated. They're not found on the traditional store shelves where canned food for dogs and cats can usually be found. Instead, Freshpet meals are sold out of Freshpet-branded refrigerators. The refrigerators can be found in stores like Petsmart, Whole Foods, Kroger (NYSE:KR), and Petco. As of Q2-19, the company had 20,400 fridges in stores across the country.

Source

When revenue growth plummeted in 2016, the company boasted a 71% repeat customer rate, which the CEO at the time considered stellar for a consumer-packaged goods company. Most customers liked the product, but the company just needed to find more customers. At the time, the household (HH) penetration rate was just 1.4%. The company believes it has the potential to reach a 10% HH penetration rate. Competitor pet food brands Purina and Blue Buffalo have reported household penetration rates of 5.2% and 8%.

When General Mills (NYSE:GIS) bought Blue Buffalo in 2018, the company noted that the wholesome natural pet food category itself had a HH penetration rate of 10% and General Mills viewed natural pet food is a growth category. But it's important to point out that Blue Buffalo's natural branding strategy centers around dry and canned food - not refrigerated food like Freshpet.

Source, Q4-17 slides

In 2017, the company boosted advertising spend by 60% to increase awareness and revenue growth re-accelerated to 18%. HH penetration increased to 1.8%. In 2018, HH penetration increased to 2.04%. Revenue growth was 27%, exceeding the company's own guidance.

Source, Q2-19 slides

In the recent Q2-19 report, the company saw continued strong revenue growth of nearly 27%. HH penetration hit 2.2%. The company raised prices 2% in February and sales volume has not been impacted.

The Challenges With Fresh Pet Food

I think Freshpet faces several challenges with its refrigerated food. The first is brand recognition. The second is price/value. The third is convenience or lack thereof in finding the food. The fourth is perception about the safety of fresh food.

Freshpet has acknowledged that brand awareness is low and the company has increasingly spent more on advertising to raise consumer consciousness about the company's products. The company's focus is on dog food at the moment, and just 5% of sales come from cat food, though the company hopes to grow cat food to 30% of sales.

Personally, we own a cat, we care about what the cat eats, and we have noticed the Freshpet refrigerators out of the corner of our eyes at Petco, but never considered the product. Each time I've walked by it, I've thought, "Probably too expensive to be worth it."

For cats at least (I don't own a dog), it turns out, that may not be true, depending on your cat's taste in food. I reviewed pricing on Petco's website and found that 1 lb. of fresh grain-free chicken and beef costs $4.99. Depending on how one feeds their cat, this $4.99 could be viewed as a value.

Our cat eats out of the small 2.5 oz and 3 oz cans. This is the most expensive way to buy cat food. The small cans typically cost between $1 and $1.89, depending on brand.

One pound of Freshpet cat food is enough for more than five meals. Five small cans of cat food are going to cost at least $5, maybe more than $9, and Freshpet is giving me a little extra product than the small cans do for that $4.99.

But... our cat is picky. We buy the small cans because he wouldn't eat the same flavor of food two meals in a row if his life depended on it. This cat will walk away from a can of food at night that he devoured that morning. You have to mix it up. He's picky.

With Freshpet, it appears cat product options are limited. Our cat wouldn't have a diversity of flavor options with Freshpet. The company sells the aforementioned 1 lb. beef/chicken roll. It also serves 4.5 oz cups of wet food in a few flavors, but I don't know what the 4.5 oz cups cost.

I briefly searched for the 4.5 oz product online and didn't see a price. I was also unable to find the 4.5 oz cups as grocery delivery options on Amazon Prime. And on a recent trip to the pet store, 4.5 oz cups were not available.

Freshpet also sells a refrigerated bag of semi-dry food that resembles dry kibble that competitors sell in dry form. On a recent trip to Petco, it sold for $6.99 and contains approximately 7 meals (3.5 days of food, 2 meals a day) worth of food.

