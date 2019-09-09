Taking Advantage Of Getting Old

It is health that is the real wealth, and not pieces of gold and silver.



- Mahatma Gandhi

There are a few key factors that make the economics of aging quite attractive at this point in time. First of all, age is highly correlated with wealth, as can be seen in the graph below. Incidentally, average wealth numbers are even more unevenly distributed.

Secondly, life expectancy is steadily increasing, and this trend will likely continue.

Third, the health trend for the elderly is fewer disabilities on one hand, with more medical products and services required on the other. The reason for this seemingly counterintuitive combination is that people no longer die of a specific cause early; instead, they survive and are forced to drag multiple chronic diseases with them into very old age. The above factors are mutually reinforcing, so as time passes, it’s likely that more and more money will be spent on products and services for the elderly.

One obvious major direction of retirement dollars is towards senior housing facilities. According to surveys, more than 1 in 3 older Americans is suffering from loneliness. Loneliness is worse for health than smoking 15 cigarettes per day, according to peer-reviewed research. Senior housing facilities provide their residents with the much-needed community and friendships.

This network effect of social bonds, very beneficial for the residents, also helps senior housing facilities keep their clients for the long term. Senior citizens often require assistance in their daily living. Senior housing facilities provide assistance with home management, transportation, medical management, and more. Senior housing facilities often come with a long list of amenities, including dining and entertainment, creating closed, self-sufficient ecosystems. The good that senior housing facilities do for their clients is self-evident. Investors benefit greatly as well: the ownership of senior housing facilities allows for long-term access to the wealthiest age group, which is in a deep need of a long list of products and services.

A notable leader in this industry is Ventas Inc. (VTR). It is a well-diversified, fast-growing company enjoying great economies of scale. Ventas quadrupled its revenues over the last ten years, keeping a positive net income track record year to year. Its dividend increased by an annual compounded 8% since 2001, currently standing at 4.35%. Though I believe VTR is fully valued at the moment, it should definitely be on your watch list in case the stock price ever reaches back down towards its technical support of $60 for a transient reason.

A less obvious beneficiary of the economics of aging may be ChromaDex Corp. (CDXC). This company is on the cutting age of anti-aging products and research, known for its over-the-counter niagen and pterostilbene supplements. The science of anti-aging is well beyond the removal of wrinkles at the moment. Some of the brightest minds in biochemistry and genetics, like David Sinclair of Harvard, are busy developing serious life and health extension technologies. David Sinclair’s flies, rats, and monkeys are living 30-60% longer and healthier while consuming similar supplements to those ChromaDex produces.

Age reversal too seems to be possible, where a middle-aged individual can start taking a supplement, such as niagen and/or pterostilbene, that reverses their biological clock, while noticeably improving their health along multiple dimensions, including cardiovascular, cognitive and immune. Though David himself looks disappointingly his own age, and ChromaDex management does too, peer-reviewed studies on balance support their claims.

It may seem that senior housing REITs such as Ventas and life extension tech companies such as ChromaDex have absolutely conflicting paradigms. Ventas ideally wants to care for the elderly in every possible way for as long as possible, while ChromaDex wants to make the elderly as healthy and independent as the young. In reality, life and health extension technologies will simply allow the elderly more time to build up their net worth before they ultimately retire. At that point, senior housing REITs will have an unbeatable value to offer: a community of like-minded individuals to retire together with.

All companies, no matter what industry they’re in, should be mindful of how well they are catering to senior citizens. Investors too should favor companies that respect the purchasing power and attitudes of this age group.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.