After reviewing the Freshpet cat products online, I decided to drive to the nearest Petco to inspect the Freshpet options in person.

Source: I took this photo myself. On my trip to Petco, I was unable to find the cat food I was looking for. In fact, all of the food in this fridge is dog food except for the bags in the upper right corner (see the cat food label?). It was not the cat food I was looking for. The 1 lb. rolls I was looking for were out of stock.

Unfortunately, the Freshpet fridge at Petco contained mostly dog food, and just one cat food option: the refrigerated kibble. The fridge did not contain the 1 lb. roll and it did not contain any 4.5 oz. cups of wet food. The dog food empahsis makes sense - dogs were the original focus of Freshpet and 95% of Freshpet revenue is dog food.

Here's the problem: The Freshpet fridge didn't have the cat food I wanted (at the very least, the 1 lb. beef/chicken roll). And the next nearest pet store with Freshpet was a few miles away. This was at 6:15 p.m. on a weekday in a large city. The last thing I felt like doing was sitting in traffic to see if the next Freshpet fridge at the next store had what I wanted. Though Freshpet has acknowledged it has limited cat food options, most of the cat options it does produce were not available at the Petco I visited.

This is not convenient. When Freshpet has touted its potential of reaching a 10% HH penetration rate, it has compared itself to Blue Buffalo's household penetration rate of nearly 10%. But the difference between Freshpet and Blue Buffalo is that Blue Buffalo doesn't sell refrigerated food. It's easier for a pet owner to try Blue Buffalo - they can just go online and order flavors and have them shipped. Or, if they go to the store, and Blue Buffalo is out of two flavors, there are probably six other Blue Buffalo flavors to choose from.

For an owner to try Freshpet (if don't have Amazon Prime grocery option), they have to drive to the store and see what is in the fridge. And unlike a Blue Buffalo customer, the Freshpet customer must drive to the store every time they need new food. And each time they drive to the store, they face the risk of having to drive to another store if the first store is out of Freshpet stock.

While at Petco, I noticed a competitor to Freshpet. A brand called Instinct had its own refrigerated food. And it was positioned right next to Freshpet's fridge. Instinct is a subsidiary Nature's Variety, which is itself a subsidiary of a Spain-based company called Agrolimen.

Source: I took this photo myself at Petco. The Instinct-brand refrigerated food was right next to the Freshpet fridge.

I did not compare the contents of the Instinct fridge to the Freshpet fridge, but needless to say, Freshpet's competitor was positioned right next to it. And both fridges were in the dog food section, which was not near the cat food section.

When I entered the Petco, I encountered the cat food aisle two aisles before the dog food section, where the two fridges were. If a cat owner doesn't know about Freshpet beforehand, and doesn't own a dog, the cat owner would never reach the Freshpet refrigerator at all. There would be no moment of discovery for cat owners exploring cat food options.

This hurts Freshpet's ability to raise consumer awareness. The company is trying to address this challenge through a marketing campaign called "Fresh First," which basically encourages pet owners to change pre-existing food buying habits by planning all pet meals around buying fresh food before anything else.

Of course, this raises another question. If buying Freshpet requires this much work by the pet owner, how much healthier is fresh food vs. canned food? In short, is it worth the effort (and the money)?

I presume fresh food is more nutritional and has more health benefits, but I don't know for sure. And this kind of debate rages on in the human food world - organics vs. non, vegan vs. meat, fast food vs. slow-cooked, etc., etc.

It will be difficult to change most pet owners' food-buying habits. And even if the company accomplishes this, it still faces the challenge of keeping enough stock in stores to combat the littany of options in the canned food aisle. Unlike the Freshpet refrigerator, the cat food aisle on my recent trip was stocked with dozens of flavor options from at least a dozen brands.

Source: I took this photo myself. Neither the Freshpet fridge or Instinct fridge was near the cat food aisle. And, unlike the Freshpet fridge, there were plenty of cat food options in the canned food aisle.

In defense of Freshpet's lack of cat selection, the company is rolling out "second fridges" which will be larger fridges that will hold enough cat stock to pursue more cat customers and expand availability of more products in general. The company has just begun this process.

Source

However, had I needed to buy cat food that evening, I would have just settled for the canned food. It was the most convenient option and the canned food aisle had the most variety from which to choose.

That said, had the Freshpet fridge contained the 1 lb. roll, I still think it would have been more expensive (less of a value) than the canned food options. As I stated before, our cat is picky. A lot of cats are picky. Our cat won't eat the same food two meals in a row. Once I cut open the 1 lb. roll of Freshpet chicken/beef, I have to keep the uneaten portion refrigerated. The question then becomes, will the Freshpet stay good long enough in the fridge for the cat to be interested enough to actually finish the 1 lb. before the food goes bad?

For our cat, I doubt it. The great thing about canned food is long shelf life. We bought canned food last week that won't expire for nine months. Refrigerated food won't last as long.

Which brings us to the issue of food safety. The company has noted extensively that it has a highly rigorous manufacturing process that places food safety and quality above all else.

And I believe them.

But things can go wrong. This past quarter, the company turned away raw materials because the materials didn't meet company safety standards. In the company's 10-k, it lists potential food safety recalls as one of the risks facing the company. It's possible the company could turn out a batch of bad dog food that makes dogs sick, or worse. The potential fallout from something like this could be huge.

A consumer reviews website gives Freshpet an average of four stars out of five. The vast majority of the reviews are positive, like this one:

Source

But there are also negative reviews, one-star reviews where the pet owners are convinced that Freshpet made their animals ill:

Source

In fairness to Freshpet, various canned food brands have been recalled as well over the years. There's no way for a consumer to be certain that the pet food they're buying is 100% safe.

But that's the challenge for Freshpet. The Freshpet value proposition is that its food is better than traditional canned food. And if more reports like the above pop up, or hit the mainstream press, that could hurt the company. That's a major risk.

If Canned Food Brand A makes a cat sick, people can just switch to Canned Food Brand B a few inches down the massive shelf filled with dozens of brand options. Canned Food Brand A can recall the food, come up with prettier labels for its cans, and be back in business almost as soon as most consumers have forgotten about the recall.

But Freshpet is supposed to be better than the canned food - that's why it's in a fancy branded fridge at the other end of the store and not on a shelf with the other canned food.

Valuation

Freshpet looks overvalued. The company is not profitable and is currently trading at a forward EV/EBITDA valuation of 416 and a forward price/sales ratio of >7.

In 2018, Blue Buffalo, one of the companies Freshpet has compared itself to, was acquired by General Mills. In one of its past investor presentations, Freshpet noted Blue Buffalo's HH penetration rate of 8% in arguing that the company itself could look forward to a 10% penetration rate some day, which sounds like a stretch given the logistical hurdles involved in finding a fridge, hoping the food you want is in the fridge, and then having to drive back to the store every time you need refills, unless you order grocery delivery from a service like Amazon Prime. Freshpet's current HH penetration rate is below 3%.

Blue Buffalo was acquired for $8 billion on $1.27 billion in sales, a P/S of just above 6. With expected full-year 2019 revenue of $240 million and a current market cap of $1.77 billion, Freshpet has a forward P/S >7.

Freshpet has nearly a 20% premium valuation to Blue Buffalo at buyout, and it was argued that General Mills grossly overpaid for Blue Buffalo. By comparison, J.M. Smucker (SJM) paid 2.5 P/S for Big Heart Pet Brands in 2015.

Conclusion

I'm not a buyer of Freshpet here. While I believe the brand has value and has a niche that it may be able to sustain long term, I have doubts that the addressable market - HH penetration rate potential of 10% - for Freshpet is as plausible as Freshpet believes. I would consider buying shares at a much lower valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.